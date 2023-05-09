News Ticker

NIMBY New York Suburbs Panic After NYC Mayor Plans Migrant Relocation

May 9, 2023

Zero Hedge | May 9, 2023

Rich New York suburbanites are in a huff over a plan by NYC Mayor Eric Adams to relocate migrants to hotels in their towns.

The NIMBY New Yorkers reacted with shock and dismay at Adams’ Friday statement that he plans to pay to house around 300 migrant men in two hotels in Rockland and Orange Counties, after the illegal immigrants were bused up from Texas and other places.

On Saturday, Rockland officials began a campaign to stop Adams’ plan, according to the NY Times.

It felt like they were trying to do a Friday night drop,” said Orangetown town supervisor Teresa Kenney, whose town is in Rockland County. She says she learned about the plan just hours before Adams announced it.

“I feel like the mayor called me to check a box so he couldn’t be criticized for not talking to us.”

