‘Karen’ Horror Film About White Woman Who Calls Cops On Black People Gets Ruthlessly Mocked By Intended Audience

Goofy movie fails with attempt to create horror plotline about white woman who asks black neighbors to move their trash cans

By Gabriel Keane | 22 June 2021

NATIONAL FILE — An upcoming liberal “horror” film that attempts to capitalize on ancient internet memes about fictional white women named “Karen” who call the police on black people has received intense criticism and mockery from the black community, primarily for being a “Get Out” ripoff that amounts to nothing more than an incredibly cringe blaxploitation flick.

In the trailer for “Karen,” the titular character is seen engaging in deeply depraved and bigoted behaviors, such as committing “microaggressions,” informing neighbors where to leave their trash cans after pickup, and owning a Confederate flag soap dispenser. Her victims – an upper-middle class heterosexual black couple who are smarter and better looking than Karen – recoil in horror as she asks them to lower their conversation volume in restaurants.

The culmination of the movie appears to involve “Karen” calling the police on black people, and chasing them around with a gun while spouting off goofy one-liners such as “bad things happen to people that don’t comply.” The mandatory Hollywood trope of the white female “Karen” character secretly being sexually infatuated with a black male character also appears to figure heavily into the plot, as do racist police officers with stereotypical Southern accents. […]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>