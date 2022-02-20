News Ticker

Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World

February 20, 2022 Russ Winter Articles by Russ Winter, Culture, Hidden History, International News, Podcasts, US News, Winter Watch Articles 2

This March 2018 interview with Tim Kelly turned out great, in part because I am a big fan of Kelly’s work and knowledge and because of the importance of the topic. Related articles for further reading:

Note: The correct term for equal footing for creditors is pari passu.

Link to podcast on Podomatic.

(Tim Kelly’s volume of work has been memory holed on YouTube.)

  1     2        
 
3
Shares

Related Articles

2 Comments on Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World

  2. As always good stuff! Been chasing East India/Dutch East India Companies & some of my possible crypto ancestors regarding foundation of our country & where they fit re: the sabbatean frankists.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: