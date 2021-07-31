Was the Death of Kurt Cobain Faked and His Career a Psyop?

‘My mother encouraged me to be artistic. It was written in a contract at an early age that I would be an artist.’ – Kurt Cobain (1967-1994)

In 2015, the docudrama “Soaked in Bleach” was released, a film that reexamines the alleged suicide of Kurt Cobain on April 5, 1994. The official account has discrepancies big enough to drive a truck through. As a result, there are many Cobain fans who believe there was a plot that did him in, carried out by wife Courtney Love (CL). CL seemed to be scripted and expressed many inconsistencies throughout the film and in subsequent actions. That was the perspective of Tom Grant, the private detective who was hired by Love to locate Cobain, shortly before his body was found.

A viewing of the film is recommended to get the background. Wikipedia has a useful page up on this subject. Winter Watch’s original article on the matter is largely based on “Soaked in Bleach”. But as you will see we no longer favor the murder theory.

Winter Watch noted at that time the complete blackout of evidence showing an actual deceased individual. About all that was ever shown was a diagram (first photo below) but no actual scene photos other than the iconic photo of Cobain’s right foot and hand, with a detective crouched over him taking notes (second photo below). Do a photo Google search of “Kurt Cobain death” and all you will find is the simulation from “Soaked in Bleach” and nothing else supporting a real death scene.

The diagram shows that a shotgun was laying over Cobain’s body pointing to his head. The police said there was “no exit wound” and that the body “looked neat.” His syringe box was found propped near his body on the floor, with the tourniquet inside and the syringe injection needle removed. A key argument of the so-called “conspiracy theory” holds that the perps botched the suicide setup because Cobain had at least three times the lethal dose of heroin (by injection) in his blood system AND the wherewithal to “self-administer” a coup de grace by shotgun to his mouth. In reality, that level of heroin would have immediately incapacitated him. There were no legible fingerprints found on the shotgun.

Seattle Public Access host Richard Lee acquired a video that was taped on April 8 (the day “Cobain” was found) from the tree outside Cobain’s garage, showing the scene around Cobain’s body. Lee claimed it showed a marked absence of blood for what was reported as a point-blank shotgun blast to the head.

As we see over and over in our modern age of deceptions, the public is supposed to accept a narrative instead of convincing evidence of a dead body or casualties. This begs the question: Instead of murder or suicide, could the whole thing have been faked?

Cobain’s body was cremated and his ashes tossed into a creek. Thus nothing remains in which to perform DNA tests.

Incredibly, the shotgun was not checked for fingerprints until May 6, 1994. Cobain was found April 8, 1994. According to the Fingerprint Analysis Report, four latent prints were lifted, but they were not usable.

Shotgun was turned over to Love and melted down.

Although some of Cobain’s friends and family support the suicide narrative, others are perplexed by the method and violence used. They say the real Cobain, if suicidal, would have left it at heroin overdose. Cobain’s grandfather, Leland Cobain, publicly said that he believes Kurt was the victim of murder and not suicide.

Case was ruled a suicide the same day that the “body” was found.

Winter Watch readers already know what we think of police and authorities in staged deceptions. It does not take a whole police force to run these operations, especially if there is a larger intel psyops involved. All it takes are a few key police officers and officials, Nobody else gets close to the operation. Indeed retired Seattle Police Chief Norm Stamper and Cyril Wecht, the former president of the American Academy of Forensic Science have serious issues with the so-called investigation and want the case reopened.

Even though he was missing for over a week, and friends and detective Tom Grant were searching for him, he was not located until April 8, by a service technician, who stated the body looked like a mannequin.

Then, just as “Soaked in Bleach” was released, Seattle police claimed they had several more rolls of film to release. A full 21 years after the supposed suicide, Seattle homicide detective Mike Ciesynski declared, “I thought it would be a good idea to take a look at that (undeveloped film) because there were some conspiracy theories that … we (SPD) were hiding the film.”

So we looked through the new photos expecting that it would provide additional evidence of the scene and lo and behold it showed nothing but an effect and an impression. This is right up there with the 27-minute nothing burger released by the Broward County Sheriff in the Parkland event. Sorry, but this doesn’t fly for a thinking person. In fact, this little nothing burger trick has shifted us more into the fake camp.

Why Would Kurt Cobain’s Suicide Be Faked?

A false theory about Courtney Love was that she was just a lucky groupie. In reality, she was a key factor in launching Cobain’s success, which somehow happened overnight once she entered the scene in 1992. Kurt Cobain was described as rather lazy and often drugged. Many think Love wrote the necessary lyrical hooks into some of Nirvana’s songs. In addition, the emotion of Cobain’s death created a cult from which Love and her organization have benefited. Additionally, the Cobain brand as a commercial enterprise expanded, and he became an icon in death. Love received lots of promotion and protection from media and Hollywood.

Courtney Love’s estranged father, Hank Harrison, was the manager for another counter-culture icon: The Grateful Dead. In a rather over-the-top manner, Harrison rails on Courtney.

So we submit both Cobain and Love are lifetime actors playing a role in the cultural wars. Love is the proto-personifaction of hyper-dog-eat-dog feminism and is a self-proclaimed “bitch.” Her motto is shown at left. Other contributions to the culture include, “The most sick and twisted bitches I know, are the ones I am proud to call my friends.”

Kurt Cobain on the other hand was portrayed as a weak, cowardly male who checked out on his young daughter. Naturally, Love weighed in on the pile on with this doozy (and more) at right.

Some lyrics in Cobain’s music seem to speak of an obsession to commit suicide, which led to a flurry of copycat suicides by Cobain’s fans. The suicide worked as trauma-based brainwashing for many in Generation X.

Perhaps the most revealing messaging came at a eulogy Courtney Love gave for Cobain. It was hostile and rather anti-male. She read from an alleged letter from Cobain in which he comes across as whiny, weak and a bum and not a good representation of manhood or fatherhood. Love angrily calls Cobain a slacker and a quitter and used profanities against him in front of his shocked fans.

A contributor at Reddit, Miss Lizzy, wrote a post (now deleted, but captured by WW) describing how she was a Nirvana fan at age 13, but now that she is older and wiser she can see the negative counter-culture agenda. Note that Cobain was an early embed of the practice of males wearing dresses and not conforming to gender roles.

The theme of all of his music encompassed these points: • Life sucks, but there is nothing you can really do about it/emptiness (I hate myself and want to die/Smells like teen spirit) • Broken-heartedness (Heart Shaped Box, You Know You’re Right) • Depression (Something in the way, Every Nirvana Song) • Do drugs to get a temporary high or break from life (Dumb, On a Plain) • Women’s issues (rape, abortion, etc.) – (Pennyroyal Tea, Polly, Rape Me, Been a Son) • Fun, Meaninglessness, Pointlessness (Drain You, Molly’s Lips) • Feeling like an outcast/anti-conformity (Lithium, In Bloom, Come As You Are) “While we likely seek out music that is a reflection of who we are, I still do not appreciate the hidden agenda of “abortions are great” and “men suck” behind this depressing grunge music I once loved. Feel free to listen to Pennyroyal Tea, which appears to glorify abortions if you do not believe me.” One of Cobain’s songs, “Mr. Mustache”, seemed to speak out against machismo culture. Cobain considered himself a feminist, and according to GoMag, “In an interview with PBS, Cobain pointed out how society treats women unfairly, again referring to his childhood experiences: “Because I couldn’t find any friends—male friends that I felt compatible with—I ended up hanging out with the girls a lot. I just always felt that they weren’t treated with respect. Especially because women are totally oppressed.” Look, I am not against Cobain being a feminist. As I said, his feminist positions appealed to me at the time. What I am saying though is that Cobain seemed to condemn masculinity in his music, as if masculinity is “inherently” wrong. The point is the younger version of me may have not been picking this up. Instead, I was thinking how cool it was that he advocated for women; still, I was not taking in the undertones that “men and masculinity suck.” It might be important to note that Cobain himself was a bisexual, which was pretty radical at the time. Today, many men feel attacked simply being men or having masculine qualities. This demonization of men did not start with Cobain, but he certainly contributed to it. Kurt Cobain wearing dresses.