Russia Calls America a ‘Liberal Totalitarian State’ with a ‘Monopoly on the Media’ and ‘Irremovability of Oligarchic Elites’

26 June 2021

BIG LEAGUE POLITICS — Russian authorities have issued a blistering critique of the failing U.S. regime under President-imposed Joe Biden, suggesting that America is guilty of all the sins they try to project on their opposing regimes abroad.

“It is astonishing to see how the West is trying to divide our diverse world into two completely artificial camps – a supposedly democratic one and a supposedly authoritarian one,” Russian Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said.

“The US and other so-called models of liberal democracy seem not to notice that they themselves are rapidly turning into a liberal-totalitarian regime,” he added.

In recent weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stepped into the leadership void left by the delegitimized puppet propped up by globalists as the figurehead of America, Joe Biden, struggles to spit out a coherent sentence. Putin has taken a stand for dissidents in America who are being punished for opposing a blatant third-world vote steal that was clearly given a green light by institutional power, a remarkable stance considering Putin and the Kremlin’s own record of suppressing political opposition. […]