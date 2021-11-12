Facebook Users Unable to Find Results When Searching for ‘Kyle Rittenhouse’ Amid Teen’s Homicide Trial

By Katabella Roberts | 11 November 2021

THE EPOCH TIMES — Facebook users are unable to find anything when searching for the name “Kyle Rittenhouse” in the social media platform’s search bar as the 18-year-old appears in court at his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse is charged with five felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted intentional homicide after killing two men and injuring a third during Black Lives Matter protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

He is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, a misdemeanor.

The former police youth cadet is testifying in his own defense. His defense team has argued he acted in self-defense when he opened fire.

But while his trial takes place, a Facebook search for Rittenhouse turns up no results, even when using both the mobile and desktop version of the platform.

A screenshot posted by Daily Caller shows no results when “Kyle Rittenhouse” is typed into the Facebook search bar and Fox News found the same result. The Epoch Times also found the same result. […]