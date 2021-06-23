Seattle Pride charges white people ‘reparations’ fee while ‘BIPOC’ attend for free

Capitol Hill Pride took issue with the Taking B(l)ack Pride fee structure, and made a complaint to the City of Seattle Human Rights Commission. That complaint was denied.

20 June 2021

THE POST MILLENNIAL — A new Pride event is happening in Seattle this month specifically for BIPOC people. Promotional material for event, called Taking B(l)ack Pride, states that while the event will be free for people of color, white people will be charged a “$10 to $50 reparations fee.”

“All are free to attend HOWEVER this is a BLACK AND BROWN QUEER TRANS CENTERED, PRIORITIZED, VALUED, EVENT,” the materials read. “White allies and accomplices are welcome to attend but will be charged a $10 to $50 reparations fee that will be used to keep this event free of cost for BLACK AND BROWN Trans and Queer COMMUNITY.”

Capitol Hill Pride, which is hosting a Pride March and Rally over the same weekend, took issue with the Taking B(l)ack Pride fee structure, and made a complaint to the City of Seattle Human Rights Commission. That complaint was denied.

Taking B(l)ack Pride is hosted by multiple social justice-oriented groups, including Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network, Alphabet Alliance of Color, and Queer the Land. Their event is scheduled an event for Jimi Hendrix Park in south Seattle on June 26. […]