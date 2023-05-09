News Ticker

Russ Winter Joins Robert Phoenix to Discuss the Enormous Subject of Sabbatean Frankist Inversion

May 9, 2023 Winter Watch Articles by Russ Winter, Business, International News, Podcasts, Politics, Winter Watch Articles 5

SOURCE: YouTube

Editor’s Note– This is the first podcast with Robert Phoenix conducted two years ago.

Sabbatean Frankism is a roll-up-your-sleeves topic of critical importance. I deliberately went to Robert Phoenix with this discussion as he offers considerable add-on value.

At minute 00:32:00 of the podcast, he offered a very plausible theory as to why and how 18th-century Frankist women were such successful gold-diggers and seducers of highly influential Judaic and Catholic men.

We dwell into my made-men (now dubbed turtles on the fencepost) theories and the strong correlation with the region around Frankfurt, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatine.

The Podcast is Available Here

Background reading, relevant posts and other podcasts related to this topic:

Related Articles

5 Comments on Russ Winter Joins Robert Phoenix to Discuss the Enormous Subject of Sabbatean Frankist Inversion

  1. That was so interesting, thank you, and especially for the links to further research. This is a hot topic these days in CT land. :). I felt much nostalgia with your talk about Prague and so many places in that region where I spent several years in my 20s. Very fond memories of the people and history/monuments, such a beautiful region.

    Reply

  3. Great show as usual. So is Frankfurt like Transylvania, a dreary cold, dark energy place inhabited by blood sucking, soul less entities who feed off humans literally and figuratively?

    Reply

  4. Great show Russ. You mentioned that you didn’t know how Jacob Frank made money, or so much money. He was part owner of at least 2 slave ships that brought slaves from West Africa to the Americas. This should easy to verify, I’ve seen it mentioned several times.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: