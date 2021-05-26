News Ticker

Tulsi Gabbard Slams ‘Abhorrent’ Chicago Mayor’s ‘Blatant Anti-White Racism’ — Demands Resignation

May 26, 2021

By Tyler Durden | 21 May 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Tulsi Gabbard has called for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) to resign over “blatant anti-white racism” for announcing that she would only grant one-on-one interviews to “black and brown” reporters.

Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent,” said the former Hawaii Rep. and fellow Democrat in a Friday tweet, adding “I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation.

“Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white.”

On Wednesday, Lightfoot announced the racist interview policy on the two-year anniversary of her inauguration. […]

