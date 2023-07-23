Out the Back Door? Questioning the Death of Jeffrey Epstein

Editor’s Note: This is an updated version of our August, 2019 post. It is a sequel to our recent post “The Epstein ‘Suicide’: Who was the Real Warden of Metropolitan Correctional Center? A Spook?”
The announcement of the death of Jewish financier and pedo-pimp Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 suddenly turned hardened conspiracy deniers into “not usually conspiracy theorists”, which is a quiet victory of sorts for the conspiracy-inquiry community. Heck, even before his death, the Epstein saga forced even the most passive, lazy, jaded and brainwashed mainstream media ‘tards to acknowledge the existence of large-scale criminal conspiracies and the massive tentacles of control. But enough about the pajama people.
So far, the devoted conspiracy-inquiry community seems split into two camps. The majority appear to believe Epstein was suicided (a murder meant to look like suicide). But some suspect his death was faked as a way to break him out of prison and/or the hospital.
Adding to the fog is the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s partner in intrigue hasn’t been actually seen since her arrest in July, 2020. Jury selection for her trial is currently underway- and we will soon see if the standard star chamber technique of artist renderings- described below in the Epstein account- is employed during the trial. Maxwell has succeeded in keeping extensive files related to the case sealed- “Ghislaine Maxwell Argues It Would Be Too ‘Difficult’ to Release Full Epstein Files”
After his first felony, Epstein would have had securities licenses taken away. How could he still manage money afterwards?
In our Winter Watch post of July 31, 2019 “Is ‘Jeffrey Epstein’ Being Subjected to Star Chamber Sleight of Hand?,” we laid out our case for the theory that it was not actually Epstein in prison at all. There were no photos of his arrest, booking or court appearances — only court sketches of proceedings that depict someone who doesn’t match his description, but rather someone with a thick and heavy neck. A deputy who saw Epstein after his first “suicide attempt” described him as 5’10” and 240 pounds. Yet, Epstein’s arrest record shows him as 6’0″ 180 pounds. Quite a disparity.
There are those now claiming that Epstein had used up his value, was a liability to the Crime Syndicate and, therefore, was killed. This overlooks the weapon of the dead-man switch. The switch is triggered by Epstein minions in the event of his death and unleashes a swath of compromise material.
Furthermore, because of his institutional knowledge, Epstein is valuable alive but under complete control. Few men in the world know more about where the skeletons are buried and where the loot and treasure are hidden away. Dead, this wealth could end up orphaned in Swiss and/or Cayman Island ratline accounts. The larger story is Epstein role as a kingpin in a massive financial criminal enterprise, as we discussed in “Hidden Epstein Records Indicate He ‘Won’ an $41 Million Oklahoma Lottery Jackpot Payout (Yeah, Right) – Epstein Found Alleged Dead Update.”
One of the more ludicrous backstories on this is to lay it solely at the feet of the Clintons. This was fueled by a Trump the con artist tweet. If he were actually suicided, the operation was signed off on by many in the Crime Syndicate.
Although we suggest Epstein was out the backdoor before his contrived suicide, there are several elements of deep suspicion emerging:
- There is an account that surveillance cameras were “malfunctioning” at MCC. There is a counter claim that this is “fake news.” Once again, as we see over and over, if the latter is true, the whole issue may be laid to rest by showing clear high-quality film of what went down. But that never seems to happen.
- Update: There’s no surveillance video of the incident in which Jeffrey Epstein apparently hanged himself in a federal lockup in Lower Manhattan, law enforcement officials told The Post on Sunday.
- He was in solitary confinement. Even the mainstream media The Hill is highly skeptical, asking “why Epstein was in solitary confinement in the first place, which is something so totally inappropriate for a prisoner already at risk of suicide. There’s a valid use for solitary confinement in a penal institution. If you’re a threat to the institution or a threat to its staff, an escape risk or a threat to national security, then solitary confinement should be considered. But not in this case. Epstein — in spite of his previous pleas or the new serious charges — was none of the above.”
- Custodial staff told the security guards to leave? The security guards are suppose to be there at all times. Since when do custodians have the authority to tell a security guard they’re dismissed?
- The incident was immediately declared a suicide by hanging. Hanging is the method often used on snitches. This is definitely an agenda to make us believe that justice is being served. He was jailed, and now he’s dead and no longer a threat to the public. Make special note of those too wedded to the suicide narrative.
Read: Terror Calling Card: Death by Doorknob and Other Hanging ‘Suicides’
- There was a death pose photo. Is this Epstein? Some are doubting it. Is he a midget instead of 6’0″? Where are his lower legs and feet? Thank God we have all been training in noseology and earology these past years.
A Torchy Takeaway
There’s no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein is actually dead. It appears he was alive when he arrived at New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital. Medics were administering oxygen, and Epstein was holding onto something in his left hand, which is over his abdomen. If he was dead — or even unconscious — wouldn’t his arms and hands be more slack? He appears to have a bruise, swelling and a scabbed-over abrasion on his left cheek (a face punch perhaps), but his coloring is otherwise good — especially for a 66-year-old man who has supposedly spent weeks confined in prison.
He reportedly died an hour later. Really? C’mon.
Then, authorities admitted they did a bit of staging and trickery in transporting Epstein’s body from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office. They used two vans to elude the press and confuse public. Oh, sure. That’s not suspicious at all.
New York Post: Epstein’s body remained at the hospital until Saturday afternoon, when Medical Examiner’s staffers in a black van took it to the ME’s Office downtown.
A second, white medical examiner’s van was parked at a separate door as an apparent decoy for the crowd of press and photographers gathered at the hospital.
Decoy van, privacy screens, medical personnel (or perhaps actors) faking the arrival of Epstein’s body. Why all the secrecy and deception? Just more never-ending and habitual deception, even when not really necessary.
Will we ever see a real medical examiner’s report? Autopsy photos? A CCTV video of the suicide? A funeral?
No, Jeffrey Epstein was laid to rest at IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery near Palm Beach, Florida. Unlike the lavish lifestyle Epstein lived, these graves are plain and nondescript. In fact Epstein’s grave is unmarked to prevent vandalism. When The Daily Mail inquired whether Epstein’s body was actually buried there, his brother Mark Epstein raged that it was “none of their f***ing business.”
Real interesting that AG Barr has been brought on board in recent months and will head up the investigation into Epstein’s death. It was Barr’s father who as headmaster of the elite Dalton school in NY, hired Epstein as a teacher, even though he did not have a college degree, and in effect launched Epstein’s career.
Barr's dad left the place in Feb and Epstein showed up in September. Confirmed by NY Times article in feb of that year.
Epstein is alive. Serving life at Gitmo. He cooperated many many more have been or will be arrested. Any idiot can see that.
Epstein was just an employee. This entire affair was a Mossad honey trap to Kosher certify politicians.
Barr was also the AG of GHW Bush, crime syndicate kingpin, in the investigation of Ruby Ridge murders and Randy Weaver. They just keep recycling the same old BS.
No one will be indicted. No one will go to jail. These elite cretins control the world. Do you think they would take one for the team? They are above the law. Only serfs are subject.
The outstanding work by journalist Core Lynn shows Jeff Epstein is about so much more than supplying children for the perverted kakistocracy. After reading the following 2 articles I think you will agree he is alive and well somewhere along with Ghislaine Maxwell continuing to run this “greatest show on earth”.
https://www.coreysdigs.com/trafficking/jeffrey-epsteins-st-thomas-network-comms-and-an-elite-school/
Another great series by Core which exposes the Clinton Foundation and others.
The “Q” types are saying Trump essentially kidnapped Epstein and he is somewhere at this very moment singing like a bird. They say his testimony will be used to bring down the whole sorted mess. If you believe that I have some ocean front property for sale in Arizona.
Creepy live stream video taken on 8/10/2019 of the Zorro Ranch by the boys at TrueNews. Place looked almost abandoned. Video of ranch starts at the 14:30 mark.
Within some hours of the alleged suicide of Jeffrey Epstein in the early morning hours of Saturday 10 August
There was a post on 4chan by someone claiming to be an employee at the MCC Metropolitan Correctional Centre jail where Epstein was held
This person says that, just before he supposedly died, the real Jeffrey Epstein was put in a wheelchair and driven out of the jail in a van, escorted by a man in a green military uniform
The warden of the MCC jail, Ms Shirley Skipper-Scott, originally from Alabama, and involved in the past in various lawsuits, including suing the government for racism, has no comment on the Epstein affair
thanks. Internet freedom once again proves worthy
Russ/Torchy/Thomas,
Off topic but worth noting. The North Texas Anarchist Book Fair was back in July in Denton. Not much to care about on the labor/antifa/transhuman aspects but one thing that supports us did catch my eye. Former Anonymous member Barret Brown has started an encrypted task tracking software in GIThub. Similar in vain is the Telegram messaging app for distributing content.
Mr 911 Rudy comedy gold interview on Fox ‘news’
Yup, I’m not buying that he’s dead. I’m sure the Mossad, with the help of CIA, Barr (?) got him out of there, if they really ever had him at all. I’m sure he’s in Israel right now, probably already got plastic surgery for his new face and his new identity.
One hypothesis: Epstein didn’t kill himself, he wasn’t murdered, he was ferreted away by his handlers and is alive…apparently, an increasing number of people believe this…
Thanks for linking WW posts. The scenario Rappoport describes is effectively what went down.
Glad to link to your posts–greatly appreciate the work you are doing here in pointing out the deception. Have been posting your links over at zerohedge too–lots of hasbara over there pushing the Clinton angle to deflect of Mossad and Israel and the control they have over the US.
tried to post links to your site at natural news, so far waiting 8 hours, still not posted…
Interesting to see that Mike Adams is recognizing the faked Epstein death. But then he Kosherizes it with a false narrative about him being in the hands of Clinton or Trump operatives. No wonder he doesn’t want the real truth up on his site. Incidentally I have never been able to link at Natural News (among other so called truth or conspiracy sites). Now you can see why.
Ditto for most of the alt sites, they seem incapable of critical thinking except to diss the M.E.’s conclusions. Jon Rappaport is one of the few that even thinks out loud and outside the box like yourself . Curious methinks…
The average American is so confused and belittled [especially the whites] that they are incapable of rational thought–Phillip Zelikow [duel Israeli citizen] set the stage with his Academy Award winning “public myth making” in authoring the 9/11 commission report:
Wiki: “Prof. Zelikow’s area of academic expertise is the creation and maintenance of, in his words, ‘public myths’ or ‘public presumptions’ which he defines as ‘beliefs (1) thought to be true (although not necessarily known with certainty) and (2) shared in common within the relevant political community.’ In his academic work and elsewhere he has taken a special interest in what he has called ‘searing’ or ‘molding’ events (that) take on ‘transcendent’ importance and therefore retain their power even as the experiencing generation passes from the scene. . . . He has noted that ‘a history’s narrative power is typically linked to how readers relate to the actions of individuals in the history; if readers cannot make the connection to their own lives, then a history may fail to engage them at all.”
Miller Report: “Isn’t that the same as saying there is neither history nor truth; that what is really important is the manipulation of epochal events so they serve the interests of society’s managers?”
Hey if you can get people to believe that the holes created by the planes [less than 1% in area of the building’s external structural facade] brought the buildings down at free fall speed neatly into their own foot prints–you can get them to believe anything: They are essentially walking zombies.
FYI-
I hope others visiting your site are also dropping links where ever possible. I'd drop a link over at Fetzer's site (since he's receptive to media fakery), but I can't even register there to make comments.
thought this comment from zerohedge was interesting:
Questions:
Why does Epstein not show up on brokercheck? After his first felony, he would have had securities licensees taken away. How could he still manage money? Not one person has asked these.
I personally think they just made it all up about him being a financier–They lie about everything, so maybe he never made any money at all and maybe the Mossad/Wexner fronted him the money as part of his cover. That’s pretty much what Steve Pieczenik suggests here:
OPUS 167 Mossad Epstein Connection
thought this comment was interesting (originally found it here http://grizzom.blogspot.com/2019/08/google-censors-to-protect-trump-too-his.html, but looks like it actually came from 4chan):
Ever heard of Larry Celona? Putting this out there: http://archive.fo/HwNWB
>In Kubrick’s Eyes wide shut a woman is killed by a cult, Larry Celona, a real journalist, writes a fake article where he pretends that she wasn’t murdered by saying she was happy before dying, and there was nothing suspicious about her death.
>In real life, Larry Celona has to make an article about Kubrick’s death, he writes that he was happy and nothing suspicious happened.
>Twenty years later Larry Celona gets the only picture of Epstein death body
>He seems to mostly write about suicides and “accident” deaths during his whole career at the glowing New York Post
>very few photos of him exist
> yet he scooped every Epstein/MCC story: Epstein’s first suicide attempt at MCC + his death (Celona exclusively got Epstein’s corpse photos in NYPost) + his alleged will filled out two days before death
> past scoops: JFK Jr’s death in plane crash (first journalist in world to report); Kubrick’s death (also worked on EWS, no further films); smeared Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s maid of being of ill repute after he tried to rape
> all these scoops, yet no Wikipedia page, no verified LinkedIn, no Twitter (?), no Facebook, seemingly not written any books
and last but not least
>SOMEONE NAMED “CELONA” FLEW WITH JE [JEFFREY EPSTEIN] IN JULY 1998
Larry “sets the paragraph head before you get dead” Celona
Larry “publishes at five when you get the nine” Celona
Larry “knows your dead as you give him the cred” Celona
Larry “buries the lede before you bleed” Celona
Larry “picks the font before you’re gone” Celona
Larry “often suspected when a death is unexpected” Celona
Larry “just a normal guy writing your suicide tagline” Celona
So looks like he’s some kind of spook assigned to key stories where they need narrative control?
My God, might be worth further digging and a post. He seems like the guy on the hit teams that leaves the Joker card behind.
Post Dorain Little St. James Drone 8/30/19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=152&v=PyxLEPecNyg
a couple of people seem to think the guy at 2:38 could be Epstein. My eyes aren’t good enough to tell, but you never know…
off-topic–looks like they are looking for crisis actors/role players in upstate NY
A comment on the Tisha Bav date issue.
I learned this from an israeli.
Tisha Bav is the commemoration of the destruction of Jerusalem by the Greeks and romans, a day of mourning for the jews.
Tisha Bav corresponds to 911!
Thats no coincidence.
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/tisha-bav-is-911
The funny part…
It doesn’t matter whether or not Epstein fake his death.
Nothing would change.
A few days ago the thought came to mind that Epstein wasn’t dead. The intel just didn’t make sense. I get the feeling a similar scenario may be what will occur with Facci in the future.
Just a side note about Jon Rappaport, he is Jewish. I’ve been following him for years – and I just recently woke up to the Jewish agenda. He’s never spoken of the Jews directly. He consistently refers to the elites, globalists, deep state, etc. I posted a comment a few weeks back respectfully confronting him about this, ie, controlled opposition… my comment was never posted, and I received no response. He also used to be a regular guest on the Alex Jones Show.
The question that keeps coming to my mind is if the Jewish agenda is world control and monetary domination, why such the elaborate acts of fooling people? Why do they just not use their “heavy hand”? It’s a lot of work to come up with these elaborate maneuvers – Covid hoax and bioweapon, Epstein story, the Biden joke, an elaborate set of controlled opposition, Hollywood and mainstream media propaganda, etc. There must be something that I’m not seeing that almost doesn’t allow them to declare their tyranny outright. I’d like to see how this all works with a clearer set of eyes.
Last note, I don’t have television. But I did watch Yellowstone last night, which had commercials, and I noticed… none of the commercials had people wearing masks (like I’ve seen this past year). I guess they figured the mask thing isn’t working.
Jim Stone had posted, maybe a year or more ago, showing side by side Google Earth snaps of prior and after suicide views of Little St. James island. You could see much more development has been completed after suicide. Someone is sprucing the place up.
