Re-Examining the Untimely Death of a President’s Son: John F. Kennedy, Jr.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Jr. (1960-1999), who was often referred to as “John John,” was an American lawyer, journalist, magazine publisher and the only son of assassinated U.S. President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963) and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, often referred to as “Jackie.” Jr. died in 1999 at the young age of 39 while piloting a small plane.

Most Americans had long expected and perhaps even hoped that JFK’s handsome and charismatic son would continue the Kennedy family dynasty and perhaps follow his slain father’s political footsteps.

John John was one the last remaining vestiges of the true anti-war Progressive Movement, which has since been bastardized, corrupted and all but disappeared in recent years. Notably, another leading anti-war Progressive, Sen. Paul Wellstone, also died in a highly suspicious light-plane “accident” in 2002- three years after JFK, Jr.

He was the creator and publisher of the magazine George, which was a blend of politics, history, society and celebrity culture. In 1998, John John conducted a major interview with Oliver Stone, who produced and directed the 1991 hit film “JFK” that challenged the official narratives surrounding the assassination of the president. JFK’s widow Jackie was unable to prove it but always felt there was a larger conspiracy involving her husband’s murder.

He also ran an article in 1997 about a conspiracy involving the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin at the hands of a right-wing fanatic. Winter Watch offered its theory on this topic in the post Glaring Anomalies in the 1995 Assassination of Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin. George magazine was investigating the attempted assassination of George Wallace, and the socio-political forces behind the hit. Yes, George had a decidedly conspiratorial tenor to it. In this post-Sept. 11, 2001, world, JFK, Jr., could have been a handful for the Crime Syndicate.

On the evening of July 16, 1999, Kennedy died when the single-engine light prop plane he was flying crashed into the Atlantic Ocean approximately 7.5 miles (12.1 km) west of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Kennedy, his newly wedded wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, 33, and Carolyn’s sister Lauren Bessette, 34, were also on board the plane and died in the crash.

John John was a VFR (Visual Flight Rules) pilot without an instrumentation rating. However, on March 12, 1999, he completed the FAA’s written airplane instrument examination and received a passing score of 78 percent.

The Piper was a new plane, an upgrade from his Cessna 182 Skylane. The Piper was a faster but more complex low-wing aircraft, and he had logged about 36 hours in its cockpit. The NTSB noted that John John obtained his private pilot certificate for “airplane single-engine land” in April 1998. He passed a “complex airplane” flight test in the new Piper just two months prior to the accident, in May 1999.

Radar records show he flew his intended route along the coastline of Connecticut and across Rhode Island Sound toward Martha’s Vineyard Airport. The authorities claimed this experienced pilot failed to file a flight plan. At about 9:41 p.m., Kennedy’s plane crashed nearly nose first into the Atlantic Ocean, which was unknown until subsequent official investigations.

The crash investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) concluded that Kennedy fell victim to spatial disorientation while he was descending over water at night and consequently lost control of his plane.

Spatial Night Disorientation Nonsense

Weather Underground, nautical twilight that evening was a 9:36 PM and weather was fair. The NTSB report stated, “Airports along the coast reported visibility between 5 and 8 miles. Other pilots flying similar routes on the night of the accident reported no visual horizon while flying over the water because of haze.” How do those two sentences possibly combine? Nao combinam.

But NTSB can claim anything apparently- because weather radar tapes from late Friday night and early Saturday morning for this region are reportedly missing. What a coinkydink.

FAA Flight Specialist Edward Meyer of LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, was tapped by FAA administrator Jane Gaivev to prepare the FAA’s official report of weather conditions when Kennedy’s plane crashed. He stated in his report that visibility in the region was at least very good on the evening of July 16.

Meyer became so distressed by what he claimed was an endless spewing of erroneous disinformation about weather conditions that night by government agencies and pilots who flew that route that evening that Meyer took the unprecedented step of issuing a public statement to the media that slammed other’s statements about conditions as total nonsense utterly unsupported by facts.

Nautical twilight is NOT pitch black and, in fact, the low-elevation horizon on the left, west-side of the aircraft would be easily visible and defined, negating the effects of vertigo. You can see that on the following video.

Although news media ran narratives that JFK, Jr. was an inexperienced and even reckless pilot, in reality, in the 15 months prior to the accident, Kennedy had flown either to or from the destination area about 35 times. He flew at least 17 of these flight legs without a certified flight instructor (CFI) on board. Five of those flights were at night.

John McColgan, Kennedy’s flight instructor in Vera Beach, Florida, stated that Kennedy’s flight experience dated back 17 years, to 1981. He also reported Kennedy had over 700 hours total flight time.

The NTSB’s detail of JFK, Jr.’s flight training, he began flying with an instructor in October 1982. During the next six years, he logged 46 hours with six different flight instructors and had one hour solo. Then he stopped flying. He didn’t log any flight hours for over nine years, between 1988 and 1997.

In December 1997, he enrolled in a training program in Florida to obtain his private pilot certificate. Between December 1997 and April 1998, he flew about 53 hours, of which 43 were flown with a CFI on board. In April 1998, he passed his private pilot flight test. During 1998, he flew 179 hours, including about 65 hours without a CFI on board.

“The CFI stated that the pilot’s basic instrument flying skills and simulator work were excellent. However, the CFI stated that the pilot had trouble managing multiple tasks while flying, which he felt was normal for the pilot’s level of experience,” the NTSB report states.

Kennedy had made radio contact to the Martha’s Vineyard Airport flight control tower at 9:39 p.m. This radio contact was deliberately removed from archived tape transcripts of WCVB-TV Boston Channel 5’s broadcast of July 17, 1999, during which — at approximately 12:35 p.m. — U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Todd Burgun reported to WCVB the fact of JFK, Jr.’s radio contact the night before. The Burgen report was subsequently expunged and deleted from all government and media accounts of the tragedy and indeed specifically denied.

This story is now 23 years old, but the following video has the particulars that I will reference going forward.

At minute 00:19:45 to 00:20:30, you can hear the Burgen interview that was subsequently denied by the station. Burgen was silenced and removed from any further press or public comments. Although JFK, Jr. was a private citizen, jurisdiction and handling of the accident shifted from the FAA to the Pentagon.

At 00:24:23, listen to one Lt. Col. Steve Roark deny the Burgen account.

News agency UPI reportedly confirmed Bergan’s statement in a now-expunged story published on July 17. It supposedly states that at 9:39 p.m. Friday, Kennedy radioed the airport to say that he was 13 miles from the airport and 10 miles from the coast, citing WCVB-TV news in Boston. He than reportedly said he was making his final approach. Moments later, radar operated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) showed the plane went into a dive and dropped 1,200 feet in just 12 seconds, citing ABC News.

A reporter for the (Martha’s) Vineyard Gazette who was on Philbin Beach (southwest end of Manila’s Vineyard) the evening of July 16 said she saw an AIRBORNE EXPLOSION in the general vicinity of the sky where Kennedy’s plane was destroyed at approximately 9:40 p.m. THIS information was also covered up and outright denied by all relevant parties and agencies in all subsequent government and media accounts of the event.

This diagram was released by NTBS and showed the plane went into a steep vertical dive, crashing nose-down at 200 mph. The photo of the crashed plane shows the right side quite intact with the primary damage in the passenger seat area, as if something detonated.

Procedure requires air traffic control to contact the FAA within five minutes of the last traffic call, if the aircraft leaves radar. Indeed, at 10:05 p.m., the air traffic controller at Martha’s Vineyard Airport had a clerical-duties summer intern contact the FAA office in Bridgeport, Connecticut. about Kennedy’s failure to arrive — but the intern was told that no information could be released to him over the phone.

At minute 00:23:00 in the video, we learn the FAA didn’t begin a search and rescue for 15-1/2 hours. At 00:27:50, shortly after 10 p.m., family members waiting at the airport told airport personnel Adam Budd that the plane was late. Budd called both the tower and FAA in Bridgeport.

At 00:28:45, we learn that Sen. Edward Kennedy was expecting the plane’s arrival and personally called the FAA at 11 p.m. The FAA did nothing.

At 2:15 a.m. on July 17, the Kennedys reported to the local Coast Guard Air Station that the plane had not arrived. At 4 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard began a search and rescue operation but were sent on a wild goose chase to the southwest — in the wrong direction — which is discussed in minute 00:31:10 of the video.

At 6:30 a.m., Sen. Kennedy called the White House and finally President Bill Clinton intervened. The Air Force sent two helicopters and two aircraft to search 20,000 square miles of ocean [00:31:50]. At 00:33:15, were learn some reporter did his or her job and located the N-Tip radar that showed the last radar ping was at 1,300 feet. So why the 20,000 square-mile search, Lt. Col. Roark? Listen to his answer at 00:33:50.

Later, Linda Killian of People magazine began to grill Roark about his non-response. You can hear this at 00:29:10. Watch the networks cut the line in the middle of this line of questioning. Incredible. This question never got answered though it was asked again.

At 1 p.m., a suitcase with Lauren Bessette’s name on it was located on the beach at Martha’s Vineyard.

Takes Five Days to Recover the Plane

At 01:33:45, in an interview with Lt. Col. Richard Stanley of the Civil Air Patrol, he states that he saw Coast Guard helicopters searching in the eventual crash location at 12:15 a.m. on July 17. At 01:34:30, Admiral Richard Larabee says (several times) that they hadn’t received a focused location until 1 p.m.

Why the big delay? Perhaps, for undetermined reasons, the Crime Syndicate wanted to tidy up the crash site.

Water was not deep in this location- typically 100 feet.

At lunch before leaving New Jersey, Kennedy told a friend he was taking a flight instructor to log hours and help learn some features of his new plane. A family member, Ratowell in the Vineyards, also said a flight instructor was on board. When the plane was located, the entire right front seat was missing and there was no instructor or passenger. The other two passengers were found seated in the back. Seems like overkill but was the instructor removed to preserve the reckless JFK, Jr. narrative?

Also missing was the flight recorder battery thus no voice recording. The flight log JFK, Jr. kept in his recovered duffel bag was missing. If the instructor was on board, he would have been entered in the log book.

The NTBS report stated that the fuel valve was shut off. There is a second switch necessary to do this. One explanation is that JFK, Jr. was initially reacting to an engine explosion or fire and manually shut the valve off with the aim to glide. Obviously, a second explosion must have taken the plane straight down.

Winter Watch Takeaway: The YouTuber of the video develops a “Manchurian Candidate” theory that the flight instructor was influenced to take the plane down. That’s a variation of how they took out RFK, see [ William Joseph Bryan: Sirhan’s Handler and Set-Up Miastro Extraordinaire], so there is a certain mockingly sick logic that might appeal to the criminals behind this. They could certainly brag about their power. But that is really unnecessary. The Crime Syndicate can and does take down aircraft by timed explosives. They can also take control of the aircraft. Regardless of how, the overarching theme of assassination and a clumsy cover up looks apparent.