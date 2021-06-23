VIDEO: Black Crowd Cheers as White Woman is Savagely Beaten at New Jersey Juneteenth Riot

A Celebration to Mark the 1865 End of Slavery Devolved into a Full Scale Riot in Long Branch, NJ

By Frankie Stockes | 20 June 2021

NATIONAL FILE — A predominantly black crowd of Juneteenth revelers cheered as a white woman was savagely beaten in the streets of a Long Branch, New Jersey commercial district while the city marked the nation’s first Juneteenth federal holiday. Police from several jurisdictions later responded to the scene while retail employees remained trapped in their shops as the celebration commemorating the end of slavery devolved into a riot.

According to local media reports, the Juneteenth celebration, held in Long Branch’s Pier Village, devolved into a full-scale riot with hundreds of celebration attendees turning on their host city and smashing up businesses and property throughout the Pier Village area.

Local police advised residents to avoid the area, dispatching officers in riot gear to quell the unrest as retail employees, many of whom are under the age of 18, remained trapped in their places of employment as the crowd targeted storefronts for destruction. Additionally, police advised that “numerous fights” involving attacks on officers had broken out in the streets. […]

Juneteenth party turns violent in Long Branch, NJ (Pier Village) (Reposting since the original video was taken down) pic.twitter.com/pB78O9mFCm — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 20, 2021