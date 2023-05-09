Russ Winter Joins Robert Phoenix to Discuss the Enormous Subject of Sabbatean Frankist Inversion

Editor’s Note– This is the first podcast with Robert Phoenix conducted two years ago.
Sabbatean Frankism is a roll-up-your-sleeves topic of critical importance. I deliberately went to Robert Phoenix with this discussion as he offers considerable add-on value.
At minute 00:32:00 of the podcast, he offered a very plausible theory as to why and how 18th-century Frankist women were such successful gold-diggers and seducers of highly influential Judaic and Catholic men.
We dwell into my made-men (now dubbed turtles on the fencepost) theories and the strong correlation with the region around Frankfurt, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatine.
The Podcast is Available Here
Background reading, relevant posts and other podcasts related to this topic:
- The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World
- Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World
- Illuminism and Freemason Uprising Part I: A Deep Dive into Revolutionary History with Nesta Webster and James Billington
- John Jacob Astor: Freemason, Intel Operative and Made Man
- Made Man and Agent August Belmont and the Panic of 1837
- The Rockefellers’ Alliance with the Judeo-British London Bankers
- UK PM David Cameron’s Great Grandfathers Were Rothschild-Connected Bankers Who Financed Russo-Japanese War
- Giuseppe Mazzini: Grand Magician of Divide-and-Conquer, Co-Opted Nationalism
- The Basis, Background and Events That Launched the Rothschild Dynasty
- Portrait of Evil: Karl Marx, a Disciple of Hell on Earth
That was so interesting, thank you, and especially for the links to further research. This is a hot topic these days in CT land. :). I felt much nostalgia with your talk about Prague and so many places in that region where I spent several years in my 20s. Very fond memories of the people and history/monuments, such a beautiful region.
do you have a link to the ‘ausho logo’ video please?
found it https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/07/asha-logos-call-for-a-revived-culture-as-pathway-forward/
Great show as usual. So is Frankfurt like Transylvania, a dreary cold, dark energy place inhabited by blood sucking, soul less entities who feed off humans literally and figuratively?
Great show Russ. You mentioned that you didn’t know how Jacob Frank made money, or so much money. He was part owner of at least 2 slave ships that brought slaves from West Africa to the Americas. This should easy to verify, I’ve seen it mentioned several times.