Pentagon Blew More Than $1.5 Million Shooting Down Harmless ‘UFOs’

Summit News | Feb. 24, 2023

The Pentagon blew more than $1.5 million dollars shooting down harmless ‘UFO’s, one of which was likely a balloon launched by a hobby group that cost as little as $12 dollars to make.

The series of shootdowns occurred after a Chinese high altitude balloon entered US airspace in late January, with Beijing insisting it was used to collect meteorological data and had drifted off course due to strong winds.

This prompted a show of force by the US military, leading to a mini-UFO flap that transfixed the nation for days.

Four AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles were used to shoot down the ‘UFOs’ over Alaska, Lake Huron, and the Yukon region in Canada, each costing around $400,000.

Another missile fired at an object over one of Michigan’s Great Lakes missed its target altogether.

A report by the Wall Street Journal concluded that the $1.5 million cost was likely significantly higher due to all the other factors involved in tracking the objects.

