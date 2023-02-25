(Henry Makow) Identity Theft: England’s Jewish Aristocracy

Henry Makow. com | Feb. 23, 2023

In 1941, Friedrich Wilhelm Euler, Nazi Germany’s leading expert on Jewish genealogy, published a lengthy article entitled “The Penetration of Jewish Blood into the English Upper Class.”

Euler asked how modern Britain became the “protecting power of Jewry” despite the relatively small size of the Jewish community there.

He claimed too much emphasis had been placed on Jewish economic and intellectual influence, and not enough on the penetration of the English aristocracy by Jewish blood.

Well before British Jews were emancipated in the 19th Century, Euler argued, baptized members of commercially and financially successful Jewish families had married into the English nobility.

Virtually all of his 148-page article consisted of a catalogue of Jewish conversions and subsequent marriages with non-Jews, starting in the fourteenth century.

