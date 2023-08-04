Internal Documents Show Unparalleled Skulduggery, Censorship at Google

The document dump that Project Veritas received from a Google insider can be found here. A topic close to our heart is the memory holing of conspiracy-query videos on YouTube. We discussed the implications of that in “Post Staged-Deception Evidence Widely Scrubbed from the Internet: What to do About it.”

We have moved our research search engine to Gibiru from simple observation that valuable stories were either removed and sent to distant pages by Google. It, like YouTube, has an increasingly sterile look.

Now comes direct confirmation of a manipulation and cover up of search results in the staged deceptions. We will examine the dump related the Las Vegas Harvest Festival skulduggery. The list would be based on highest search volumes. Effectively, Google is using the force at its disposal to work in cahoots with the Crime Syndicate to convince the public there was nothing to see here, move along.

The following searches were part of what caused the “controversial twiddler” to be triggered. This is geek talk for deep-sixing and neutering a search term, leading to you sterile cartoon world results.

Here is another starkly revealing screen grab of blacklisted search terms

Beyond the unparalleled suppression of scamdemic challenges Google search has gone full Tavistockian mind control in many other search terms, such as “Clinton body count,” effectively rendering the search engine into a monumental farce. Yet Google has a 88% market share. I really doubt if a third of the population ultimately has the patience for this. In a case of pure inversion, Google’s stock (Alphabet) is in a monumental bubble. Facebook is the same.

Facebook Users Unable to Find Results When Searching for ‘Kyle Rittenhouse’ Amid Teen’s Homicide Trial

YouTube suspends Senator Ron Johnson’s channel over COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube Hides ‘Dislikes’ Following Mass Downvoting of Biden Administration Videos

Meanwhile, on another front, according to the Wall Street Journal, the proto-psychopaths and flying monkeys who run corporate advertising are moving in lockstep to further starve hard news and near non-existent investigative journalism. Advertisers are now stipulating that they don’t want their content featured on certain websites or articles with certain “offending” keywords. This should serve to keep the pajama people trapped within their consumeristic cartoon world mind controlled plantations. Whodathunk that the Crime Syndicate would tag the word “crime” as part of this Orwellian scheme?

Google’s YouTube skulduggery has extended to memory holing Tucker Carlson as well. To our sensibilities, he’s only marginally outside of the Orwellian box. But that won’t stand for the Crime Syndicate tyrants.

Within the last week, finding Tucker Carlson full episodes on YouTube has been difficult, if not impossible.

This was brought to our attention on Aug. 9. This is a screen shot of the results.

On Aug. 14, these are the results. Okay, he’s on some hiatus or vacation, but virtually no search results? And the one that comes up is a defacto smear?

Update on our query about the manner Ghislaine Maxwell would appear in court. We predicted an artist rendering- but it is actually worse. See: Out the Back Door? Questioning the Death of Jeffrey Epstein

Winter Watch Takeaway

Google’s “Don’t Be Evil” mantra was more inversion. They were evil the whole time.