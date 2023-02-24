Big Tech Hires Hundreds of Ex-Israeli Spies

Project Censored | Feb. 14, 2023

In October 2022, Alan MacLeod of MintPress News reported that hundreds of former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spies have obtained high-standing positions at the world’s biggest tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon. Many of the new hires once belonged to Unit 8200, the largest and most coveted IDF unit. Most notably, Unit 8200 appeared in the news for spying on the indigenous Palestinian population and gathering incriminating data against politically-affiliated Palestinians. The IDF uses this intelligence against targets as blackmail and extortion.

Unit 8200 made mainstream news last year after agents were caught spying on the world’s most rich and powerful. This incident was coined the “Pegasus scandal” and was responsible for leaking tens of thousands of politicians’ private information. The scandal also played a major role in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to LinkedIn, there are more than 99 former Unit 8200 agents currently working at Google, MacLeod reported. The number is likely much higher since it only accounts for employees with public LinkedIn profiles that list a connection to the unit. IDF instructs veterans to keep their association with the unit private, which makes the total number of 8200 affiliated-employees hard to tally. Additionally, the 99 profiles are limited to current Google employees who openly admit their connection, which is against Israeli military law.

Some of the Google employees associated with Unit 8200 include:

(***)