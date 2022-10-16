Re-Examining the Untimely Death of a President’s Son: John F. Kennedy, Jr.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Jr. (1960-1999), who was often referred to as “John John,” was an American lawyer, journalist, magazine publisher and the only son of assassinated U.S. President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963) and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, often referred to as “Jackie.” Jr. died in 1999 at the young age of 39 while piloting a small plane.
Most Americans had long expected and perhaps even hoped that JFK’s handsome and charismatic son would continue the Kennedy family dynasty and perhaps follow his slain father’s political footsteps.
John John was one the last remaining vestiges of the true anti-war Progressive Movement, which has since been bastardized, corrupted and all but disappeared in recent years. Notably, another leading anti-war Progressive, Sen. Paul Wellstone, also died in a highly suspicious light-plane “accident” in 2002- three years after JFK, Jr.
He was the creator and publisher of the magazine George, which was a blend of politics, history, society and celebrity culture. In 1998, John John conducted a major interview with Oliver Stone, who produced and directed the 1991 hit film “JFK” that challenged the official narratives surrounding the assassination of the president. JFK’s widow Jackie was unable to prove it but always felt there was a larger conspiracy involving her husband’s murder.
He also ran an article in 1997 about a conspiracy involving the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin at the hands of a right-wing fanatic. Winter Watch offered its theory on this topic in the post Glaring Anomalies in the 1995 Assassination of Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin. George magazine was investigating the attempted assassination of George Wallace, and the socio-political forces behind the hit. Yes, George had a decidedly conspiratorial tenor to it. In this post-Sept. 11, 2001, world, JFK, Jr., could have been a handful for the Crime Syndicate.
On the evening of July 16, 1999, Kennedy died when the single-engine light prop plane he was flying crashed into the Atlantic Ocean approximately 7.5 miles (12.1 km) west of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Kennedy, his newly wedded wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, 33, and Carolyn’s sister Lauren Bessette, 34, were also on board the plane and died in the crash.
John John was a VFR (Visual Flight Rules) pilot without an instrumentation rating. However, on March 12, 1999, he completed the FAA’s written airplane instrument examination and received a passing score of 78 percent.
The Piper was a new plane, an upgrade from his Cessna 182 Skylane. The Piper was a faster but more complex low-wing aircraft, and he had logged about 36 hours in its cockpit. The NTSB noted that John John obtained his private pilot certificate for “airplane single-engine land” in April 1998. He passed a “complex airplane” flight test in the new Piper just two months prior to the accident, in May 1999.
Radar records show he flew his intended route along the coastline of Connecticut and across Rhode Island Sound toward Martha’s Vineyard Airport. The authorities claimed this experienced pilot failed to file a flight plan. At about 9:41 p.m., Kennedy’s plane crashed nearly nose first into the Atlantic Ocean, which was unknown until subsequent official investigations.
The crash investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) concluded that Kennedy fell victim to spatial disorientation while he was descending over water at night and consequently lost control of his plane.
Spatial Night Disorientation Nonsense
Weather Underground, nautical twilight that evening was a 9:36 PM and weather was fair. The NTSB report stated, “Airports along the coast reported visibility between 5 and 8 miles. Other pilots flying similar routes on the night of the accident reported no visual horizon while flying over the water because of haze.” How do those two sentences possibly combine? Nao combinam.
But NTSB can claim anything apparently- because weather radar tapes from late Friday night and early Saturday morning for this region are reportedly missing. What a coinkydink.
FAA Flight Specialist Edward Meyer of LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, was tapped by FAA administrator Jane Gaivev to prepare the FAA’s official report of weather conditions when Kennedy’s plane crashed. He stated in his report that visibility in the region was at least very good on the evening of July 16.
Meyer became so distressed by what he claimed was an endless spewing of erroneous disinformation about weather conditions that night by government agencies and pilots who flew that route that evening that Meyer took the unprecedented step of issuing a public statement to the media that slammed other’s statements about conditions as total nonsense utterly unsupported by facts.
Nautical twilight is NOT pitch black and, in fact, the low-elevation horizon on the left, west-side of the aircraft would be easily visible and defined, negating the effects of vertigo. You can see that on the following video.
Although news media ran narratives that JFK, Jr. was an inexperienced and even reckless pilot, in reality, in the 15 months prior to the accident, Kennedy had flown either to or from the destination area about 35 times. He flew at least 17 of these flight legs without a certified flight instructor (CFI) on board. Five of those flights were at night.
John McColgan, Kennedy’s flight instructor in Vera Beach, Florida, stated that Kennedy’s flight experience dated back 17 years, to 1981. He also reported Kennedy had over 700 hours total flight time.
The NTSB’s detail of JFK, Jr.’s flight training, he began flying with an instructor in October 1982. During the next six years, he logged 46 hours with six different flight instructors and had one hour solo. Then he stopped flying. He didn’t log any flight hours for over nine years, between 1988 and 1997.
In December 1997, he enrolled in a training program in Florida to obtain his private pilot certificate. Between December 1997 and April 1998, he flew about 53 hours, of which 43 were flown with a CFI on board. In April 1998, he passed his private pilot flight test. During 1998, he flew 179 hours, including about 65 hours without a CFI on board.
“The CFI stated that the pilot’s basic instrument flying skills and simulator work were excellent. However, the CFI stated that the pilot had trouble managing multiple tasks while flying, which he felt was normal for the pilot’s level of experience,” the NTSB report states.
Kennedy had made radio contact to the Martha’s Vineyard Airport flight control tower at 9:39 p.m. This radio contact was deliberately removed from archived tape transcripts of WCVB-TV Boston Channel 5’s broadcast of July 17, 1999, during which — at approximately 12:35 p.m. — U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Todd Burgun reported to WCVB the fact of JFK, Jr.’s radio contact the night before. The Burgen report was subsequently expunged and deleted from all government and media accounts of the tragedy and indeed specifically denied.
This story is now 23 years old, but the following video has the particulars that I will reference going forward.
At minute 00:19:45 to 00:20:30, you can hear the Burgen interview that was subsequently denied by the station. Burgen was silenced and removed from any further press or public comments. Although JFK, Jr. was a private citizen, jurisdiction and handling of the accident shifted from the FAA to the Pentagon.
At 00:24:23, listen to one Lt. Col. Steve Roark deny the Burgen account.
News agency UPI reportedly confirmed Bergan’s statement in a now-expunged story published on July 17. It supposedly states that at 9:39 p.m. Friday, Kennedy radioed the airport to say that he was 13 miles from the airport and 10 miles from the coast, citing WCVB-TV news in Boston. He than reportedly said he was making his final approach. Moments later, radar operated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) showed the plane went into a dive and dropped 1,200 feet in just 12 seconds, citing ABC News.
A reporter for the (Martha’s) Vineyard Gazette who was on Philbin Beach (southwest end of Manila’s Vineyard) the evening of July 16 said she saw an AIRBORNE EXPLOSION in the general vicinity of the sky where Kennedy’s plane was destroyed at approximately 9:40 p.m. THIS information was also covered up and outright denied by all relevant parties and agencies in all subsequent government and media accounts of the event.
This diagram was released by NTBS and showed the plane went into a steep vertical dive, crashing nose-down at 200 mph. The photo of the crashed plane shows the right side quite intact with the primary damage in the passenger seat area, as if something detonated.
Procedure requires air traffic control to contact the FAA within five minutes of the last traffic call, if the aircraft leaves radar. Indeed, at 10:05 p.m., the air traffic controller at Martha’s Vineyard Airport had a clerical-duties summer intern contact the FAA office in Bridgeport, Connecticut. about Kennedy’s failure to arrive — but the intern was told that no information could be released to him over the phone.
At minute 00:23:00 in the video, we learn the FAA didn’t begin a search and rescue for 15-1/2 hours. At 00:27:50, shortly after 10 p.m., family members waiting at the airport told airport personnel Adam Budd that the plane was late. Budd called both the tower and FAA in Bridgeport.
At 00:28:45, we learn that Sen. Edward Kennedy was expecting the plane’s arrival and personally called the FAA at 11 p.m. The FAA did nothing.
At 2:15 a.m. on July 17, the Kennedys reported to the local Coast Guard Air Station that the plane had not arrived. At 4 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard began a search and rescue operation but were sent on a wild goose chase to the southwest — in the wrong direction — which is discussed in minute 00:31:10 of the video.
At 6:30 a.m., Sen. Kennedy called the White House and finally President Bill Clinton intervened. The Air Force sent two helicopters and two aircraft to search 20,000 square miles of ocean [00:31:50]. At 00:33:15, were learn some reporter did his or her job and located the N-Tip radar that showed the last radar ping was at 1,300 feet. So why the 20,000 square-mile search, Lt. Col. Roark? Listen to his answer at 00:33:50.
Later, Linda Killian of People magazine began to grill Roark about his non-response. You can hear this at 00:29:10. Watch the networks cut the line in the middle of this line of questioning. Incredible. This question never got answered though it was asked again.
At 1 p.m., a suitcase with Lauren Bessette’s name on it was located on the beach at Martha’s Vineyard.
Takes Five Days to Recover the Plane
At 01:33:45, in an interview with Lt. Col. Richard Stanley of the Civil Air Patrol, he states that he saw Coast Guard helicopters searching in the eventual crash location at 12:15 a.m. on July 17. At 01:34:30, Admiral Richard Larabee says (several times) that they hadn’t received a focused location until 1 p.m.
Why the big delay? Perhaps, for undetermined reasons, the Crime Syndicate wanted to tidy up the crash site.
Water was not deep in this location- typically 100 feet.
At lunch before leaving New Jersey, Kennedy told a friend he was taking a flight instructor to log hours and help learn some features of his new plane. A family member, Ratowell in the Vineyards, also said a flight instructor was on board. When the plane was located, the entire right front seat was missing and there was no instructor or passenger. The other two passengers were found seated in the back. Seems like overkill but was the instructor removed to preserve the reckless JFK, Jr. narrative?
Also missing was the flight recorder battery thus no voice recording. The flight log JFK, Jr. kept in his recovered duffel bag was missing. If the instructor was on board, he would have been entered in the log book.
The NTBS report stated that the fuel valve was shut off. There is a second switch necessary to do this. One explanation is that JFK, Jr. was initially reacting to an engine explosion or fire and manually shut the valve off with the aim to glide. Obviously, a second explosion must have taken the plane straight down.
Winter Watch Takeaway: The YouTuber of the video develops a “Manchurian Candidate” theory that the flight instructor was influenced to take the plane down. That’s a variation of how they took out RFK, see [ William Joseph Bryan: Sirhan’s Handler and Set-Up Miastro Extraordinaire], so there is a certain mockingly sick logic that might appeal to the criminals behind this. They could certainly brag about their power. But that is really unnecessary. The Crime Syndicate can and does take down aircraft by timed explosives. They can also take control of the aircraft. Regardless of how, the overarching theme of assassination and a clumsy cover up looks apparent.
Bill Clinton was President.
JFK Jr. was to run for the New York Senate seat later occupied by ………
Wait for it.
Hillary Clinton.
Need I say more ?
Some years back I went to flight school for about a year and have about 90 hours with a CFI and a little bit of classroom instrumentation training. In the course of the program, we studied many aviation accidents and the John John event was among them. More recently, I reviewed the full/detailed NTSB report, and it made sense to me. I didn’t see anything glaring in terms of how the accident happened.
One thing that is glaring, however, is that a lot of folks who weigh in on the topic haven’t bothered to read the investigative report or don’t understand what they read. The report answers a lot of simple questions — like “what about the flight instructor who was supposed to be with him?” — and provides details that only those who fly would recognize as significant. https://web.archive.org/web/20130501175552/http://www.ntsb.gov/aviationquery/brief2.aspx?ev_id=20001212X19354&ntsbno=NYC99MA178&akey=1
Although the simplified conclusion of the report was “spacial disorientation,” there were many more factors that contributed to the crash. That’s how most aviation crashes are. It’s rarely just one thing but rather a symphony of individually minor factors that collectively lead to a catastrophic event. Really, what killed them was a low-altitude stall. The most likely reason the plane stalled was a series of judgement errors by the pilot (assuming wind shear ruled out). Flying fast and low, there was probably no possibility to recover perhaps even for a highly experienced pilot. https://www.aopa.org/asf/ntsb/stall_spin.html
A knowledgeable, reputable, non-media source that provides the list of factors that led to John’s crash is available from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AAOP): https://www.aopa.org/news-and-media/all-news/2010/july/pilot/10-mistakes-jfk-jr-made
About the only aspect this fake report addresses is that “plane accidents happen” going on to describe in theory how generic crashes can happen.
What’s notable are key factors that are MISSING from the report about THIS crash:
– missing flight recorder battery- not working
-missing flight recordings from the Martha Vineyard airport tower. Did they not have him on radar?
– missing flight log normally kept in John’s back pack- would have answer to flight instructor mystery
– missing front passenger seat
– missing and expuged statement on TV of U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Todd Burgun who confirmed John called the MV tower- report said he didn’t- a lie.
– missing weather radar tapes from late Friday night and early Saturday morning for this region
– no flight plan
– missing and incorrect description of light conditions call it dark when it was still nautical twilight
– missing FAA’s official report of weather condition conducted by FAA Flight Specialist Edward Meyer. He stated visibility in the region was at least very good on the evening of July 16.
– missing account of a reporter for the (Martha’s) Vineyard Gazette who was on Philbin Beach (southwest end of Manila’s Vineyard) the evening of July 16 said she saw an AIRBORNE EXPLOSION in the general vicinity of the sky where Kennedy’s plane was destroyed at approximately 9:40 p.m
– missing account of fisherman who reported exactly where plane went down
– missing explanation of why it took 15 1/2 hours to zero search in on the obvious crash location
– missing TV interview with Lt. Col. Richard Stanley of the Civil Air Patrol, he states that he saw Coast Guard helicopters searching in the eventual crash location at 12:15 a.m. on July 17.
-missing account of Admiral Richard Larabee says (several times) that they hadn’t received a focused location until 1 p.m.
– missing accounts that Kennedy told a friend he was taking a flight instructor to log hours and help learn some features of his new plane. A family member, Ratowell in the Vineyards, also said a flight instructor was on board.
– missing account at 10:05 PM of Adam Budd at MV airport that the plane was late. Budd called both the tower and FAA in Bridgeport.
DICEY BEHAVIORS:
– why did Pentagon and not FAA take over in the case of private citizens. Doing this allowed black operations types to seize evidence in the name of “national defense.” This was not a national defense matter. There is no evidence whatsoever that this was at the request of the Kennedys and to say so is false speculaton
– N-Tip radar that showed the last radar ping was at 1,300 feet. Yet AF conducts a 20,000 square-mile search,
– When Linda Killian of People magazine began to grill Roark about his search response and strategy the networks cut the line in the middle of this line of questioning. Incredible.
– very well documented in the video of Pentagon’s Lt Col Roark obfuscating throughout
Good work! I know I should probably do more research to determine if the crash was accidental or not but I think you’ve explained it sufficiently well to show that it wasn’t. What I don’t understand is why the Kennedy family have not out in force demanding justice – three of their family members have been killed in ways that in no way match the reporting of them. It makes no sense to me. Are the power elite all in it together at some level and take these blows privately? The Kennedys are a family in the top 13 bloodlines (if such a phenomenon can be said to exist). Wow! When looking up a link to the bloodlines I noticed that Onassis is one of them too.
https://www.ranker.com/list/main-families-of-illuminati/mike-rothschild
This short clip of RFK will give you insights. He knew, but once it looked like he might get closer to power to deal with it, he too was taken down. I think Ted Kennedy was sufficiently compromised to keep him under control. JFK Jr was just skirting around the edges, and that was enough to take him out as well.
Thanks, Russ. You may be right but I think if the whole family came out in force they couldn’t simply take them all down. You’d think they’d record stuff and make it public so that they couldn’t just quietly be picked off one by one like that. It seems the Chappaquiddick incident was staged to incriminate Teddy too. I mean, the assassinations are so very, very obvious and I think the power elite actually push their crimes in our faces. Why on earth did they have Oswald use a Carcano rifle, that used by Mussolini’s armed forces. That’s ludicrous.
This is an interesting video about Italian fascists’ role in the JFK assassination by Michele Metta. I wonder if that rifle was a nod to them? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrnNpm74Ocw
I don’t believe Oswald was murdered by Jack Ruby. I believe that was all staged – no evidence proving otherwise I don’t think. They could easily give Oswald a new identity or whatever and pretend to jail Jack Ruby. As if Oswald’s going to cry out “I’m just a patsy,” and as if Jack Ruby had any real motive to kill him and be willing to go to jail for it. They stage so much it takes your breath away.
Comprehensive and conclusive Ross – John John was taken out, wtf was the Pentagon doing sticking their dirty paws into the investigation? None of their goddamned business. They got involved to cover up and shut down any real investigation. The number of loose ends you list is unbelievable. Well done, massive respect for your work.
These assessments are based on the official story, which is a cover-up.
I researched his “crash” years ago and reached the inescapable conclusion that he DID have a “flight-instructor” who was a “manchurian-flight-instructor”, just like Egypt Air flight 900 …………
See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8G08hwlDjQ -and-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdilVUWvfNw
……and just as with Egypt Air flight 900, the plane was crashed intentionally and covered up by the Pentagon and FAA.
Here is a very informative documentary on the “crash” ….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A62F2v-n-qA
It’s most likely that either the Israeli Mossad and/or or CIA with support of the DOD was responsible.
Somehow, Torchy, I doubt this. While I have not flown to the Vineyard in a while, I do remember that the airfield is quite large, and can be seen from many miles off. Martha’s Vineyard is a refuge for the Gulfstream V, and a dozen or more of these exotic birds can be seen there on any summer weekend.
Also, as Russ pointed out, it’s not dark at 10PM on July 16th. Depending on the phase of the moon, the island itself might have been clearly visible.
As for the AOPA, they are certainly as corrupted as any and every other American institution. I wouldn’t believe anything they said on this particular subject.
There’s a pretty strong clue as to who murdered JFK Jr. right there on the cover of that issue of ‘George’ magazine.
‘Who’s covering up the murders of Tupac and Biggie’.
Right there on that cover.
For those too young to remember, Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls were early rap stars ,some 25 years ago. Said to be feuding, they were both being extorted by the Jewish Defense League. Both ended up being shot to death, almost certainly by the JDL.
Who was running the JDL, and was thus the likely killer of both Tupac and Biggie?
None other than Meir Kahane, founder of the JDL and member of the Israeli Knesset. Kahane had faked his death a few years previously, and was thus a little shy about having his crimes investigated.
JFK Jr.: Eyes Wide Shut
July 16, 1999 was also the US general release date of Stanley Kubrick’s film, Eyes Wide Shut.
IMDB : Eyes Wide Shut – Release Dates
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0120663/releaseinfo?ref_=tt_ql_9
USA 16 July 1999
Eyes Wide Shut
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eyes_Wide_Shut
There was a lot of interest in Eyes Wide Shut before it was released. But the weekend it came out, July 16, 1999, was the death of JFK Jr., his wife and her sister – a black, black weekend. And for Stanley to have died [on March 7, 1999, at age 70] before the film opened … well, it all felt so dark and strange. Stanley had sent over the cut he considered done to us, Tom and I watched it in New York – and then he died.[118]
MG
For me, it’s still a false death just like his father. Honestly, I haven’t studied the case here at all, but I’ve found enough evidence to support that.
Even for James Garfield, the idea of the 15 doctors complicit in a murder, putting their dirty fingers in the wounds, seems suspicious to me.
As a young French citizen, I studied the two times a French president was killed in office. Paul Doumer in 1932 and Sadi Carnot in 1894. Two hoaxes for me just by reading the story on wikipedia like Miles Mathis would do.
I know this may seem a bit off topic but I feel it is all relevant to the JFK Jr. “death”. The thing about the Kennedy’s, and Jackie too is how they are made out to be individuals who were “America firster’s”. This is simply not true. JFK was the ultimate globalist and believer in a UN run world, our sovereignty be damned. Just research JFK’s public law 87-297.
“There exists a sort of “hero-worship” within the alternative media of an assassinated President, known as John. F. Kennedy. I will admit, I used to somewhat fall into that category but, as with most of my other previous held beliefs, further research has lead me to the real JFK—the one not discussed by most of the alternative media.”
https://libertyunderattack.com/jfks-complicity-in-establishing-the-american-police-state-through-disarmament/
An alternate “theory” in the whole Kennedy saga. I’m not saying it’s true, but I am saying it’s as possible as any other theory. “All that glitters is not gold”.
http://www.cabaltimes.com/2015/06/29/jfk-faked-death/
JFK Jr was cut from a different cloth. He would have been very problematic post 911.
Just wanted to share the “alternate ending” to the JFK assassination we never saw.
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/yafgefp4pgyl33l/AABDICaSJkKJy8-7NNsHWVuca?dl=0&preview=JFK+ASSASSINATION+(1+of+7).mp4
Sorry, try this link and view Pt. 1
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/yafgefp4pgyl33l/AABDICaSJkKJy8-7NNsHWVuca?dl=0
I have long thought exactly the same way re: the hero-worship of JFK in the Alt media which struck me as peculiar, at best. Of course, the JFK mythology worked on many levels; you had, for one, the whole “once there was a Camelot” thing -probably a straight-forward CIA OP. And “liberals” have an enduring if-only attachment to RFK.
But I can go both ways on JFK: there is – to complicate things – his “secret societies” address that I have never had a chance to study closely. Surely no president or major political figure has ever let even those words slip since.
Seemed to me that JFK jr had positioned himself in DC as everyone’s harmless darling. But that seems to have changed towards the end as he started making noises about a US Senate run (the seat, the year that HRC had her eye on).
As Senator Schumer helpfully reminded Trump in 2017 – “the intelligence community has seven ways from Sunday to get back at you”.
Well, well Russ Winter are we going to see in the near future an examination of the downing of flight KAL 007? How I remember that but the real eye-opener came later given who was on that flight? Congressman Lawrence Patton McDonald?
https://rense.com/general40/007.htm
I’m no expert but when one looks at American History going back almost to its founding I say too myself why is it that anyone who tries to do the right thing politically winds up dead and this under unusual inexplicable circumstances. Important questions are never answered just covered up as best can be?
A book should be written covering all the deaths beginning with the last and working backwards to the first. Who knows maybe doing that will uncover sinister plots by those who are alive and well today and hold the purse strings over humanity? Where would it lead? Actually I’d say look no further than to those attendees the Versailles Conference!
Google the book Four Friends about JFK Jr. and a few of his friends from the famed boarding school Andover Academy where the Bush family went.
It talks about how John and three of his friends all died young in reckless accidents. The author attributes this to some kind of tragic luck or something, but it’s obvious to any halfway normal person that these neurotic rich kids were taught that they were something they weren’t – superlative. They were also taught that the normal rules didn’t apply to them, like of nature (at least two died tempting Mother Nature past any point of sanity).
At least two also killed other people they took along with them, John Jr. being one of them.
These elites tried to prove themselves ‘excellent’ in the only arena they could where other human beings weren’t always going to impose a limit on their misinformed egos.
The book describes that night John died as truly dangerous and he also describes character traits in the young Kennedy consistent with a half-cocked risk taker. He cites other examples in the guy’s life that clearly demonstrate this character flaw.
If the author hadn’t been able to do that I’d probably agree that John Jr. was killed, but some of the examples of John Jr’s extreme recklessness and hubris don’t sound easily falsified.
I think he very likely just killed himself and his wife and sister-in-law.
Smear piece likely paid for by the Crime Syndicate that hit JFK Jr. Written by one William Cohan of the New York Slimes and the notorious rag Vanity Fair.
If today’s NEWS is FAKE-NEWS, what was HISTORY?
Philip Power May 28, 2021 at 5:20 pm asks :
If today’s NEWS is FAKE-NEWS, what was HISTORY?
*
According to Napoleon Bonaparte : “History is a set of lies, agreed upon.”
MG
