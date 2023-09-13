Internet Domain Names May Have Warned of Attacks

CNSNews.com Congressional Bureau Chief | Sept. 19, 2001

The terrorists who planned and executed the September 11 attack on America may have registered as many as 20 Internet domain names, or web addresses, that experts believe should have warned authorities of a possible assault on the World Trade Center in New York City.

Internet domain names like ‘attackontwintowers.com’ and ‘worldtradetowerattack.com’ were registered more than a year ago. It’s not known at this time who registered the suspicious names or what their purpose was.

“It’s unbelievable that they (the registration company) would register these domain names, probably without any comment to the FBI,” according to Neil Livingstone, head of Global Options LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based counter-terrorism and investigation company.

