William Langer’s ‘Newest History,’ the OSS and the Frankfurt School (aka New School)

The following is an excerpt from a CIA letter written by Robert Gates to Bobby Ray Inman, director of the NSA from 1977 to 1981 and deputy CIA director 1981-82. It details “The History of CIA-University Relations,” and it’s a smoking-gun that proves the infestation of American intelligence by German-Jewish Frankfurt School (New School) “intellectuals.”
The key character referenced was William Leonard Langer (March 16, 1896 – Dec. 26, 1977), who was the chairman of the history department at Harvard University. During his tenure, Professor Langer published a number of influential studies of diplomatic history and U.S. foreign policy, including an examination (with S. Everett Gleason) of U.S. isolationism and the domestic run-up to World War II. Langer also served as the Chief of the Research and Analysis Branch, Office of Strategic Services (1942-1945); Special Assistant for Intelligence to Secretary of State Byrnes; Assistant Director of the CIA (1950-1952), where he helped organize the Office of National Estimates; and member of the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board (1961-1977).
Note the list of sketchy, foreign, Frankfurt New School mucky mucks that Langer corralled to infest American intelligence.
One Franz Neumann was from the New School for Social Research. Even Wikipedia gives us what we really need to know. Neumann (May 23, 1900 – Sept. 2, 1954) was a German-Jewish political activist and Western Marxist theorist. He is best known for his theoretical analyses of National Socialism. He worked for the OSS from 1943 to 1945.
Together with Ernst Fraenkel and Arnold Bergstraesser, Neumann is considered to be among the founders of modern political science in the Federal Republic of Germany.
Fraenkel (Dec. 26, 1898 – March 28, 1975) was a German-Jewish political scientist and socialist. Fraenkel lectured at the New School for Social Research.
Bergstraesser was a founding member of the German Academic Exchange Service in 1925. Also Jewish, he fled Germany in 1937, as his university service at Heidelberg was terminated due to his twisted, inverted teachings. He infested, I mean taught until 1954 at several American universities, including the University of Chicago.
Also note one Herbert Marcuse, who we dispensed of in “Flower Power Sowed Seeds of 50 Years of Weaponized Degeneracy.” The Jewish Marcuse took this repression theory and wrote more gibberish in a book called “Eros and Civilization.” The short version is that Eros (the principle of pleasure and leisure) and hedonism should flourish.
Cultural Marxism, also known as Critical Theory, was essentially destructive criticism of the main elements of Western “fascistic” culture, including Christianity, capitalism, authority, the family, patriarchy, hierarchy, morality, tradition, sexual restraint, loyalty, patriotism, nationalism, heredity, ethnic identity, convention and conservatism.
Not mentioned but instrumental and on the scene was Kurt Lewin (1890-1947), who studied psychology and sociology at the University of Frankfurt (aka The Frankfurt School) in Germany and became director of the Tavistock Institute in 1932. Drawing on the quackery of Freud, Lasswell, Leonard Doob and others, Lewin examined the psychology and power of suggestion created by stimuli and stimulus situations.
Lewin came to the U.S. in 1933 as one of Frankfurt School’s “Jewish refugees” and set up the Harvard Psychology Clinic that originated the propaganda campaign to turn the American public against Germany and involve the U.S. in World War II.
In the period before the U.S.’ entrance into WWII, Roosevelt sent Gen. William Donovan to London for indoctrination before setting up the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the precursor to the CIA. The entire OSS program, as well as the CIA, has always worked by guidelines set forth by the Tavistock Institute. Levin, then at MIT, partnered with Tavistock. Toward the end of the war, Tavistock personnel took over the World Federation of Mental Health. Other collaborators were the Stanford Research Institute, Rand, and the Institute for Social Relations.
Read “The Tavistock Method of Brainwashing and Social Psychiatry”
MKULTRA Scientist Ewen Cameron and His Prize Subject, Rudolf Hess
We need to do a standalone post on Henry Murray, but in the meantime Wikipedia gives clues. He was a heavyweight in mind control and brainwashing, and he came from a wealthy New York bankster family. Murray is also noteworthy in popular culture for his links to future domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski, who Murray subjected to a set of controversial, psychologically damaging experiments from 1959 to 1962.
Hajo Holburn was yet another refugee from Germany who was quickly elevated to professor of History at Yale.
Langer himself was a practitioner of Orwellian newspeak. His forte was deep-sixing and hiding history. One of the purposes of Winter Watch is to uncover hidden history obfuscated by hacks like Langer. He and his minions used time-tested tools of distortion, dueling narratives, one-sided use of sources and hiding perpetrators behind passive sentences, topped off by outright dishonesty.
Read “The Prescience of George Orwell — ‘1984’ is Here”
With the help of other scholars during the 1930s, Langer completely revised the “Epitome of History” by German Scholar Karl Ploetz. Langer’s massive work was published in 1940 under the title “An Encyclopedia of World History.” Its fifth edition in 1972 was the last to be edited by Langer.
He was a notorious and early neocon and has been anointed the “expert” on the topic of “nonintervention” sentiments (dubbed “isolationism”) of most Americans leading up to the world wars. Here’s part of the intro to his “Challenge to Isolation” propaganda piece. The objective was to convert America’s good, peace-loving society into the nasty warmonger military-industrial-surveillance bankster state we’ve seen since.
Langer served as president of the American Historical Association in 1957.
Besides revising and distorting history, Langer was a fanboy of psychological operations and the crackpottery of Sigmund Freud. Freud was a gamer who projected his own self-confessed toxic shame onto others. Little wonder that a psychopath like Langer jumped on board. One can get the flavor of this from an address delivered at the annual dinner of the American Historical Association the Statler Hotel, New York City, Dec. 29, 1957. –
“Personally, I have no doubt that the “newest history” will be more intensive and probably less extensive. I refer more specifically to the urgently needed deepening of our historical understanding through exploitation of the concepts and findings of modern psychology. And by this, may I add, I do not refer to classical or academic psychology which, so far as I can detect, has little bearing on historical problems but rather to psychoanalysis and its later developments and variations as included in the terms “dynamic” or “depth psychology.”
In the course of my reading over the years, I’ve been much impressed by the prodigious impact of psychoanalytic doctrine on many, not to say most, fields of human study and expression. Of Freud himself, it has been said that “he has in large part created the intellectual climate of our time.”
And he did so “almost alone” remarked a recent writer in the Times Literary Supplement. “He revealed the deepest sources of human endeavor and remorselessly pursued their implications for the individual and society.”
Once the initial resistance to the recognition of unconscious, irrational forces in human nature was overcome, psychoanalysis quickly became a dominant influence in psychiatry, in abnormal psychology and in personality study. – end quote
Read “Sigmund Fraud: The Father of Modern Psychoanalysis and Neurotic Charlatan”
‘The Mind of Adolf Hitler’
Langer and his brother, Walter Langer, authored an OSS study called “The Mind of Adolf Hitler,” whereby they turned a cadre of Freudian “experts” and big spectacled eggheads loose to long-distance psychoanalyze and langerize Adolf.
The research and investigation for it was done in collaboration with three other “impartial” Jewish clinicians: the aforementioned Professor Henry A. Murray of the Harvard Psychological Clinic; Dr. Ernst Kris of the New School for Social Research; and Dr. Bertram D. Lewin of the New York Psychoanalytic Institute.
The first words of the OSS report state: “This study is not propagandistic in any sense of the term. Others, however, have suggested that the analysis was intended to be useful for propaganda and “psychological warfare.” Historian and authority on the OSS, Bradley F Smith, states that Langer’s report was known in the OSS as the “spiced-up” version.
Regarding the earlier Murray report, which fed into the Langer report, psychiatrist Michael Stone states, “There’s a whole lot of what we would now think of as psychobabble,” and that includes discredited psychoanalytic theories and psychiatric labels used in different ways today.
And surprise, surprise. These experts dove right into Hitler’s sexual proclivities. Whodathunk? Yet more toxic Freudian-shame projection being practiced? This is where the storytelling came from about how Hitler masochistically derived “sexual gratification from the act of having a woman urinate or defecate on him.”
Other gems have passed unchallenged into the mythology, such as that Hitler was “probably impotent” as far as heterosexual relations were concerned, and that there was a possibility that Hitler had participated in a homosexual relationship. This was based on their “scientific analysis” that Hitler “had many feminine characteristics.” One could say Hitler was many things; but, to our eyes, looking feminine is quite the stretch.
The report stated that:
[t]he belief that Hitler is homosexual has probably developed (a) from the fact that he does show so many feminine characteristics, and (b) from the fact that there were so many homosexuals in the Party during the early days and many continue to occupy important positions.
Winter Watch Takeaway
The pattern described in this post is clear evidence of the takeover of American intelligence and psychological brainwashing by practitioners of some true skulduggery.
So, the filth Hitler was trying to eradicate from German society ended up in America where they were free to practice and promote their particularly perverted brand of Marxism unhindered. Who’da thunk?
Harvard anthropologist Carleton Coon masterminded the OSS/CIA’s first assassination, that of French admiral Jean Darlan, on December 24 1942.
Russ, While this may be correct, I believe that a deeper context is warranted. Marx, Darwin, and Freud would be more popularly cited references in academia among university publications referencing the social sciences. This is important as they speak to modern scientific thought . An epistemology that challenges the conventional view of human nature being fixed and immutable to one that is relative and evolutionary.
Once you successfully refute human nature you open the door to “Might makes right” .
Heidegger took this one step further while educating SS Officers at Freiburg University
Don’t forget, Heidegger was Catholic.
He was born into a Catholic family, became a Nazi party member, lying to his students that he was a Christian. He was not. He was a closet satanist, just as today’s Pope is a closet satanist. He later regretted his thirst for survival and had a Priest bury him as a Christian. I imagine he’s burning in hell at the moment.
Karl,
Show me where Heidegger was a ‘closet Satanist?’ Child please! You are either intentionally trolling or you are just being a dimwit!
jfm,
Heidegger abandonded his Catholicism around about 1919! He tried to join the Jesuits, but was denied due to health issues. His reasons for leaving behind Catholicism are a few: 1- early feeling of estrangement from the Church, 2- he was denied the Catholic Chair at the Univ. of Freiburg, 3- he felt Theology was incapable linguistically of grasping and apprehending the lived, human, spiritual experience, 4- his discovery of the ‘science’ of phenomenology(Husserl)
He also had issues with the common-place Christian notions of sin, guilt, & faith. He is by means an atheist. You have to spend the effort to read him and many are turned away by his language. Heidegger takes years to grasp; especially in English, because he, unlike Nietzsche, does not translate well into English. If your interested, try reading the following with the companion book!
https://brill.com/view/title/28991
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/393903.The_Phenomenology_of_Religious_Life
I’ll repost again for those that may have missed it: In short, Nothing means nothing, nothiness is nothing as well…
https://speakeasyideas.com/harry-neumann-r-i-p/
I agree with this. Most of these philosophers in recent history were promoting nihilism. The consequences are profoundly evident in higher education. If you are going to announce to the world at this stage that the C.I.A. is controlled by Neo-cons; you might as well walk into a theater and shout “….our Government has been taken over by Aliens!” You might even be more successful in provoking a normal response.
Don’t forget the other side of William Langer and Walter. Together they are responsible for saving well over 173 “Jews, ” prior to the war they spent six years trying to get American politicians to understand war was coming. The real trafedy is you rant but forget the risk the Langers took driving into Nazi Germany by car to ferry family after family out of Germany by speeding across the country illegally then crashing across the West and South borders. “Brave men,” indeed. Try writing about that.
You are speaking about Senator Langer of North Dakota a completely different person.
Even so you also didn’t provide the timeline context of this alleged rescue, but your version makes little sense as it is well documented that Jews had little difficulty getting out of Germany and Austria prior to 1939 and even up to Operation Barbarossa in mid-41. In fact they were encouraged to leave.
See: Touring Munich, Taking Surprising Notes at the National Socialist Documentation Centre https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/11/touring-munich-notes-on-the-national-socialist-documention-centre/
Controlled Opposition?
Trump controlled by KGB/Mossad – Part V
https://fitzinfo.net/2018/06/03/trump-controlled-by-mossad-part-v/
Alex Jones.
https://fitzinfo.net/2018/03/31/alex-jones-dossier-controlled-opposition-extraordinaire/
Adam Green.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UcSRB1uo111w/
Alex Jones funds Tommy Robinson
https://archive.org/details/AlexJonesFundsTommyRobinson
Arch Racist Katie Hopkins-Loves Israel.
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190622-why-arch-racist-katie-hopkins-loves-israel/
https://www.johndenugent.com/more-controlled-opposition-katie-hopkins-fake-islam-fighter-the-neanderthals-among-us/
https://www.justicewatch.co.uk/tommy-robinson-the-zionist-fraud
https://archive.org/details/FraudsterTommyRobinsonEXPOSED
Nigel Farage is a Fracking Freemason…
https://tapnewswire.com/2014/05/nigel-farage-is-fracker-windfarms-kill/
How UKIP helped the Banksters.
https://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2015/05/how-ukip-helps-bankers.html
https://fitzinfo.net/2018/03/10/putin-dossier/
http://www.whale.to/b/yarmulke.html
Is David Icke Just Another Layer Of The Conspiracy Onion?
https://kanesewart.wordpress.com/2014/01/01/is-david-icke-just-another-layer-of-the-conspiracy-onion/
https://www.vice.com/en/article/5gwkgk/david-icke-and-the-lizard-apocalypse-part-2
https://www.realhistorychan.com/the-jewish-war-on-german-airships.html
Paul Joseph Watson.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHxBPGlgQk0k/
Tucker Carlson ….
https://twitter.com/yairnetanyahu/status/1137111643064848388?lang=en
Biden
https://nypost.com/2020/11/10/joe-biden-a-proud-catholic-also-has-a-very-jewish-family/
https://politicalvelcraft.org/2014/07/23/flight-mh17-likely-shot-down-by-kolomoisky-nato-coordination-russia-issues-arrest-warrant-for-ukrainian-rothschild-oligarch-kolomoisky/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/for-ukrainian-jews-having-a-jewish-president-is-a-source-of-pride-and-fear/
https://www.jta.org/2019/07/23/global/5-jewish-things-to-know-about-boris-johnson
https://www.timesofisrael.com/keir-starmer-elected-uk-labour-chief-apologizes-to-jews-for-party-anti-semitism/
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/04/man-who-saved-jimmy-savile-is-now-leader-of-the-labour-party/
https://www.jta.org/2019/07/23/global/5-jewish-things-to-know-about-boris-johnson
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/boris-johnson-as-a-passionate-zionist-i-love-israel/
https://decodingsatan.blogspot.com/2019/03/new-zealand-prime-minister-jacinda.html
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/04/18/emmanuel-macronrothschild-rent-boy-is-top-freemason/
https://aangirfan.blogspot.com/2011/11/turkeys-erdogan-is-jewish.html
https://forward.com/news/breaking-news/189290/italy-is-slave-to-jewish-bankers-says-populist-lea/
https://fitzinfo.net/2019/04/24/hungarys-nationalist-pm-viktor-orban-nothing-but-a-commie-plant/
https://hungarianspectrum.org/2018/02/08/viktor-orbans-favorite-jews-slomo-koves-and-his-tiny-chabad-congregation/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/senior-hungarian-official-netanyahu-and-orban-belong-to-same-political-family/
https://nwobroadcastcorp.wordpress.com/2020/03/07/is-narendra-modi-a-crypto-jew/
https://lipstick-and-war-crimes.org/mao-yale-man-rothschilds-create-peoples-republic-china/
https://alethonews.com/2019/06/05/us-senators-meet-with-jewish-leaders-in-semi-secret-annual-event/
Winston Churchill Was ‘Serial Pedophile’ Who Liked ‘Buggering Young Boys’ … Churchill’s sandhurst file, the original and proper one lists him as, ‘a confirmed sodomite and a menace to the younger boys’ … https://nworeport.me/2017/11/18/winston-churchill-was-serial-pedophile-who-liked-buggering-young-boys/
David Cameron
https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/10/david-cameron/
Purim Costume. https://debatepolitics.livejournal.com/641908.html
Not sure which is more disconcerting, having had to abandon so many beliefs about the world we live in after being red pilled, or the fact that so many others have some psychological firewall against questioning any main stream narrative. I’ll never be “normal” again, which is okay, though some days I think my social life would be more productive had I opted for the blue pill.
Didn’t the SS purge the party of homosexuals during the “night of the long knives”? At least that was part of the official story at one time.
I personally believe Hitler was an actor or group of look-a-likes, stand-ins, body doubles etc. The fact that there were so many attempts to assassinate (40+) him, but all failed? The book “the death of Adolph Hitler” written in 1938 also supports this as well as photographs of Hitler at different stages of his life that are not of the same person. Also his generals wrote about their experiences when meeting with him and the descriptions of his demeanor and personality are all over the place, no consistency, almost like they were describing different people. I believe the burnt body near the bunker that the Soviets found may have been one of his doppelgängers as well.
I’m skeptical but walk ons and walk-ins are a thing.
They even had different story lines for the body doubles. One guy was supposed to die a hero on the battlefield… it’s crazy. I think the entire war was scripted, as was WWI.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alleged_doubles_of_Adolf_Hitler
I know it’s Wikipedia but it gives a good overall idea of the conspiracy.
Nick87,
I suggest you read some more! So many of the conclusions people draw on Hitler are based on the false assumption that he virtually ‘controlled everything!’ Every decision went through him; whether it was an economic decision, an order given to OKW leaders Gua’s, or whether it was a tactical strategy on how to deport certain populations that came under Wehrmacht control.
Many, many times Hitler become aware of things weeks later that his decision-making had zero to do with! When we draw conclusions about historical ‘events’ after we’ve read about them for awhile, we have a tendency to simplify so much. Just the temporal scale of how things really took place versus us trying to have insight into them decades later is enormous. Our minds create their own ‘fictional account’ of how events ‘really happened!’
The NS did utilize ‘doubles,’ but the conslusions you’re drawing are extremely speculative and careless!
Are you saying he wasn’t important enough to go through the extremes of having body doubles? Do you think the official story is most likely? I’ve done a lot of research on Hitler and to just stop at “he killed himself and they burned the body” I mean, Im guessing there was more to it, people certainly wrote about their experiences with him, but who knows.
Just on background, Cane Brinton of Princeton was mentioned in the letter cited in the opener. HE wrote an interesting book called “Anatomy of Revolution’. Which is a good and quick read especially in light of our madcap times. I do know he was pretty much a standard American conservative academic in the period around WW2. John King Fairbank was part of the Rhodes sistema. Hajo Holborn was also the kind of old school professor type. but was connected to Carnegie. He bugged out of Germany because he supported the Republic. Most of the people cited were eactly the sorts of people you’d expect the OSS (a clique of bankers and lawyers who used their aristocratic family privileges to play war hero in the tradition of Teddy Roosevelt)
So it seems that Langer didn’t want to stack the deck too obviously, so he included a lot of Taft Repubican types. What’s striking to me is that how under the radar it all was and remains.
Russ,
I noticed that you did not post (at least until now) your recent appearance on Fetzer’s ‘The Event!’
I had (and have before) a real issue in how Fetzer conducts himself sometimes! Fetzer has no doubt ‘earned his stripes’ from much of his research, but he, at times, has the emotional development of a juvenile. Plus, he can be quite the ‘hot-head’ when someone disagrees with him.
I got into it with him on the radio here in Salt Lake City back in about 2015! The topic was his forte- JFK assassination-and I brought up the POSSIBILITY that Jackie O’ was the one who executed the fatal shot with a possible Derringer-22, and what we see on the Zapruder Film is the EXIT point. She climbed onto the back to retrive the bullet casing! Fetzer buys the ‘official’ story that Jackie was carrying JFK’s ‘brain-matter- all the way from the limo to when they entered Parland Hospital! We are told ‘witnesses’ saw her holding part of his brain. Lol! I find this absolutely absurd!
https://nobulart.com/the-first-kennedy-assassination/
Anyhow, Fetzer blew his lid like a tea-pot as he did with you, and began his tirade of childish rantings at me. Fetzer knows a lot about the JFK assassination through rote memory, but his conclusions can be weak!
When the show began, you were asked what you thought on the Waukesha parade events, and once you began and conveyed your skepticism-… it was Fetzer!…who interuppted you and then proceeded to ask you to ‘let him finish!’
I can tell he rubs Guiseppe and Scorpio a bit wrong as well! He can ruin a show at times. Hell, I almost stopped listening there for a bit. I’m sure there were a few that felt as I do!
I am not that thin skinned, and most shows with Fetzer have been quite good. I will continue on with The Event if invited.
But you guessed right, I was seeking to apply some basic Trivium method to this parade event, and never had a chance to. This show also had some misinformation such as Jim’s assertion the car smashed into parade marchers at 40 mph. The video clearly indicates it was much slower, I would say 20 mph and at one point nearly stopping.
There was also loud screaming and yelling evident in the overhead video I wanted to evaluate, easily supporting my assertion that the parade in the line of attack had warning.
Therefore the way the incident was dealt with doesn’t permit me to bless it for inclusion on WW. I am working with Guiseppe on doing this Trivium examination of the visuals on another show with other regulars, possibly on Saturday.
Russ,
What you are good at and what so many people are not good at is establish a/some basic conslusions early for ‘an event!’ Then, as new info comes in, you’re always open to adjusting your conclusions as time goes by! You don’t make some universal statement a week after a ‘false-flag!’ The JFK assassination? Sure! It’s been almost 60yrs; but even then, if you received significant info on the JFK assassination, you would still be willing to change your conslusions!
Revisionist history now has a bad rap because of how the media dictates ‘public conversation.’ Anyone who is serious about reaching truth is ALWAYS willings to revise his/her conclusions as new info becomes available and absorbed! And with so much of what we see having an ‘occult’ origin, we must never reach a final conclusion early!
I’m with you! If there were so many people at that parade, we know damn well there were dozens of phones filming away! Where’s the video? These videos from 200ft. away are always suspect! The video I sent you a few days ago on the ability now to distort video, faces, audio, etc. We have to always be suspicious now of the ‘initial narrative’ that CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, etc. are all running along parallel tracks!
Crane Brinton was Carroll Quigley’s tutor.