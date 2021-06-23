Ex-Wife of Highly Ranked Colonel Unveils the Deep State and Crime Syndicate: The Kay Griggs Interviews

The Kay Griggs interviews with Pastor Rick Strawcutter deserve scrutiny by those looking for truths in the conspiracy research space. Eight interviews with Kay Griggs and transcriptions were conducted between the period of 1998 to 2006. The interviews go a long way in explaining the nature of the kakistocracy and Crime Syndicate. Whether you accept all, part or none of her account, Winter Watch has shown without doubt that there is a preponderance of bad actors in the system. We also note below collaborating posts to her organic account and what serves as a template.

Kay Pollard Griggs is the ex-wife of former U.S. Marines Chief of Staff Col. George Griggs, who was the head of Special Operations under Admiral Kelso of NATO. Col. Griggs, a Princeton graduate (class of 1959) and graduate of the NATO Defense College in Rome, was also a spy and Special Ops assassin from the period of the Vietnam War onward. Griggs stated that her husband was close to the Bushes among other well-known figures.

She makes a number of specific accusations and names names, which the reader can dissect from her lengthy interviews. Readers are urged to learn deceptive traits in speech and account rendering. (The template for this analysis: Neil Armstrong.) For example, truthful people tend to speak in first-person rather than the universal tense. Truthful people use active verbs, not passive. Truthful people use the conditional tense less often than liars.

Although Griggs rambles, she by and large uses language with active verbs, first-person references and avoids conditional and universal tenses. My main doubt is that truthful people tend to recollect things in chronological order, which she does not. However the interviews are free ranging and unstructured, and she’s describing large, complex and overlapping topics and concepts, which doesn’t always lend an opportunity for a simple timeline account.

Her exposure was to the military-intelligence complex, but the same template applies to other sectors. For example, the U.N. is infested with pedophiles (“Report Finds UN Employs 3,300 Pedophiles, Responsible for 60,000 Rapes in Last 10 Years“). What is remarkable to me is how much detail she can provide about black ops — details that would have to be developed or researched using the available resources 15 to 20 years ago, in the early, more-scant Internet years.

The following is an overview of her words.

Based on innumerable revelations Col. Griggs made to his wife while he was intoxicated, she reports in an extended interview in 1998 that the U.S. military is run by sexual deviants, mostly homosexuals, and that the U.S. military itself is a mind-control operation. She termed the top cadre as “existentialists” and “members of the firm.” This has compelling logic. This type of nihilism believes in the nothingness of human existence and in “do as thy wilt” philosophy. They believe in one world, devoid of religions. We discussed individual extreme examples in our articles on Israel Keyes and George Hodel, as well as Canadian Col. Russell Williams.

Kay suggested MKUltra mind-control operations are carried out on prime prospects as a partnership between organized crime (out of New York/New Jersey) and the military. Military (personnel) are involved in drug and secondary weapons sales, using the highly successful Opium Wars model. In the current year, with new drug cocktails and individuals controlled from childhood, this group could be quite large. Kay said twenty years ago, that “it’s a growth industry and it’s growing exponentially.”

She described gang stalking activities designed to intimidate her and worse. The organized crime involves the Meyer Lansky Jewish-Kabalist group, who don’t believe in God and believe they have to get rid of all the good people.

The criminal black-budget money that Meyer Lansky’s group started in the ’40s has been growing and growing, she said.

The man who started the OSS (William Donovan) was recruiting German-Jewish existentialists who are now running our nation. They have more affinity for the state of Israel than America.

William Langer’s ‘Newest History,’ the OSS and the Frankfurt School (aka New School)

They know they are protected, Kay said. They know they are above the law. It’s a select cult/secret society. They call themselves “members of the firm” and “the brotherhood.” It’s the same thing that they do in societies like Skull & Bones and Cap & Gown (which has a lot of intelligence officers). They do a lot of homosexual enticements. This keeps them from telling secrets. The cream of the crop are having sex parties, orgies, etc. Homosexuals rise up much faster than those who don’t. They are called “rising stars.” This is what the U.S. State Department calls those who are controlled.

James Angleton of the CIA was a homosexual. The FBI Chief J. Edgar Hoover was a homosexual. Much of British intelligence are homosexuals or pederasts.

Read: Freemason Spies Lodge, Pedophilia and the Case Of Keith Harding

While working with chief White House correspondent, Sarah McClendon, Griggs went into the Near East Section of the State Department, where Kay said there was not one single Palestinian, not one single Muslim, religious Saudi, Jordanian, not one plain old American from “corn-pone”. Every single person in all of those offices were either Zionists or dual Israelis, she said.

There were initiation rites, sometimes involving assassinations or gratuitous murders, Kay said. The operatives are tight knit and very hierarchical. She lived with McClendon for awhile, and she told her that Ron Brown, Vince Foster and James Forrestal were murdered. Brown tried for the first time to take away the unfair State Department monopoly on illegal weapons and drug money. Brown was said to have been found with a hole in the top of his head. The autopsy has never been released.

Griggs stated, “If you get a magazine like ‘The Journal of Netcentric Warfare’ (C4-ISR Journal) put out by Defense News Media Group, you see ISI, the Israeli Company. I would go to Army shows and see the Hunter system, which was a command-and-control system, which was Israeli-run with our equipment. They know when we are having all of our operations. They know everything, because they are meeting everyday in Quantico with the FBI, the CIA.”

Griggs said murders were often carried out by “flamers” (a mixed-American and Israeli-homosexual kill team), who would go to other countries and blame their crimes on Arabs. Assassins are actually boys that are brought in because they have a certain psychological profile: no money, no father and often no parents. Think Timothy McVeigh.

She speculated that Gen. Patton was killed by the General Mark Clark group. He knew that Clark had done all sorts of nefarious things.

CIA Director William Colby was a white hat, she said, as was confirmed by his involvement in investigating the Franklin scandal. He was murdered according to Griggs.

In 1996, there was a big purge of any white hats or decent high-ranking officers in the military, she said.

She also confirmed that the deaths of U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone and John Kennedy, Jr. were hit jobs.

Waco was handled by foreign teams, she said. It was a training operation for them — just a “live-fire training operation.” They do live-fire training all the time, she said, and her husband George was the No. 1 shooter for the Marines for years. They use live bullets on real people and hunt them down.

Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, like the Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, had many Army intelligence people as targets, she said, people who had decided to tell truth. If someone talked, they are disappeared, or were neutralized, or ruined. A conspiracy of silence reigns.

She said drug money pays for the weapons. The brand new weapons are sold by agents of Israel. Masons are connected to the warfare weapons selling group.

“I sincerely believe,” Kay said, “in fact, I am sure that 9/11 was an Israeli special operation.”

The Observations of Soviet Defector Gregory Klimov

Separately Soviet defector Gregory Klimov discovered that the Soviet system was dominated by a secret society of sociopaths bonded by a common pathology termed “the power complex.” He observed the same structure working with the CIA.

“This complex is usually associated with suppressed sadism, which in turn is result of latent homosexuality. Anybody who has knowledge of this forbidden area can influence and promote these leaders-to-be to positions of power.”

Klimov observed that admission up the ladder of the power structure required membership in the usual secret societies, clubs, where degenerates observe behavior of possible candidates and, upon verifying a real homo-sadistic inclination in the person, promote him into the real world of power. The real purpose is to select active sado-homosexual maniacs who will not stop at committing any crime in order to be recognized and promoted to the position of power.

Full Kay Griggs Interview