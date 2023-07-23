Out the Back Door? Questioning the Death of Jeffrey Epstein

Editor’s Note: This is an updated version of our August, 2019 post. It is a sequel to our recent post “The Epstein ‘Suicide’: Who was the Real Warden of Metropolitan Correctional Center? A Spook?”

The announcement of the death of Jewish financier and pedo-pimp Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 suddenly turned hardened conspiracy deniers into “not usually conspiracy theorists”, which is a quiet victory of sorts for the conspiracy-inquiry community. Heck, even before his death, the Epstein saga forced even the most passive, lazy, jaded and brainwashed mainstream media ‘tards to acknowledge the existence of large-scale criminal conspiracies and the massive tentacles of control. But enough about the pajama people.

So far, the devoted conspiracy-inquiry community seems split into two camps. The majority appear to believe Epstein was suicided (a murder meant to look like suicide). But some suspect his death was faked as a way to break him out of prison and/or the hospital.

Adding to the fog is the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s partner in intrigue hasn’t been actually seen since her arrest in July, 2020. Jury selection for her trial is currently underway- and we will soon see if the standard star chamber technique of artist renderings- described below in the Epstein account- is employed during the trial. Maxwell has succeeded in keeping extensive files related to the case sealed- “Ghislaine Maxwell Argues It Would Be Too ‘Difficult’ to Release Full Epstein Files”

After his first felony, Epstein would have had securities licenses taken away. How could he still manage money afterwards?

In our Winter Watch post of July 31, 2019 “Is ‘Jeffrey Epstein’ Being Subjected to Star Chamber Sleight of Hand?,” we laid out our case for the theory that it was not actually Epstein in prison at all. There were no photos of his arrest, booking or court appearances — only court sketches of proceedings that depict someone who doesn’t match his description, but rather someone with a thick and heavy neck. A deputy who saw Epstein after his first “suicide attempt” described him as 5’10” and 240 pounds. Yet, Epstein’s arrest record shows him as 6’0″ 180 pounds. Quite a disparity.

There are those now claiming that Epstein had used up his value, was a liability to the Crime Syndicate and, therefore, was killed. This overlooks the weapon of the dead-man switch. The switch is triggered by Epstein minions in the event of his death and unleashes a swath of compromise material.

Furthermore, because of his institutional knowledge, Epstein is valuable alive but under complete control. Few men in the world know more about where the skeletons are buried and where the loot and treasure are hidden away. Dead, this wealth could end up orphaned in Swiss and/or Cayman Island ratline accounts. The larger story is Epstein role as a kingpin in a massive financial criminal enterprise, as we discussed in “Hidden Epstein Records Indicate He ‘Won’ an $41 Million Oklahoma Lottery Jackpot Payout (Yeah, Right) – Epstein Found Alleged Dead Update.”

One of the more ludicrous backstories on this is to lay it solely at the feet of the Clintons. This was fueled by a Trump the con artist tweet. If he were actually suicided, the operation was signed off on by many in the Crime Syndicate.

Although we suggest Epstein was out the backdoor before his contrived suicide, there are several elements of deep suspicion emerging:

There is an account that surveillance cameras were “malfunctioning” at MCC. There is a counter claim that this is “fake news.” Once again, as we see over and over, if the latter is true, the whole issue may be laid to rest by showing clear high-quality film of what went down. But that never seems to happen.

Update: There’s no surveillance video of the incident in which Jeffrey Epstein apparently hanged himself in a federal lockup in Lower Manhattan, law enforcement officials told The Post on Sunday.

He was in solitary confinement. Even the mainstream media The Hill is highly skeptical, asking “why Epstein was in solitary confinement in the first place, which is something so totally inappropriate for a prisoner already at risk of suicide. There’s a valid use for solitary confinement in a penal institution. If you’re a threat to the institution or a threat to its staff, an escape risk or a threat to national security, then solitary confinement should be considered. But not in this case. Epstein — in spite of his previous pleas or the new serious charges — was none of the above.”

Custodial staff told the security guards to leave? The security guards are suppose to be there at all times. Since when do custodians have the authority to tell a security guard they’re dismissed?

The incident was immediately declared a suicide by hanging. Hanging is the method often used on snitches. This is definitely an agenda to make us believe that justice is being served. He was jailed, and now he’s dead and no longer a threat to the public. Make special note of those too wedded to the suicide narrative.

Read: Terror Calling Card: Death by Doorknob and Other Hanging ‘Suicides’

There was a death pose photo. Is this Epstein? Some are doubting it. Is he a midget instead of 6’0″? Where are his lower legs and feet? Thank God we have all been training in noseology and earology these past years.

A Torchy Takeaway

There’s no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein is actually dead. It appears he was alive when he arrived at New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital. Medics were administering oxygen, and Epstein was holding onto something in his left hand, which is over his abdomen. If he was dead — or even unconscious — wouldn’t his arms and hands be more slack? He appears to have a bruise, swelling and a scabbed-over abrasion on his left cheek (a face punch perhaps), but his coloring is otherwise good — especially for a 66-year-old man who has supposedly spent weeks confined in prison.

He reportedly died an hour later. Really? C’mon.

Then, authorities admitted they did a bit of staging and trickery in transporting Epstein’s body from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office. They used two vans to elude the press and confuse public. Oh, sure. That’s not suspicious at all.

New York Post: Epstein’s body remained at the hospital until Saturday afternoon, when Medical Examiner’s staffers in a black van took it to the ME’s Office downtown. A second, white medical examiner’s van was parked at a separate door as an apparent decoy for the crowd of press and photographers gathered at the hospital.

Decoy van, privacy screens, medical personnel (or perhaps actors) faking the arrival of Epstein’s body. Why all the secrecy and deception? Just more never-ending and habitual deception, even when not really necessary.

Will we ever see a real medical examiner’s report? Autopsy photos? A CCTV video of the suicide? A funeral?

No, Jeffrey Epstein was laid to rest at IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery near Palm Beach, Florida. Unlike the lavish lifestyle Epstein lived, these graves are plain and nondescript. In fact Epstein’s grave is unmarked to prevent vandalism. When The Daily Mail inquired whether Epstein’s body was actually buried there, his brother Mark Epstein raged that it was “none of their f***ing business.”