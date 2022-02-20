Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World

This March 2018 interview with Tim Kelly turned out great, in part because I am a big fan of Kelly’s work and knowledge and because of the importance of the topic. Related articles for further reading:
- The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World
- The Hellfire Club: Precursor of the Degenerate Luciferian Control Network
- Crime Syndicate System Control: Sexual Entrapment Operations
- Zbigniew Brzezinski: Aldus Huxley-Betrand Russell Disciple and his NWO Implementation
- The Parasite Guild and How it Operates
- Red/Russian (aka Jewish) Mafiya
- “Argentina’s Financial Collapse Documentary”
Note: The correct term for equal footing for creditors is pari passu.
Link to podcast on Podomatic.
(Tim Kelly’s volume of work has been memory holed on YouTube.)
Great session Russ and Tim – I just listened for the second time. Very topical. Shared on Gumshoe here
https://gumshoenews.com/2022/02/20/brice-taylor-henry-kissinger-bob-hope-and-the-council/#comment-135767
As always good stuff! Been chasing East India/Dutch East India Companies & some of my possible crypto ancestors regarding foundation of our country & where they fit re: the sabbatean frankists.