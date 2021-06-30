The 5G Beast Radiation Assault and Plague is at Hand

Verizon is in cutthroat competition with AT&T to be the first carrier to offer 5G and is building out its new network around the country using small cells that will eventually deploy service on a mid- and low-band spectrum. T-Mobile, America’s third-largest mobile carrier, is working diligently to build out its massive 5G network as well. These Beast companies began lighting up 5G networks in cities across the country in 2019.

As 5G wireless rapidly builds out, more towers to emit the signals that supplement existing cell towers. This is because 5G needs a different hardware to deliver signals. However, 5G requires far more of these towers — reportedly as near as 500 feet apart in many neighborhoods — due to its higher frequency that decays faster in the atmosphere.

The Fusion Doctrine is what stands behind “the internet of everything,” and the internet of everything will be powered by 5G and the 20,000 satellites its sponsors launched during 2019/2020 so as to cover “every square inch of the planet.”

The Fusion Doctrine no doubt intends to take full advantage of artificial intelligence in its delivery of a fully functioning totalitarian takeover. The steady incremental growth of public addiction to electromagnetic microwave mobile phones, smart meters and associated smart technologies has opened the way for upping the levels and range of control over the daily lives of millions, perhaps billions, of people.

The advent of algorithms in computer software coupled with the multiple neighborhood transmitter boxes with their millimeter pulsed 5G microwaves will serve as an invasion at multiple levels. Accordingly, there are increasing concerns about privacy and cyber security.

The corrupt and captured FCC regulators have made it illegal for local government entities to try to delay or stop cell tower installation on the basis of health risks and impossible for the public to sue. Not only that, but Telecom companies can now sue cities and states that attempt to use health concerns to impede their cell tower building plans.

Stuart Madnick, professor of information technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology since 1972, says, “It’s like going from fireworks to dynamite sticks. All of the good news and bad news that comes along with this technology gets magnified.”

He’s especially concerned about the risk of denial of service attacks — or DDoS for short — becoming more powerful than ever before. One of the advertised benefits of 5G is that it will allow even more IoT devices, like refrigerators or light bulbs, to come online. This would allow users to remotely check the contents of their fridge or dim their bedroom lights using their phones, but these devices can also be harnessed for nefarious purposes.

Bottom line is that over the next year and the years that follow, millions and then tens of million more will be exposed to a new toxin and cyber-risk. Meanwhile, the corrupt foundations make sure watchdog groups struggle to get funding for even meager studies into potential health effects. This is despite the World Health Organization (WHO) classifying radio frequency radiation as a carcinogen.

Revealed in the article “World’s Largest Animal Study on Cell Tower Radiation Confirms Cancer Link” is that researchers in the U.S. and Italy both found the same types of tumors in the brain and heart in rats as a result of cell phone radiation.

According to WHO, “Electromagnetic fields affect us because our human bodies have their own electric and biochemical responses, such as nervous system, digestion, brain function and heart function. Exposure to EMFs can interact with your body in many adverse ways.”

They key to delivering this EMF toxic into your body are new antennas both outside (a million new cell towers), but especially inside your living space. Early adaptors will then be able to bath themselves in it 24/7.

Is This Hubris, an Opportunity for Individuals to Take Down the Beast System?

The cost of what Winter Watch hopes will be an epic boondoggle for these Beast entities is $200 billion a year in research and capex – just in the US. Much of this has been funded of late during the Scamdemic, Fed bubble blowing phase of 2020-21.

The boyz need to work around nature and obstacles like trees, snow and rain. The risk for the beast firms is that the service holes result in customer complaints. AT&T’s Netgear Nighthawk 5G hotspot, the first consumer mobile 5G device, has been on the market for a week now in Indianapolis and commenters aren’t impressed. We will be covering this roll out going forward and have added a new tag: The 5G Beast.

The real risk for the Beast is that heavy users Beavis and Butthead learn one of life’s lessons and become sick from exposure. For this to play out, Beavis should already be debilitated from heavy exposure from 4G electro-smog. Additionally, if one has heavy metals in the body from vaccines, this magnifies the impact of EMF.

Although the Crime Syndicate will try to explain it away as some type of new virus, a cover up may prove difficult once it gets out of the bag, and is shared on social media. How ironic. To survive this plague, non-adapters and those who make attempts to mitigate the effects almost have to bet on foils Beavis and Butthead taking the hard fall first.

Yes, Beavis, you can expose yourself to cancer, heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and numerous other diseases and disabling symptoms that are linked to the cumulative effects of microwave radiation- all so you can further bury yourself into high-definition video, play video games online or even live in a virtual reality hologram world.

These are some of the common symptoms linked to microwave exposure. The impact on animals and plants will be substantial. Impact on skin is acute. The microwaves slowly cook it.

Fatigue

Chronic headaches

Heart palpitations

High pitched ringing in the ears

Dizziness

Disturbed sleep at night

Sleepiness in daytime

Moodiness

Irritability

Unsociability

Feelings of fear

Anxiety

Nervous tension

Mental depression

Memory impairment

Pain in muscles and joints

Pain in the region of the heart

Breathing difficulties

Allergies

Yeast infections

Blood sugar swings

Heartburn

Bowel problems

Thyroid dysfunction

Weight abnormalities

Rashes

Immune system weakness

Behavioral aberrations

Hidden illness indicators: These are some of the indicators of poor health resulting from prolonged microwave exposure.

Inflammation (caused by excess histamine in the blood)

Oxidative stress

Autoimmune responses

Reduced blood flow to the region of the thalamus

Pathologic leakage of the blood-brain barrier

Myelin damage to the central nervous system

Hormone imbalance

Deficit in melatonin metabolic availability

DNA damage

Metabolic dysregulation

Diseases and body system failures: Some of the diseases and body system failures that result from multi-year microwave frequency radiation include:

Cancer

Heart disease

Neurological dysfunction

Diabetes

Immune system suppression

Cataracts of the eyes

Sperm malformation

Hearing loss

Vision loss

Cognitive impairment

Alzheimer’s

Depressive mental illness

Fetal abnormalities

An Epic Beast Telecomm and Tech Financial Bust in the works?

A recent survey conducted by consultancy Bain found that of the 19 largest global mobile phone companies, just over half said they saw no near-term business case for the 5G technology.

But others mentioned earlier are going to throw the dice. As hundreds of billions are gambled by these big telecoms on the 5G Beast, Motorola, Huawei, Sony, and Samsung are expected to be among the first to unveil 5G phones.

Apple on the other hand sees problems and is going to delay. Thus the Beast companies are conducting an expensive buildout well before good 5G compatiable products are available for Beavis and Butthead to use. This is good, because Beavis is less likely to bring his electro-smog fart spewing devices into public spaces you might be using. A Business Insider article states why, “Once the 5G modem attachment is affixed to the Android phone, it becomes distinctly clunky and large. Part of the attachment is a battery, but that underscores only how experimental and power-hungry these new 5G electronics can be.” Thankfully Apple’s forte are light thin phones built for a global audience.

Besides a boycott, we can pray that the Beast financially crashes on takeoff- taking down the telecomms involved with it. A lot of debt for this will be sold on Wall Street and stuffed into Aunt Millie’s accounts and sycophant managed pensions promising a big financial bust. Hopefully the central banks lard up on this too, and take huge losses. The rogue Swiss central bank is already sitting with substantial losses on the bubble tech stocks it bought in 2017-2018. The ECB has holdings bought in subsidizing dicey telecomms. Once again, we need to hope a bear market stops the Beast dead in its tracks.

Protecting Oneself from 5G Beast Electrosmog

Unfortunately the Beast financial collapse may take several years. In the meantime, basically treat and avoid 5G like you would a plague. Be aware of where the towers are in your environment. If one is within 50 meters of your residence, that’s quite problematic. Photo at left shows what smaller installations look like.

If you think you are feeling bad effects from the additional electro-smog, test your response to turning off close proximity 4G wifi for a week.

Do not subscribe to “upgrade” 5G service. Push others to boycott. Put them out of business. Discourage neighbors from exposing themselves and you. Early protests have stopped some deployments. Watch developments locally.

Even with 4G, disable the wireless on your computer (desktop, laptop, iPod Touche, iPad, tablet, mouse) and also printers. Use a regular USB cable connector.

Unplug wifi router at night. Keep devices out of bedroom.

Keep your distance from wireless. Walls don’t stop wireless radiation. Schools have more wifi exposure than cell towers. The health impacts from 5G will show up in children before adults.

Cell phones, should be turned off as often possible. Do not leave on while charging. I personally don’t have a cell phone anymore. I use a landline at home. I am on the computer researching and writing (connected by USB cable) too much anyway. When I go out, I prefer to take a complete break from the Beast.