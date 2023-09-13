Boycotters vow to make a national retailer ‘the new Bud Light’

The Street | August 9, 2023

Fresh off of the success of their boycott against Bud Light, social media political activists have set their sites on a new target.

t might be a busy latter part of the year for the Bud Light boycotters.

The momentum from the group’s successful campaign against the Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) – Get Free Report beer brand after it supposedly “went woke” — even though Bud Light has had multiple pro-LGBTQ advertisements and initiatives in the past — is to carry their political activism to a new target.

Best Buy (BBY) the national electronics retail chain, now has a target on its back after O’Keefe Media Group published pictures of an application for a minority management program.

(***)