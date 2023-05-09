Russ Winter Joins Robert Phoenix to Discuss the Enormous Subject of Sabbatean Frankist Inversion

Editor’s Note– This is the first podcast with Robert Phoenix conducted two years ago.

Sabbatean Frankism is a roll-up-your-sleeves topic of critical importance. I deliberately went to Robert Phoenix with this discussion as he offers considerable add-on value.

At minute 00:32:00 of the podcast, he offered a very plausible theory as to why and how 18th-century Frankist women were such successful gold-diggers and seducers of highly influential Judaic and Catholic men.

We dwell into my made-men (now dubbed turtles on the fencepost) theories and the strong correlation with the region around Frankfurt, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatine.

Background reading, relevant posts and other podcasts related to this topic: