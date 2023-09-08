I get requests for specific memes and for a meme archive. I have around a thousand memes on hand that have been used for the meme for the day. There is no way I can put all those in an archive, but I have selected some gems and will add on occasion. They can be found under meme archive in tag section.
Fantastic! These are worthy of the right moment for a share! Thanks!
Excellent selection, Russ. Thank you. These will do a lot of good, especially given how short attention spans and how limited intellectual capacity many people, for various reasons, have nowadays. Well-made, to-the-ppint memes can mitigate that.
When I get home, I’ll grab all of these and upload them in an archive, for easy and guaranteed access.
Printing and posting effective memes in public is a good way to bypass censorship and manipulation online and reach more people. No algorithm can control what gets posted or seen in public.
Unfortunately, many social media pages such as the Faceberg pages of many media outlets no longer allow posting memes.
But they do nothing about crypto shills, fortune tellers or binary options traders.