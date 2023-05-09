North Dakota governor signs bill restricting transgender pronouns, bathroom use

The Hill | May 8, 2023

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) on Monday signed a bill that allows public school teachers and state government employees to misgender transgender students and colleagues, and it bars transgender young people from using school restrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.

The new law, effective immediately, also requires teachers to inform a student’s parent or legal guardian if they identify as transgender. It passed the state’s GOP-controlled legislature late last month with veto-proof majorities, meaning the measure was likely to become law even without Burgum’s signature.

(***)