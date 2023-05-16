Terror Calling Card: Death by Doorknob and Other Hanging ‘Suicides’

Following the sketchy death of Anthony Bourdain, ex CIA spy and whistle-blower Robert David Steele shed some light on the hanging-by-doorknob method of suicide.

Steele said that doorknob suicides bear the hallmark of professional hit jobs designed to silence others into going public with damaging political or personal information. The combination of the doorknob and the scarf — especially a red scarf — appears to be a signature intended to terrorize others. It is a calling card, a message, a signal to others. It’s the same genre as a Colombian necktie or placing decapitated heads on spikes around the edge of a village. A derivative of this is hanging in secluded public places.

How in the world does one hang themselves from a doorknob or a door? Although it’s not impossible, it’s difficult. There are other ways to go about the act that would be much easier both emotionally and physically. Even assuming one was in fact suicidal, is this how celebrities would wish to present themselves to fans, friends and family as their final moment?

In theory, the subject ties the scarf or rope-like item to the doorknob and then to the neck and sits down until choked unconscious, at which point one would die without pain or terror. The problem, however, is the human survival instinct always kicks in and people fight for air to stay alive. It’s the body that fights to stay alive, not the person. That is unless they are drugged or unable to do so. This is why it is strange that so many of the suicides I will cover in this post didn’t involve any drugs — even though a number of these individuals had issues with drugs in their past. Why not just check out via an overdose, involving far less terror and trauma?

How high are these doorknobs? Wouldn’t your feet — and possibly your whole body — touch the floor? Second of all, what kind of scarves are these?

A common feature of hanging “suicides” is that many of the subjects are either involved in dark dealings or are threatening to expose evil.

We covered the death of porn performer August Ames who, after an evening gym workout, reportedly hung herself from a tree branch in an empty public park in the middle of the night on Dec. 5, 2017. This one strikes us as a very sketchy “suicide” given that she had refused to perform with crossover males who did both straight and gay films. Ames had definitely caught the ire of the homosexual mafia leading up to her bizarre death and was engaged in a social media shit-storm with a group of them. Velvet Mafia hit perhaps?

“Parts Unknown” host Anthony Bourdain was found hanging by doorknob in a French hotel room June 8, 2018. He was a lightning rod who pissed off many in the power structure. He was problematic for the emerging Woke culture and often slammed them.

At the time of his death, he was openly feuding with Harvey Weinstein and had strong words about the Clintons.

Many of these deaths have occurred in a hotel, which is ideal for a murder disguised as a suicide. Lots of people have keys to the rooms, and some of them earn meager salaries, such as maids. Imagine you make $12 an hour doing hard labor and someone offers you $20,000 just to unlock a door. Might be hard to turn down.

Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell hung himself on May 18, 2017, according to the narrative published by several sources, including Rolling Stone – good link. He was supposedly discovered in his hotel bathroom lying on the floor. How do you hang yourself lying on the floor? He was a 6’3, 185-lb. man, and he hung himself from a door with an exercise device (see image below)?

This red exercise band was attached to a carabiner which was fastened to the top of the bathroom door in his room at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit, Mich., after performing a show at the Fox Theatre. Reports claims he was found lying on the floor with the band around his neck and blood in his mouth.

Police ruled out homicide by reviewing a hotel surveillance video, which showed nobody entering or exiting the suite after his bodyguard left his room at around 11:35 p.m. Apparently, they never considered the bodyguard a possible suspect even though he had the key to Cornell’s room. But there are gaps in the timeline.

The police report says the bodyguard was in Cornell’s hotel room at 11:30 p.m. to help the singer with his computer, “which was not working at that time.”

The report states Chris Cornell’s wife, Vicky, called and talked with him at 11:35 p.m. and, alarmed by what she heard, phoned the bodyguard to ask him to check on her husband. He told police he went back to Cornell’s room at 12:15 a.m. When Cornell, who we presume was sleeping after taking two sleeping pills didn’t answer the door, the bodyguard broke in.

Cornell also had broken ribs discovered at his autopsy. The official explanation was that the medics broke his ribs trying to resuscitate him using CPR.

Re-enactment video with preposterous details of the “suicide” and sketchy account of body guard is here.

An in-depth article on the investigation can be found here. Another, darker version of this story is revealed here.

Cornell’s death fueled rumors that he was about to expose some famous members of hidden pedophile rings. It’s no secret that Cornell and his close friend Chester Bennington, the front man for Linkin Park, who died two months later in the exact same way — hanging by door — had begun an organization to help at-risk children.

Cornell worked with several charities, including one that helped children in Haiti during the Clinton Foundation debacle. His foundation assisted vulnerable children around the globe, but he didn’t just throw money at them. He visited a refugee camp in Greece a few weeks before he died and delivered a report to the United Nations on child sex trafficking affecting refugees.

There are also large life insurance policies constructed around these performers, as well as valuable estate assets, particularly music. In some cases — such as Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Whitney Houston and Avicii — their future earning capacity may be viewed as downward-trending or they were no longer interested in performing. They become worth more dead than alive. This is especially true if the performer’s behavior threatens to destroy their carefully constructed and marketed brand.

For further reading:

After their untimely deaths, both Bennington and Cornell were subjected to schtik about their past addictions. Cornell’s autopsy revealed he had two sleeping pills in his system. Though Bennington struggled with alcoholism (reported sober for his last six months), he had consumed a half bottle of Corona beer and there was no evidence of drugs.

Neither of them left a suicide note.

Odd circumstances involving a driver who made the 911 call from Bennington’s driveway.

Swedish DJ Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died on April 20, 2018, near Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

On April 21, the Omani police stated that there was “no criminal suspicion” or evidence of foul play in Bergling’s death.

On May 1, TMZ (sketchy Lugenpresse) reported that the cause of death was suicide due to self-inflicted injuries.

Although full details of his death were not released, TMZ reported that he suffered cuts from broken glass along with neck injuries. Although it’s unclear what the injuries to his neck were, asphyxiation and hanging were not ruled out.

After his death, it emerged that Avicii was working to expose an elite pedophile and trafficking ring.

In a documentary titled “Avicii: True Stories,” released on Netflix and then pulled after his death, he had also repeatedly warned that the touring lifestyle was going to kill him — but that he was being pressured to continue.

In 2015, Avicii released a song titled “For a Better Day” (92 million views on YouTube) in which he shows trafficking taking place and two girls that escape from a man trying to capture them. The video later reveals that the two girls seek revenge on the posse that were running this trafficking operation.

Avicii – For A Better Day

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aaron Schwartz hung himself on his doorknob after he hacked into MIT Computers and may have found a huge stash of child pornography. Upon a closer examination of Aaron’s life, we realize that his death was most certainly to be used as an example to other brazen budding geniuses.

Although Aaron likely had incriminating files of the elite pertaining to pedophilia, he was also the spearhead of a movement to bring and maintain freedom of speech and presence on the Internet. Aaron posed a real threat to this and would be rolling over in his grave to see how captured Reddit has become.

On Aug. 11, 2014, Robin Williams died at his home in Paradise Cay, Calif. The initial report released on Aug. 12 by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office deputy coroner stated Williams had hanged himself after he was found hanging from a doorknob with a necktie.

The final autopsy report, released in November 2014, ruled that Williams had committed suicide in this manner. Neither alcohol nor illegal drugs were involved, while all prescription drugs present in his body were at “therapeutic” levels, the coroner declared.

According to officials, Williams was found in a seated position. He was only “slightly suspended,” with his right shoulder against a closet door. His body was stiff from rigor mortis, giving him the appearance of being sat in a chair that wasn’t there.

Williams rubbed elbows with everyone in the Hollywood scene at one time or another and was exposed to everything Hollywood had to offer. The question is: How deep was he into the scene?

D.C. Madam Deborah Jeane Palfrey had the dirt on important D.C. mucky mucks. On the air, she had explicitly stated she was not suicidal. Then she was found hanging in her mother’s garage in Florida. Alex Jones was deep into this story and this Reddit thread is worth a look.

Alex Jones Prediction Compilation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Nov. 22, 1997, INXS front man Michael Hutchence’s body was found hanging from a doorknob in Room 524 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Double Bay, Sydney, Australia. The occupant in the neighboring room heard an unidentified loud male voice and swearing at around 5 a.m. The coroner was satisfied that this was Hutchence arguing with another male.

On Feb. 6, 1998, after an autopsy and inquest, New South Wales State Coroner Derrick Hand presented his report. He ruled that Hutchence’s death was a suicide.

According to reports, Hutchence had information regarding a “VIP pedophile ring” in the U.K. that was connected to child-killing rapist Jimmy Saville and high-ranking politicians.

For a deeper dive:

Fashion Designer Alexander McQueen is said to have hung himself with a scarf on his closet doorknob on Feb. 11, 2010. McQueen, 40, was found in the morning by his housekeeper at his home in Green Street, London. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Metropolitan Police stated that the note McQueen left was not suspicious, however, they did not confirm that his death was a suicide.

Photos of McQueen’s fashion shows. It’s obvious that McQueen was in the thick of it and made a regular habit of signaling his allegiance (see thumbnails).

Fashion designer Kate Spade “committed suicide” by “hanging herself with a red scarf.” Her death was eerily similar to the death of fashion designer L’Wren Scott.

On March 17, 2014, L’Wren Scott — a longtime lover of Mick Jagger and former girlfriend of Nate Rothschild — was found dead by her assistant at her apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on March 17, 2014. The police reported that no note was found, and there was no sign of foul play. The New York City Chief Medical Examiner determined Scott’s manner and cause of death to be “suicide by hanging.”

By bizarre cowinkydink, an eerie photo of dresses hanging from a tree was posted on L’Wren Scott’s Facebook page hours after her death.

Actor Mark Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He was set to be sentenced and was facing four to seven years behind bars. He reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in which he admitted he possessed images of prepubescent children.

The agreement stated that a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling’s computer and a thumb drive. The question here is from whom or from where does someone procure that much illegal pornography? The dark web? And even if he has this sick proclivity, how could 50,000 images be used just for personal use and not for distribution?

Los Angeles coroner has confirmed that his cause of death was asphyxia by hanging and the manner was suicide.

Mark Speight, presenter of children’s TV show “SMart” was found dead in 2008, at the age of 42, hanging in Paddington train station. It was declared a suicide.

His death came shortly after he was arrested on suspicion of murdering his fiancée, Natasha Collins. BBC Children’s TV presenter Mark Speight’s girlfriend was scalded to death after a two-day cocaine binge, according to an inquest heard yesterday.

She was found dead in the bath with burns and a “significant” amount of cocaine in her system along with sleeping pills and vodka. Speight was released without charge, and an inquest determined Collins died of a drug overdose and “severe” burns.

Speight was captured on CCTV taking cash out at Queen’s Park station, and then he boarded a southbound train on the Bakerloo line. The next day, his family reported him missing. Collins’ mother made a public appeal for him to make contact.

Speights body was found on April 13, hanging from the roof of MacMillan House, adjacent to Paddington Station. He had been dead in the building for six days before he was found and had written two notes: one in his pocket and one to his parents at his home, in which he explained he could not “contemplate life without Collins.”

Speight had volunteered for Childline, which has been claimed by conspiracists to be a “cover” for a pedophile ring involving senior members of the BBC, including Jimmy Savile, and compromised political figures.

And rounding out the list, we have antivirus tycoon John McAfee, who was found hanged in his prison cell in Barcelona, Spain, on June 23. Spain arrested McAfee many months earlier at the bequest of the U.S. Justice Department for tax evasion and hidden Bitcoin profits.

Back in 2019, his impending arrest was apparently not a surprise to him. For many years, he had spoken of corrupt officials in shadowy corridors of Washington, D.C. that would like to see him dead because of the dirt that had on them.

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq🙂 pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

After his arrest last fall, he posted this tweet.

I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 15, 2020

Most of his tweets in the months that followed involved explaining how easy it for foreign agents to infiltrate tech companies, such as Google, as software engineers or hiring managers and install back doors software that essentially take over our systems. But in late May, he posted this odd observation.

Today a man facing a difficult situation asked if I knew of painless ways to kill himself. Having little experience in such, I was of not much help. The amazing thing is that the tone of the discussion was like discussing the weather. Prison is a strange environment. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) May 27, 2021

McAfee died weeks later, on the same day Spain approved his extradition to the U.S. His death was officially declared a suicide.