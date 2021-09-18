The Deep State’s Criminal Propensity of Assassinating Navy Seals

“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them they’ve been fooled.” — Mark Twain
As with Benghazi, Deep State criminals appear to have a special challenge with Navy Seals. The reason for this is that Navy Seals are used for covert missions, some of which are bogus, like the killing of Osama bin Laden. Unlike their so-called kompromated “leadership,” at least some these soldiers are not full mode autotrons.
I don’t run in their circles, but perhaps some of my regulars here can weigh in on that aspect. Regardless, it appeared that some were confident enough to talk more openly about aspects that weren’t right about the bin Laden mission.
I believe the Seal team members involved in the bin Laden operation represented a threat to the Crime Syndicate in terms of the possibility that several of them might expose the truth about that mission. Dead men can’t talk. In fact, the following “60 Minutes” interview is with the Navy Seal who is said to have shot “bin Laden.” The soldier said flat out the man he shot didn’t look like Osama. This seal, named Matt Bissonnette, wrote a book about his experience called No Easy Day (removed from Amazon) . He wrote it under the pen name “Mark Owen.”
The 15 members of DEVGRU’s Gold Squadron, the special unit tasked with killing bin Laden on May 2, 2011, were among the 38 casualties (30 Americans) on Aug. 6, 2011, in the Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.
Unfortunately for the Crime Syndicate, the parents and families of these men are not actors, such as those used at the staged deceptions. When these families talk about their lost loved one, instead of spewing scripted-sounding, happy talk and psycho babble about heaven, charity scams, Christmas, God and country, you see real people in real pain asking real questions. They have become dedicated critics of the mission that cost the lives of their sons.
In the following video, the father of one of these fallen seals is being gaslighted, rushed and hardly permitted to speak to dinosaur, corporate, faux-media giant Fox News. (For an understanding of gaslighting methodology, see “Gaslighting: The Case of Benghazi.“) The Washington Post also gaslighted him but allowed him to make the following statement:
“Somebody was leaking to the Taliban,” said Mr. Strange. “They knew. Somebody tipped them off. There were guys in a tower. Guys on the bush line. They were sitting there, waiting. And they sent our guys right into the middle.”
By all accounts, this mission was, at minimum, criminally negligent and incompetent. However, as is often the case with New Underworld Order crime, that is the cop-out version of events. In actuality, there was intent. This was an assassination. The smoking gun that points to it follows:
- The unit utilized an antiquated Vietnam CH47D Chinook helicopter last retrofitted in 1985. That was unprecedented. Seals exclusively use the state-of-the-art MH-47.
-
This was a high-risk mission flown into a hot zone at night.
-
No drones were used to take out, soften or prepare the target area. There was no escort and no recon Pathfinder utilized.
-
It was later shown that intel knew 100 Taliban fighters were in the vicinity. Indications are that they knew a CH47D was coming.
-
At the last minute, most of the Afghan commandos and all their officers were pulled from the chopper. They were replaced with eight unknown Afghans not listed on the manifest. Some suggest this was a Taliban suicide mission.
-
Although there was a firefight after the Chinook was shot down, all the Seals involved were immediately cremated — without consulting their families. Since there were no escorts or recon, it took 10 minutes for a rescue team to arrive, which gave sufficient time for the crash survivors to be massacred on the ground.
-
As is typical with Deep State crime involving aircraft, such as 9/11, no black box was ever recovered. The preposterous explanation given: It was “washed away in a flash flood.”
-
There was a cover up of the facts until a Congressional investigation was conducted.
The key points are laid out in the following video of parents speaking at the National Press Club. In interviews, it seems their consensus is that their sons were set up to be assassinated in retaliation for the hit on bin Laden. Others felt that their identities were exposed for retribution due to a cheap and tawdry politically motivated comment from Vice President Joe Biden [see “Who Betrayed Navy Seal Team 6?“].
There might be something to that, but this and other theories don’t really explain why they were sent on a suicide mission in the first place. Therefore, I think it was a dead-men-don’t-talk cover up as someone else was hit on the May 2, 2011 operation, and it wasn’t bin Laden.
Benghazi
When Libya was put into the hands of the rebels, there was still a large stash of high-tech weapons on the ground. Many, if not most, of these weapons fell into rebel hands.
The Crime Syndicate sensed a good business opportunity and started the process of purchasing these weapons for the purpose of shipping them off to jihadists and al-Qaeda in Syria. The transit point of this operation was the U.S. consulate in Benghazi. This was confirmed in a series of leaks thereafter.
The smoking gun of the embassy attack was the Obama administration’s ludicrous claim that there was a spontaneous protest over a religious slight in an Internet video.
As a rule of thumb, demonstrations occur in daylight so as to capture press coverage.
According to a Libyan-American witness, “There was no demonstration. They came with machine guns, with rockets.”
But in a country like the U.S., with a severely gaslighted population, those who don’t see rocket attacks and firefights that last all night as demonstrations are dismissed as crazy conspiracy nuts.
The most plausible conspiracy practice here was that the Libyan rebels pulled a double cross, pulled their security and took these weapons back. The Deep State operatives either failed to respond or failed to recognize the double cross — either that, or they were deliberately allowing their new al-Qaeda buddies to take the weapons back in an extra payment benefit deal. The Libyan jihadists then shipped the goods off to Syria and kept the money. I lean toward the second theory.
When the attack began, security at the compound was ordered to stand down. The problem was that several of the Navy Seals on site went with their trained instincts and defended the ambassador.
The ambassador himself was probably not tipped off as to the true nature of this sleazy Deep State operation and thought the situation was fight or die.
Another possible theory is that the ambassador was soft or resistant about the true intent of this weapons transfer and thus dispatched.
The firefight ranged on for 12 hours and the defending Americans were left to die as the stand-down extended to all military personal in the region that could have performed an interdiction and rescue. These are basically criminal Deep State operations that make little sense from a policy point of view unless seen in this light.
Recommended book: “Dark Forces: The Truth About What Happened in Benghazi” by Kenneth R. Timmerman
Thanks for the info. Those stats appear to be right, and it’s quite discouraging.
Seal Team kill Osama was a fiction. Naturally they had to “die”?
I wonder if Flynn and Trump might deal with this. We can only hope that such skeletons are released from the closet. Somebody needs to pay if the cancer is to be purged.
I will be quite disappointed in Trump if something like this isn’t revealed early in his administration. How else you gonna clean house? Some evil needs to be exposed, I would think, to get this rolling.
navy seals are not heroes theyre mercenaries for and under the control of the executive branch of the us government.
in effect theyre forward pretorian guard for the us president.
theyre expendable pawns used by elites when one of their gordian knots need face-to-face contact.
the typical infantry soldier has more integrity than any socom taskforce 626 sniper or specops gitsummmmm rah rah idiot who doesnt even realize or care his military-nfl fantasies invading other countries and killing mostly poor women and children are all for the benefit of a handful of billionaires.
i have zero sympathy for people going into a job knowing full well everything i said above. they know all this, they still go into it. theyre the most expendable by the deep state, like a used rag.
Good comment, but I disagree about the typical infantry soldier having more integrity – the ONLY soldier who has integrity are the ones dug into our beaches, firing on the ships of an aggressor country invading our shores, NOT the mercenary prostitute whores who are happy to be flown 5000 miles around the world to blow up men, women and children who are ZERO threat to this country. Amoral, criminal, blood-soaked cowards, the lot of them. Even Hell is too good for them.
I suspect it’s common practice, and probably another reason there are so many mercenaries on the modern battle scene – they’d be much easier to erase. I had a mate who got into the special forces and died in a training accident, some of the info that came out at his funeral made me wonder later if it wasn’t so much of an accident after all.
The history of greasing the SPEC OPS guys is a regular occurrence. What they know is typically a liability and the NWO has no problem sacrificing them.
Hey guys, it looks cool on television. Do yourselves a favor. Don’t volunteer for this nonsense.
I would say that it is highly likely that a Deep State ooperative shot down the helico[ter and they blamed the Taliban. In other words, a false flag
Find out about Pat Tillman who was trapped and killed by “friendly fire”.
“There was a cover up of the facts until a Congressional investigation was conducted.”
IMHO, Congressional investigations always end being part and parcel of a cover-up process regardless of what “facts” may be disclosed.
This thread is a tough one.
We train and finance the absolute peak of mental and physical performance in our young men, we place them in harm’s way, they do an excellent job, and then if our national goals change we execute them. I cannot think of a more shameful way to treat these excellent gentlemen.
Sure, you could say, “but Simple we are not the only ones…look at Russia and the Spetznaz”, and I would have to concur; however, I would submit that we (the United States of America) are supposed to be better than that. These young men and their older trainers / leaders have dreams, families, and lives beyond their service to our nation. We need to protect and support them in their aspirations, otherwise we have no business training such warriors.
I think I was speaking with RL (sorry if I get this one wrong Regret Left, and it was not you) on a different thread, and we were talking about which of the Founding Fathers we both liked. His was President Thomas Jefferson for his intellect and drive toward freedom; mine George Washington because like Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, he was a leader and warrior who went home to live out his dreams beyond both the military, as well as politics.
Many of our Navy Seals and other Special Forces are much the same. They offer us their service for a time, we do our best to train and support them; then it is time to go home and live good, full, lives. We should never allow our government to disrespect and harm them in the process.
Just a, humble, thought from a Simple Citizen.
Best,
SC