The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World

One of the most hidden aspects of the history of the last 350 years is the impact of the Shabbetian Messianic movement. It was led by Shabbetai Tzvi starting June 6, 1666 (6666). Tzvi convinced, perhaps, half of the world’s Jewry at its peak that he was the true messiah. A vast Sabbatian movement promoted the Messianic ambitions of Tzvi, who only recognized the sacred book of Kabbalah, the Zohar and rejected the Torah and Talmud.
The Sabbatian Luciferian phenomenon was kept alive through the centuries with great help. In the 18th century, Jacob Frank reintroduced Sabbatianism to Europe. Although Jewish scholars have dissected Sabbatianism and Frankism, little of it is known to the outside world. Rabbi Marvin Antelman believes the movement lives on at least in spirit and refers to today’s believers as “satanic Sabbatian Frankists.” The article that follows uses Antelman’s book, “To Eliminate the Opiate,” (now deep sixed) as the primary source to document these events.
Jewish scholar Gershom Scholem attempts to answer this question of why Sabbatianism has been swept under the rug in his book “Holiness of Sin,” as follows:
Secularist historians, on the other hand, have been at pains to de-emphasize the role of Sabbatianism for a different reason. Not only did most of the families once associated with the Sabbatian movement in Western and Central Europe continue to remain afterward within the Jewish fold, but many of their descendants, particularly in Austria, rose to positions of importance during the 19th century as prominent intellectuals, great financiers, and men of high political connections.
“Sabbatian cults are well documented in the ‘Encyclopedia Judaica’ and in the writings of Israeli academics, including the late professor Y. Tishbi, Yehuda Liebes and Yaacov Katz. In a nutshell, these groups sexually practiced incest, pedophilia, adultery and homosexuality and were otherwise depraved. The Talmud states that the Messiah will come only in an age that is completely guilty or completely innocent (Sanhedrin 98a). From this epigram, the Frankists would declare, ‘Since we cannot all be saints, let us all be sinners.'”
One has to wonder what insanity was inside the minds of Jews that would cause so many to buy into this nihilist cult. In addition Sabbatians and Frankists practiced inbreeding, which surely didn’t help with any tendency toward psychoses and neuroses. In his day, over a million Jews from every walk of life proclaimed and hailed Tzvi as their deliverer. The movement rejected the Talmud, and completely rejected the ethics and morals of Torah Judiasm.
They conspired with the Illuminati with goals of destroying all religions and fusing all nations into one. Gershon Scholem has traced the incestuous practices of the Sabbatians to that of Earth Mother worship.
After a forced conversion to Islam by the Sultan, the cult simmered down. Then, Jacob Frank, one of history’s nastiest men, encountered the Sabbatian Dönmeh while he was a traveling salesman in Turkey in 1750. He refined the concept of the Messiah, declared himself so, and urged members of the movement to sin as the means to salvation. It was called the “cult of the all-seeing eye.”
The Frankist “believer” had an inverted, deceptive belief system. One must not appear to be as they really are. The last belief justified its followers’ pursuit of the double lives they led. One could appear to be a religious Jew on the outside and, in reality, be a Frankist. The Dönmeh officially converted to Islam but remained (hidden) crypto-Jews. Similarly so with many Frankists who officially converted to Catholicism.
The great majority of Frankists who outwardly appeared to embrace Judaism integrated themselves into the Jewish community. Despite the fact that they were all outwardly religious, they still cherished as their goal “the annihilation of every religion and positive system of belief,” and they dreamed “of a general revolution that would sweep away the past in a single stroke so that the world might be rebuilt.”
For the Frankist, anarchic destruction represented all the Luciferian radiance, and “great is a sin committed for its own sake.” The Frankists taught that their Four Godheads represented the major religions that needed to be destroyed: Elijah represents the ultimate Messiah, which is reached by starting with Judaism, represented by Jonathan Eibeschutz; going on to Islam represented by Shabbetai Tzvi; a the last portal represented by Frank in Christianity. After the revolution, comes Big Brother, who rules the earth.
The Frankists enticed women to leave their husbands and to join their orgies. Families were broken up by the hundreds. This is even more amazing considering the strong family life that characterized the Jews in the communities of Podolia, Moravia, Poland, Hungary and Romania at that time.
Frank wrote: “Never the less the way to life is not easy, for it is the way of nihilism – destruction and it means to free oneself from all laws, conventions, and religions to adopt every conceivable attitude and to follow one leader step by step into the abyss.”
The Encyclopedia Judaica states that Frank’s considerable wealth and income “was a constant source of wonder and speculation, and the matter was never resolved.”
In 1752, Frank married a Bulgarian Jewish woman named Channa. She was very beautiful, and he utilized her, as was the custom among members of his sect, to ensnare hundreds of men who had licentious affairs with her to build up the strength of his sect.
In 1755, Frank returned to Poland, where he associated with the Sabbatian leaders of Podolia and visited and expanded Jewish communities that had been known for their heretical leanings since the beginning of the 18th century.
Rabbis Crack Down
After Frankists burned copies of the Talmud and accused Jews of ritual murders, the rabbis had seen enough. In 1756 in the city of Satinow, rabbis formally excommunicated Frank and all of his followers. They prohibited intermarriage with any members of the sect. Rabbi Jacob Emden (1697- 1776) wrote in a letter that it was forbidden for anyone to have mercy on them.
Divorced from traditional Judaism, a group of Frankists in Europe converted to Catholicism in 1759. But a year later, Frank was accused of heresy and was thrown into the Citadel of Czenstokova. Frank lived comfortably at the monastery for 13 years.
Frankism was coined in early 19th century and was initially a slur directed at the descendants of Frank’s followers who converted to Roman Catholicism and attempted to conceal their background.
According to contemporary accounts, the Warsaw Frankists were at 6,000. It was put at 24,000 in the whole of Poland. The cultists were said to monopolize certain trades and professions, including lending, brothels and alcohol. This factor led to many conflicts between Polish burghers and the Frankists. In Polish brochures and pamphlets published in Warsaw in the 1790s, the Frankists were portrayed as neither Jewish nor Christian (religious chameleons) and were characterized as managing to escape the control of both Jewish and Polish authorities.
After the rabbis succeeded in reducing the sect some, Frankists turn up in Moravia and Vienna. There was already an influential clan in Prague that pre-dated Jacob Frank. For reasons not adequately explained by Rabbi Antelman in his book, many of the Frankist families at this time were wealthy elites. Our theory is that their low morals and evil intent allowed them to move aggressively into the lucrative vice trades that more traditionally religious peoples avoided.
Additionally, because many were now “officially” Catholic, they were able to join or form Masonic lodges where they liked to plot and conspire. In particular, the elite Frankist inbred families operated out of the Mason Order of Asiatic Brethren in Vienna. More lodges were opened in Hamburg and Berlin. Even gentile Masonic lodges were very amenable to Jewish converts to Christianity, especially among men of means (crypto-Jew Frankists) who could grease palms and provide sexual favors. This led to a path of infiltration and, of course, compromising control.
The Elite Frankists
After his release from the citadel, Frank moved to Brno, Moravia, to hang out with his brother, who was the head of the large Dobrushka family. Jacob Frank even adopted that name. They were Frankist loyalists. The family included eight sons. Two who changed their name to Frey were leading Jacobins in the French Revolution and were guillotined when the Jacobins were removed. Frank resided for 13 years in Brno. His brother Solomon (1715-1774) held both the lucrative potash and the tobacco monopolies in Moravia.
Though they had a tendency to inter-marry and inbreed within their own group, the elite Luciferian Frankists had no problem strategically assimilating with select wealthy Catholic families. Indeed, by all accounts, they were gold diggers and seducers who also had money in their own right. Frank’s own daughter Eva slept with Crown Prince and future Emperor Joseph II in Vienna, where for a time Frank was welcome within the court. Besides the sexual servicing of Joseph II, the Hapsburgs thought he could be useful in converting and assimilating Jews.
Frankists also freely held both Jewish, Catholic or Islamic names. Sabbeatians and Frankists epitomize the term “crypto-Jew.” As time went on, Frankism became more of a predatory psychopathic belief system and excuse to sin and indulge than anything else.
Eight Dobruskas “officially” converted to Christianity and six were ennobled. One of Solomon’s granddaughters, Francesca Dobrushka, married into the Hoenig family, later ennobled as the von Hoenigsbergs. The Hoenigsberg family acquired most of its wealth as descendants of Loebel Hoenig who, during the Austrian secession of 1740-1748 and the Seven Year War of 1756-1763, accumulated a fantastic fortune as a supplier of the Austrian army. Loebel’s eldest son, Israel Hoenig (1724-1808), achieved control of the Austrian tobacco monopoly.
Other prominent Sabbeatians were the Wehles family of Prague. One, Gottlieb Wehle, came to the United States with a large constituency of Frankists from Bohemia and Moravia after the Revolution of 1848. One member of this clan was Louis Brandeis (1856-1941), the Supreme Court Justice and ardent Zionist who was instrumental in promoting the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank. Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter is reported to have received a copy of Eva Frank’s portrait from his mother, a descendant of a Prague Frankist family.
Isaac Daniel Itzig of Berlin also had Frankist familial connections. He ran the Press of the Jewish Free School, which in 1796 changed its name to the Oriental Printing Office, considered to be a powerful instrument of “cultural reform” and intellectual precursor to the Frankfurt School. Rabbi Antelman labels Itzig as an earlier communist. In fact, Antelman documents a theory that holds that proto-Frankists were the vanguards of the Marxist-communist philosophy.
Itzig’s father Daniel (aka Daniel Yoffe) was financial adviser to King Frederick William II of Prussia who, when he was crown prince, was a member of the Berlin llluminati. Itzig (1750-1806) was a purveyor of silver to the Royal Prussian mint. Along with banker-merchant H. Ephraim during the Seven Year War, he issued debased coinage that not only contributed to inflation but helped the Prussian government fight the war. These two powerful Frankist families were later joined in marriage.
Frankist Mayer Arnstein married Theresa Wertheimer, granddaughter of banker and chief rabbi Samson Wertheimer of Austria. Rabbi Wertheimer (1658-1724) was considered to be the wealthiest Jew in Europe between 1694 and 1704. He was financial administrator for emperors Leopold I, Joseph I and Charles VI and supervised their diplomatic missions. This earned him the nickname Judenkaiser, or Jewish Emperor. Arnstein, in turn, financed the Tyrolese peasant revolt against France and Bavaria.
The same pattern continuously emerges. Brilliant, wealthy Luciferians addicted to power, anxious to superficially assimilate, to destroy religions, to indulge in radicalism, shady ethics and to live cryptic, two-faced lives, sometimes posing as religious Jews, Catholics, Protestants or Muslims but indulging their revolutionary radicalism in secret. Even as Frankism itself diminished, at least on the surface, as a large and organized sect, its belief system received a strong toehold even within the Catholic faith through Frankist “conversions.”
Rabbi Scholem adds more clues as to their practices:
The “believers” endeavored to marry only among themselves, and a wide network of inter-family relationships was created among the Frankists, even among those who had remained within the Jewish fold. Later Frankism was to a large extent the religion of families who had given their children the appropriate education. The Frankists of Germany, Bohemia, and Moravia usually held secret gatherings in Carlsbad (Karlovy Vary, Bohemia, today’s Czech Republic) in summer round about the ninth of Av.
In 1800, the Prussians conducted an investigation of the Frankists under the official Forney. At first, they thought it was a scam. But in the end, they determined it was a secret society engaged in political and economic esponiage under the guise of a religion.
Rothschild Connection
Near the end of his life, Frank lived in Offenbach, just outside Frankfurt. He settled there in 1786, lived in regal style and maintained a militia. He died in Offenbach on Aug. 10, 1791.
When the Frankists established themselves in 1786 in Offenbach, they were patronized by “unidentified philanthropists” of the Frankfurt community. But during the Frankfurt Masonic Lodge’s formative years, the three most active members of the Frankfurt Judenloge were Frankist-influenced: Sigmund Geisenheimer, Michael Hess (1782-1860) and Justus Hiller. They were also leaders in the liberal Jewish Reformist movement.
Michael Hess was hired by Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744-1812) as a tutor for his children. Geisenheimer was Mayer Rothschild’s head clerk. Thus, the spirit and mentality of Frankism received a large boost from the richest family in Europe. Incidentally, 29 out of 58 of Mayer Amschel Rothschild’s grandchildren married first or second cousins.
The union between the secret societies of Illuminism and Freemasonry was sealed in 1782 at the Congress of Wilhelmbad. The other movement that was brought forth at the Congress was pro-Semitism, or the emancipation of the Jews. This, of course, included opening up the Masonic Lodges to them. The Illuminism headquarters was relocated to Rothschild center of Frankfurt at the same time. Curiously, this new movement corresponded with the rise of the Sabbattean-Frankist influenced House of Rothschild, as well as the Jewish families Oppenheimer, Wertheimer, Schuster, Spreyer and Stern in Frankfurt.
The more research is done the less legitimate judaism appears to be. While I’m sure the lowest level of believers, am ha’aretz, has no clue what’s been going on, even the moderately successful must have some idea of how completely diluted the bloodline remants must be. Between the Frankist assuming jewish names when they weren’t and the rabbis promoting their own talmudic and zohar fantasies, however can they take themselves seriously? How can we? they’re really just a mafia now and not even ethnic.
They have been a “Mafia” or more accurately a “Tribe” for much longer than 300 years. The “Jews” of Jesus’s time – those pesky Pharisees were all of EDOMITE extraction. King Herod having murdered and replaced all the Sanhedrine with his own Edomite lackeys. Then it goes without saying that the Khazrian conversion en mass under King Bulan around 740 doubled the then “Jewish” population. These were principally of Turkic Mongol extraction.
Not a Race tracing themselves back to Abraham – that is for sure!
Not a “Religion” either since the when the Romans genocided the Jews in AD 70 one pesky Rabbi escaped the carnage by being smuggled out of Jerusalem in a coffin ( many were dying of the plague ) made it back to Rome and convinced the Emperor to allow him to go back and create a school in the Holy Land. This school began writing down the Talmud which in the period 200 -600 AD became the “The Holy Scriptures” of the Jews – ( negating many times the Torah which is the Old Testament).
This Talmud is more of a Political Ideology and Rabbinic idea exchange than Holy Scripture – going into excurciatig detail on many “personal” ablutions like toilet habits and crazy stuff on sex.
Nevertheless this “Ideology” is what has become the de facto Rabbinic Scholarship passed on to young generations of Jewish Kids. – along with the included Suprecacist atttitudes, hatred and despoiling of Christianity and general chaos inducing values in Society.
It leads inevitably to Frankism where “up becomes down” and “Bad becomes Good” and descends into Luciferianism and Satanism.
Money rules the world – and this sect now controls The Money.
Thus not a Religion but a SECT.
Judaism – The Religion – should have come to an end when enlightened Jews became Christians and accepted him as the forecast Messiah.
HuggyBear,
Thank you for your post. As I read through the thread, so many thoughts were racing through my mind and this history was key as an inception point.
Since you captured the main history so well, I have nothing to add on this point in history and will move on to other thoughts that hit me.
Quite simply, I did not wish to move on, without stating my gratitude for your post (even though it is older and you may not see this response).
Best,
SC
Took some time but spotted this today so thank you for your kind words.
Alas, it tool me a number of years of “wandering in the widerness” of reported history and internet trawling and book absorption to come to the stage where I am able to post TruthBombs. Generally, they are lambasted as “conspiracy theories” or fantasy. So it is nice to come across someone who knows and even better shows appreciation for the commentary.
I too came to your conclusion. The Edomites were clearly involved in the destruction of Judah with Babylon. Assyria has long ago destroyed Israel. Both lands were filled with foreigners squeezing our the natural born Hebrews. http://www.odyeda.com/en/attachments/20150118_Jewish_Timeline_Odyeda_white.jpg
This timeline helps to explain the fall of the Hebrews. As can be seen the Hebrew began leaving after the spit of the kingdoms as the Hebrew leadership fell into paganism. It wasn’t hard for Assyria to boot out the rest of the Hebrews and fill the land with aliens. And the Hebrews left in Judah were pushed out by the Edomites which the Greeks called their land Idumea. Old maps show how Idumea pushed into Judah. Herod was and Edomite and certainly his Pharisee were Edomites. Whatever was left of pure Hebrew bloodlines by the time of Jesus was slim at best. who were the Edomites? They were the decendents of Esau. Esau was Jacobs brother. Jacob stole the Covenant Blessing handed down to Isaac from Abraham. It should have gone to Esau but It went to Jacob. Jews are from the House of Esau and they in fact do see Israel as their birthright and they have come to reclaim it. But they are pretenders to David’s throne and they know it. When Jesus said “those who call themselves Jews but are not” this implies Jews are legitimate and Jesus is Jewish. Wrong. The real translation is “those who call themselves JUDAENS but are not. And who are the Judaeans of Judah? Hebrews of course. Jesus was calling out the Synagogue of Satan to their faces and that is exactly why they killed him. He came to reaffirm the covenant blessing with the PUREBLOOD HEBREWS who became the first Christians called the Natsarim. Which were later condemned by Jews and Christian Bishops who both wanted to be separated from each other. The Jews were also mad at the Natsarim for refusing to fight against Rome with them. The SabbatianFranks are simply a natural extension of the Edomite and Amelekite (cousins to the Edomites) pagan blood rituals. The Amelekites were knowns as the blood lickers. That should tell us a whole lot about these posers. Judaism is a cult from top to bottom. Kabbalah, Zohar, Gematria, Spell casting, Demon controlling and Satan Allyship.
https://archive.ph/Y28gI
The Talmud is a heretical commentary on the story of the House of Jabob from Edomite outside observers who are desperate to find a link back to the Covenant through their birthright claim. They want to destroy the Hebrew lines that scattered through Europe which became CHRISTIAN through the ministry of Christ. Until this line is converted to Luciferianism via the mark of the beast 666 and all the all seeing eye system…..the HOUSE OF ESAU will never reign again. Just as Lucifer is Jealous of Jesus the Edomites hate Hebrews. White Europeans are the Hebrews in blood and spirit. Hebrews like the Minoans, Mycenaean, Egyptians and Indians were all WHITE. All nations had white statues with blue eyes. Hebrew is based on Greek. The whole region was white and as it became more successful brown slaves were brought in and eventually whites are pushed north and we are still being pushed out of our lands now. Jews are not white. They are mutts and they corrupt white lines for profit and power. They are an ugly people with ugly minds. Whatever there is of a “holy Jewish people” I suggest to them that they come to terms with their fake identity and find some way to reconcile themselves to God other than through Talmudic heresy. Hebrew Yahweism is the true religion which passed the baton to Christ. Judaism is a cult. No religion practices such crafts as mention prior. Rick Wiles calls the Rabbi, Kabbalah Wizards and he isn’t wrong. Now we know why Zionism exists. It’s a big fuck you to God from the Luciferian House of Esau. The Jews of Israel fully intend to control the goyim from their high-tower panopticon which will oversee the Zionist Globohomo plantation where all the gentiles work like equal slaves for their Jewish masters. Tagged, collared, subjugated under Jewish supremacy masked as social justice. All traitorous Shabbos Goy need to be dragged into the street and hung. And there are millions of them. We must break our chains to Jewish money and our worship of Mammon. That is the only way forward. Because it all boils down to money and the mark of the beast. Those of Christ Spirit with the Hebrew bloodlines will resist. Those without, will perish in the second death if they do not follow the TRUEBLOODS. I can’t say pure anymore because Jesus was likely one of the last few purebloods left which is why Mary was chosen. She was a pureblood from the line of David. Jews have used propaganda to confuse reality of the Hebrew race after David died. Solomon destroyed the Hebrews. He destroyed Yahweism. He brought is enemy pagans and became rich. He put money ahead of God, his people and the faith. He was a curse to the Hebrews. After Israel split the land was corrupted with floods of non-Hebrews. By the time of Jesus the Pureblood Hebrews were almost totally gone. Samaria, Galilee and Judah were entirely overrun. That is what they don’t tell you in the movies or in Church. It says so right in the Bible and yet nobody puts the pieces together. With every successive king in each kingdom more Hebrews leave and more enemies enter the lands until all Hebrew claim is essentially wiped out. Jesus knew his kingdom wasn’t over a corrupted Judah. His kingdom was establish by overcoming the Luciferian psychology of the VICTIM which fuels Edomite madness as the UNCHOSEN brother. Just like Lucifer feels UNCHOSEN. This is the root of sin. To feel cheated and denied your rightful do. This lies at the heart of all killers, thieves, subversives and liars. They were wronged and so their sin is justified and so much so, they can’t sin at all. Their revolution (lucifers rebellion) is righteous. For to get rid of sin is simple. You just remove judgment. Remove judgement, you simply remove God. And if you think I’m wrong, simply look at the demands of the LEFT. Don’t judge me. Accept all. Sin is a delusion of the patriarchy. It’s all Luciferian cancer which has spread through the Jews into the Sabbateans into the world of the spiritually dead victim mindset. Jesus said as he was dying on the cross. “Whatever has been done to you has been done to be first”. There was no time in which Jesus could not have struck back. But that was not his mission. His mission was to conquer SIN in the flesh. Jesus was victimized but he was never EVER a victim. And that is why the WORD of GOD made flesh is the the savior to the world. God’s Laws of creation will not yield to these Luciferians. They will not change times, dates and rules of creation. They will not change the world to their desires. God constructed reality through the WORD and the WORD is the LAW. All those that “Do as thou wilt” are going to find out. The hammer of God is coming down on these people and if you want to survive you better separate from them now. Don’t get dragged down by them.
Well written!
For me, this post lent tremendous insight into why some Jews seems to approach bad deeds as though it’s almost a sport and it clarified the nature of the crypto aspect.
thus the Kol Nidre. Not like a Jew would feel guilt for lying without the Kol Nidre. But just more proof of Jew Perfidy.
Thank you very very much for putting this together.
I recently came across some of this info about the Frankists when Helmut
Kohl died, who seems to have been a descandant of the Dönmeh.
Excellent article. Most Jews are clueless as to their leadership behind the scenes. Since the turn of the 20th century the Christian church began to depart from spiritual wisdom by embracing the Jewish centric dispensationalist dogma. Christian Zionists are deluded fools and tools spinning on a spiritual hamster wheel. The corruption of the press, sports, finance, and now medicine can all be traced to what this article espouses. There is no pushback from the body of Christ, thus confirming the success of the dispensationalist delusion.
Yeah thanks for, trying to shove my work for over the last decade, regarding exposing the SINaG0Gue of s4T4n, as a Christian, into the bin. I just spend hours every day, researching blogging, creating memes, forwarding memes, talking to people directly etc and sure you come right along and say we Christians are all duped Christian Zionists doing nothing. Thanks a lot buddy. Over 70 book reviews on Amazon, with all my comments deleted by Amazon many years ago; same with j_0_o_tube, diqus, bitchute and telegram. Yes, constantly ghosted and banned from commenting from a world that “Can’t handle the truth”. All I need is for you to push your ignorant comment on top of all of this. What exactly have you done in comparison to a life put on hold, to constantly warn humanity, not only as to this article, but also deeper? In regards to all your hours sacrificed, what sort of careers and loss of money have you suffered in your activism against satanic evil, to then try to slur the main body of people that have exposed all this for years and are still at the top exposing this? Yes, you’ll find that most of your red pilling has come from Christians, even via those sources that come out and use our exposing and then bag the sources they got this from i.e. Red ice etc. We Christians have known for a long time what is going on, especially as we are tapped into the greatest Truth > CHRIST.
I consider Judaism as a whole as a prototypical mental plantation for its followers. The main aspect is the “chosen people” canard, which conveniently puts them (in their own minds) above reproach, and eternally hated and victimized. This creates thought police/shock troopers in the lower castes of Jews, whom will vehemently defend Judaism even though they don’t benefit from it. Sabbatean frankism is but a smaller mental plantation for the elites of Judaism whom seek further benefits, namely doing whatever they please under the auspices of the (on its face totally ridiculous) “holiness of sin”.
And to my simple mind, this statement is the key:
“The same pattern continuously emerges. Brilliant, wealthy Luciferians addicted to power, anxious to superficially assimilate, to destroy religions, to indulge in radicalism, shady ethics and to live cryptic, two-faced lives, sometimes posing as religious Jews, Catholics, Protestants or Muslims but indulging their revolutionary radicalism in secret.”
First, this is an excellent thread that I am very appreciative of. To be very certain, I was very hesitant to post anything here, as it had my mind spinning. This is not an indictment of the research or authorship of the post (I am deeply appreciative), but a concern over all the various data points that flooded my own mind, and my concern of being coherent in any additional comment I might add.
From my own research, I would state that faith and / or religious conviction can be the convenient cover for darker forces. Whether we are speaking of the antichrist (capitalization is reserved for CHRIST and the LORD) or simply enslavement under a satanic desire for extreme cultism, amongst certain people, there is a self destructive nature in a particular sect of humankind.
Infinite love, a reservation of judgement, constant forgiveness, a lack of fear, and the understanding that the LORD heals all causes of suffering, in all individuals, is lost on some people such as Mr. Jacob Frank. The greatest impetus of their mental sickness is one of lack and a desire to have power over their own fear of scarcity.
Additionally, their lack of faith corrupts and eventually kills them. They may find a new method of life extension (as might be the case with Elizabeth II or even Henry Kissinger), but the end result (no matter how many additional years) is still the same. The chapter closes, and the story ends.
Even trans-humanism could be easily ended with a decent sun flare. Should satellites launch, and a digital form of human life be sent forward, then any number of obstacles could terminate the very idea (please recall how hard it was for Han Solo to fly through the asteroids in the Empire Strikes Back = ).
This thread provides a good reason to understand history, and move beyond fear. The LORD is never mocked, and always abundant in life forward.
Anyone ever see a documentary called Ring of Power?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ka5ZjRNdQnc
It is an older film and the quality varies; however, it does make a few interesting points. Some of that documentary was also coming to mind as I read this thread last night (along with what Huggy Bear was saying).
Also, the history of the Khazar empire was on my mind and the influence that stemmed from their conversion to Judaism. To my knowledge, Mr. Henry Makow wrote about the Khazars some time ago on his own blog.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Khazars
This thread really had me thinking last night, and I admit that my first post sort of jumbled some of my thoughts; my brain was moving faster than I could type and resulted in redundancy of words. Either way, I was glad the thread was here, and found the work informative.
Russ, I suggest you pin this excellent post on this site as a key read, it is canonical to many of the the other posts here.
I firmly believe Jewish neuroticism is rooted in the shape shifting reality created by a minority of ‘jews’ who over the centuries are actually the people you describe so well here. The polish ghetto jewish peasants probably knew little of this dark world above them other than various shylocks and religious bullies, and were then sacrificed on the altar of WWII to enable the rapid creation of the Zionist and colonial ‘jewish state’.
Many ‘normie’ jews seem to feel different to the rest of society but the irony is many also don’t really know why, having only a vague idea of the complex esoterica of the Kabbulah, the old testament bluster of the Torah and a dusty version of the ‘chosen people’ mantra (which is also taught to kids in elite schools regardless of religion).
These people are drip fed the ‘you’re victims’ messaging from birth, which greatly helps as a smokescreen for the fabulous riches and global controls the subject of this post discusses. In some ways the identity politics we are now barraged by daily is another shapeshifting device to conceal who people are. Kamala Harris, the Jamaican/Indian/American VP contender is a great example. Probably the closest politician to being openly fascist in the current high level contest, her track record as California prosecutor has been harsh and appalling, which does not bode well if she became president when Biden steps down should they be anointed as US leadership.
https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/17/new-book-warns-of-danger-of-kamala-harris-presidency/
What’s interesting about the cackling, dim witted Harris is that she is clearly a puppet of powerful forces agendas, clothed in identity politics, much as the shape shifting Sabbatean Frankists use religion as a camouflage tool, a defensible position because criticism brings in charges of skin color, gender prejudice etc and causes a firestorm of cover.
Meanwhile Trump appears to be a puppet at the pleasure of Chabad. What interesting times we live in!
While Russia was specifically utilized as a distraction, the reality was that President Trump’s help and support network for decades (the one’s who protected him from the Mafia on the Javits center debacle, and picked him up with each bankruptcy), were ignored.
No one, but no one will ever look into tampering in the elections by Israel. Now do I think they effected the outcome, no. My assertion is that the CFR and CIA wanted to tip the nation into chaos from that election forward; however, do I think he received both intelligence and personal protection (Mossad) while running? Yes.
So I do agree with your post.
Best…
Wow, Russ, you are a prolific dude. Thanks for pumping out so much good content. I think it is important to note the parallels between the Young Turk Revolution of 1908 in Turkey & the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, parallel Sabatean Frankist projects for the Muslim & Orthodox Christian worlds respectively.
Ottoman Turkey was the central power of the Muslim world.
Tsarist Russia was the central power of the Orthodox Christian world.
The Young Turks were crypto-Jewish Donmehs.
The Bolshevik revolutionaries were Jews.
Lenin & Trotsky were crypto Jews, maybe open in the case of Leo.
Ataturk was a crypto Jew.
Post-revolutionary Russia bore the yoke of atheist Marxism, with the church destroyed.
Post-revolutionary Turkey went through extreme secularization, with the Caliphate dismantled.
Turkey’s membership in NATO, which has wreaked havoc on the Muslim world is a testament to the continuing power of the Donmeh in Turkey.
Cheers.
Crucially:
The Jewish Donmeh perpetrated a genocide against Armenian Christians under the guise of Muslim Turks.
The Jewish Bolsheviks perpetrated a genocide against Russian Christians & Caucasian / Turkic Muslims under the guise of atheist ethnic Russians.
There is great danger, when trying to denounce or expose one evil, that another equally diabolical danger is uplifted, such as islam. Also, Islam is based largely on the talmudic judaic folklore and texts, which are highly perverted. After all, Jews prefer muslims to Christians.
Just wanted to post a link to this write up about Gershom Scholem and Antelmans inter religious dust up.
https://blog.nli.org.il/en/antelman_conspiracy/
Is it just me or is this much ado about nothing and only about egos? What a feeble attempt to deflect.
Not sure I ever saw your comment Russ but I just found that after I was reading your article and thought I’d post it just as a FYI I didn’t mean to deflect from your article which I think was excellent.
You can add Buddhism to the list. I’ve witnessed this first hand.
Here’s the link that explains the phenomenon of Jewish crypsis in American Buddhism. https://nationalvanguard.org/2020/03/jewish-crypsis-in-american-buddhism/
