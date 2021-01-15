Anthony Bourdain: Suicide or Suicided?

Anthony Michael Bourdain (1956-2018) grew up in Leonia, New Jersey. His parents were Pierre Bourdain (d. 1987, French Catholic), a classical music industry executive for Columbia Records, and Gladys Bourdain (née Sacksman, Jewish), a staff editor for The New York Times.

With the background of his parents and as an employee of CNN, one should look for a usual suspect, a hack, and probably an intelligence agent. At Winter Watch, we grade hacks in terms of real talent versus the typical empty suits we see so often in the Jewish-media cartoon world.

I personally thought that Bourdain produced very good work in his travel-chef genre beyond just entertainment. He had a quirkiness and demeanor that I always appreciated. He was very sentimental, which is an emotional tug on me personally. He didn’t hang out with the elites and often would head straight to the dining rooms of the plebs. As a world traveler myself in recent years, and being about the same age and kind of the same personality, I identified with him. Therefore, we don’t see him as only a beneficiary of overrated hackery. He had substance.

In contemplating what may have gotten Bourdain suicided, our top theory was that he was a loose cannon to the Crime Syndicate. If he was intelligence, that doesn’t mean he was good intel. In fact, he was a feather ruffler. And today the small eateries that Bourdain supported are being wiped out by tyrants. What would he have said about that.

He angered some people of proud white heritage with a commentary that the world’s problems wouldn’t be solved until the population was “like Singapore”. But this ignorant cosmopolitan Kalergiesque offense didn’t square with the respect and affection shown to all the local and nation cultures as he introduced them on air. In reality and practice, he was a Europhile, and respected and promoted those national cultures and never diminished or trashed any of the various largely white nations he portrayed. Because he was trying to teach respect, I think Bourdain gave lip service to a confused political correctness. Here is Bourdain’s ignorant less insightful side.

He also bucked the endless Muslim demonization by (((American media))) when he showed up in Palestine in 2013 with a very positive portrayal. He immediately fell in love with Palestine, its people and the culture and was shocked to witness brutality of military occupation by Israeli forces.

Mike Prysner, an American political activist said on Twitter, “The food traveler“ made a point to show the evils of the military occupation and said in the episode that no honest journalist— even one like him — could report from Israel/Palestine without acknowledging that overarching reality of oppression. Brave and set an example.” He continued to be a supporter of the Palestinians and critic of Israel.

Here he gives a thumbs up to Iran.

I am not sure how a network like CNN could have dealt with his independence or controlled him. What would have been the pay off, if they broke his contract? Have not seen that question answered.

So that alone might have made him a target. But to make matters worse, his girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento, is one of the dozens of women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. Bourdain stepped into that fray as well, tweeting “Can we use the word ‘rapist’ now? #Weinstein.”

May 25 Bourdain on Instagram taunting Weinstein.

Taking it a step further:

He took a shot at the degenerate culture as well. : “How many 17 year olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, ‘asking for it’?” he tweeted at Donna Karan’s fashion brand, DKNY.

He said to Matt Damon: “Looking forward to ‘THE BOURNE APOLOGY’ in which Jason fights off attempts to expose a pimp.”

And it didn’t look like Bourdain was going to go away.

People also point to his running feud with the Clintons. That makes three parties in the world you don’t want to piss off in a serious way: Israel, the Clintons and Weinstein.

Winter Watch Takeway

Death by hanging is thought to be typical of pittura infamante, or a defaming portrait. It is also associated with David Carradine and sexual affixation. Therefore, in terms of a gesture, and with his enemies list, to us this looks like Bourdain was suicided. Secondly, he was a recovered heroin addict. His suicide of choice surely would have been riding the dragon out to the end, not hanging with a bathroom robe tie. All the lugenpresse was quick to jump on the suicide narrative.

His friend Ripert indicated they were having a good stay at their French hotel. On Thursday night, when Bourdain didn’t show up for dinner, Ripert thought it was strange. Bourdain “knew the chef, Monsieur Nasti, and he knew the kitchen. This leads us to suspect that not much preparation and premeditation went into the act, and leads us more in the direction of an impulsive act,” said Mr. de Rocquigny, the investigator. Just an impulse? Really sketchy.