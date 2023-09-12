Watch: Joe Biden Falsely Claims He Visited Ground Zero the Day After 9/11

Breitbart | Sept. 11, 2023

President Joe Biden falsely claimed he visited Ground Zero in New York City the day after the World Trade Centers were hit and collapsed, marking the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, Islamic terrorist attacks on the United States.

During remarks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, Biden gave a speech to American troops in which he claimed to have been at Ground Zero in New York City on September 12, 2001.

“Ground Zero, New York. I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building,” Biden said. “I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell; it looked so devastated because of…where you could stand.”

In reality, though, Biden was in the U.S. Senate alongside his colleagues on September 12, 2001, and gave a ten-minute floor speech regarding the terrorist attacks. Biden’s first known visit to Ground Zero was on September 20, 2001, when he joined a delegation of senators on a tour of the attack’s aftermath.

