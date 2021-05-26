HUGE! — RAT IN A TRAP: Fauci Admits COVID May Have Been Man-Made — ADMITS TO FUNDING CHINESE LABS! (VIDEO)

By Jim Hoft | 23 May 2021

GATEWAY PUNDIT — Science.

The Rat-in-a-Trap Dr. Fauci finally admitted in his latest flip-flop that the COVID-19 virus may not have occurred naturally.

Fauci made the comments on far-left Politifact channel, an organization that itself has been pushing fake news on the COVID crisis for over a year.

Politifact hack: Sen. Rand Paul, who you have tangled with in the past, suggested that you and the NIH funded risky research that eventually down the line was connected to COVID-19? I don’t want to dwell on this for too long but I do want to give you that chance to react to his comments today.

Dr. Fauci: That’s actually preposterous. To bring something up is really not helpful. He was saying that we funded a kind of research in China that could lead to dangerous research. That’s not the case. So what he was saying was absolutely not true. It is really unfortunate that he brought that up. It really does nothing but cloud the issue of what we are trying to do. So it was just unfortunate that he said that. […]