Authorities Say Black Lives Matter Activist Was Shot in Head by 4 Black Men

Sasha Johnson wasn’t targeted for her activism.

By Paul Joseph Watson | 25 May 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — A leading Black Lives Matter activist in the UK was shot in the head by a gang of four black men, authorities have revealed.

Sasha Johnson was left critically ill after the four men dressed in dark clothing “entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm,” according to Met Commander Alison Heydari.

The incident occurred at 3am at a property in Peckham, south London, during a house party.

BLM activists initially tried to suggest that the shooting may have been a targeted attack, asserting that Johnson had received death threats prior to the incident.

However, police say there is no evidence Johnson was deliberately targeted and her friend Imarn Ayton told the BBC, “the incident is more related to rival gangs as opposed to her activism.”

BLM activist Sasha Johnson ‘fighting for her life after being shot in the head’ 🔴 The shooting is said to have taken place on Sunday morning in Peckham

🔴 Taking the Initiative Party claims the attack comes after death threats

🔴 The mother-of-two is a prominent BLM activist pic.twitter.com/R7rA4z9doI — My London (@myldn) May 24, 2021

During a vigil for Johnson on Monday afternoon, BLM supporters were still erroneously blaming other entities for her shooting, with one speaker asserting, “I want to say to some of the media here, you guys caused some of this shit.” […]