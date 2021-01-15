Anthony Bourdain: Suicide or Suicided?

Anthony Michael Bourdain (1956-2018) grew up in Leonia, New Jersey. His parents were Pierre Bourdain (d. 1987, French Catholic), a classical music industry executive for Columbia Records, and Gladys Bourdain (née Sacksman, Jewish), a staff editor for The New York Times.
With the background of his parents and as an employee of CNN, one should look for a usual suspect, a hack, and probably an intelligence agent. At Winter Watch, we grade hacks in terms of real talent versus the typical empty suits we see so often in the Jewish-media cartoon world.
I personally thought that Bourdain produced very good work in his travel-chef genre beyond just entertainment. He had a quirkiness and demeanor that I always appreciated. He was very sentimental, which is an emotional tug on me personally. He didn’t hang out with the elites and often would head straight to the dining rooms of the plebs. As a world traveler myself in recent years, and being about the same age and kind of the same personality, I identified with him. Therefore, we don’t see him as only a beneficiary of overrated hackery. He had substance.
In contemplating what may have gotten Bourdain suicided, our top theory was that he was a loose cannon to the Crime Syndicate. If he was intelligence, that doesn’t mean he was good intel. In fact, he was a feather ruffler. And today the small eateries that Bourdain supported are being wiped out by tyrants. What would he have said about that.
He angered some people of proud white heritage with a commentary that the world’s problems wouldn’t be solved until the population was “like Singapore”. But this ignorant cosmopolitan Kalergiesque offense didn’t square with the respect and affection shown to all the local and nation cultures as he introduced them on air. In reality and practice, he was a Europhile, and respected and promoted those national cultures and never diminished or trashed any of the various largely white nations he portrayed. Because he was trying to teach respect, I think Bourdain gave lip service to a confused political correctness. Here is Bourdain’s ignorant less insightful side.
He also bucked the endless Muslim demonization by (((American media))) when he showed up in Palestine in 2013 with a very positive portrayal. He immediately fell in love with Palestine, its people and the culture and was shocked to witness brutality of military occupation by Israeli forces.
Mike Prysner, an American political activist said on Twitter, “The food traveler“ made a point to show the evils of the military occupation and said in the episode that no honest journalist— even one like him — could report from Israel/Palestine without acknowledging that overarching reality of oppression. Brave and set an example.” He continued to be a supporter of the Palestinians and critic of Israel.
Here he gives a thumbs up to Iran.
I am not sure how a network like CNN could have dealt with his independence or controlled him. What would have been the pay off, if they broke his contract? Have not seen that question answered.
So that alone might have made him a target. But to make matters worse, his girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento, is one of the dozens of women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. Bourdain stepped into that fray as well, tweeting “Can we use the word ‘rapist’ now? #Weinstein.”
May 25 Bourdain on Instagram taunting Weinstein.
Taking it a step further:
He took a shot at the degenerate culture as well. : “How many 17 year olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, ‘asking for it’?” he tweeted at Donna Karan’s fashion brand, DKNY.
He said to Matt Damon: “Looking forward to ‘THE BOURNE APOLOGY’ in which Jason fights off attempts to expose a pimp.”
And it didn’t look like Bourdain was going to go away.
People also point to his running feud with the Clintons. That makes three parties in the world you don’t want to piss off in a serious way: Israel, the Clintons and Weinstein.
Winter Watch Takeway
Death by hanging is thought to be typical of pittura infamante, or a defaming portrait. It is also associated with David Carradine and sexual affixation. Therefore, in terms of a gesture, and with his enemies list, to us this looks like Bourdain was suicided. Secondly, he was a recovered heroin addict. His suicide of choice surely would have been riding the dragon out to the end, not hanging with a bathroom robe tie. All the lugenpresse was quick to jump on the suicide narrative.
His friend Ripert indicated they were having a good stay at their French hotel. On Thursday night, when Bourdain didn’t show up for dinner, Ripert thought it was strange. Bourdain “knew the chef, Monsieur Nasti, and he knew the kitchen. This leads us to suspect that not much preparation and premeditation went into the act, and leads us more in the direction of an impulsive act,” said Mr. de Rocquigny, the investigator. Just an impulse? Really sketchy.
It’s easy to hang someone after you deprive them of blood to their head for 15 seconds and they pass out. There are so many conflicting reports of he died tied to a doorknob….he died tied to a towel bar….he died before being tied to a doorknob or showerbar. France is one of the easiest places to have someone killed in….and a French hotel is the best place for it to happen!!
Rick Steves was the nerdier version of Anthony Bourdain, same respect for Iran.
Reader:” Video points out how Bourdain banned white people from
attending his show in Houston. He also shows a clip where he calls for
white genocide saying “It’s our only hope out of this.” (3:30) The video
compares Bourdain to Barbara Spector.”
So ??
What do you believe about him ??
Advocating white genocide ?? Well, what I approve, is that he made the first step in white genocide ??
May he rot in multicultural hell beyond eternity ..
The guy was not one dimensionial- and there are incredible layers of other issues around this case- pro-Palestianian, calling out Weinstein, calling out homosexual abusers. Just to entirely dismiss Bourdain and not look at the intracacies here is called fallacy of origins or fallacy of virtues. I consider this intellectually weak methodology.
In very extreme cases, those who avoid more aggressive fallacy of origins (namely me) are called shills. That combination of using a fallacy of origin on a first source whereby another source who quotes or considers the first source is also attacked is especially questionable behavior.
This is a good defintion:
The genetic fallacy (also known as the fallacy of origins or fallacy of virtue) is a fallacy of irrelevance that is based solely on someone’s or something’s history, origin, or source rather than its current meaning or context. This overlooks any difference to be found in the present situation, typically transferring the positive or negative esteem from the earlier context. In other words, a fact is ignored in favor of attacking its source.
The fallacy therefore fails to assess the claim on its merit. The first criterion of a good argument is that the premises must have bearing on the truth or falsity of the claim in question. Genetic accounts of an issue may be true, and they may help illuminate the reasons why the issue has assumed its present form, but they are not conclusive in determining its merits
Did the Jew Anthony Bourdain ever identify his fellow Jews as parasites? It’s not really a big deal if a Jew calls out a fellow individual Jew. The individual can be sacrificed to spare the whole from being discovered. And anyone can easily express solidarity with the Palestinians these days. The real test of character is what was he doing about it? It’s not enough to speak up on their behalf.
You don’t think he was being tongue-in-cheek? What would be the point of going to Houston (my place of residence) and showing white people? Not very entertaining, would be as bad as an episode of that Ass-Bag Guy Fieri on diners drive-ins and dives.
This no whites claim is mischaracterized.. For one episode of his show, and for the reasons you cite, Bourdain decided to go to Houston to check out the ETHNIC food scene and dispel a stereotype that Texas is all gun totin’ good ol’ boys. As such and true to form, he didn’t want to spend air time exploring versions of ethnic foods served by the city’s upscale white chefs. So when it came to sourcing locations, his producers put the word out: “No white people.” Of course, this pissed off some of influential white chefs in Houston.
The source of “no whites” comment is from a brief article from Paper City, but it’s really just a recap of a Vanity Fair profile, which — as a brief — excluded context. The original article Paper City published about Bourdain’s Houston episode was rather glowing and provided full context.
https://www.papercitymag.com/culture/anthony-bourdain-shuns-housotn-celebrity-chefs-cnn-show-parts-unkown-love-letter-texas/
I am within a stones throw of one of the places he visited in that show. My wife and I partake in visiting many of these ‘cultural’ eateries around town. China town near beltway 8 has a distinct Vietnamese/Chinese divider and the two don’t intermingle per word of mouth of my Vietnamese coworker who lives in the area. Chinese mafia is also present with restaurants as fronts per a former Taiwanese co-worker. There is some good Greek and Mediterranean eateries off the beaten path as well. Never partaken in African food but some exist. I may not speak for Russ but I am particularly interested in ‘International Nationalism’, not to be confused with Internationalism/Globalism. What I mean is, I take pride in my white heritage but also am interested in seeing other ethnicity’s showing their national pride, even those that are 2nd-3rd generation here in Houston. Yes to Social Cultural Systems, no to Global/Cultural Marxism. There’s a reason there was a cricket match in Richmond, all the Indians of Houston are flocking there and want to live next to ‘their kind’. Same reason we have a Vietnam-Village on the West side, the Vietnamese want to live next to each other. We have african areas in Alief with a lot of West Africans. My wife and I moved to the neighborhood we did because we saw quite a few lifted trucks, manicured yards, and ‘discrete signs of whiteness’. We wanted to be next to white people who think and act and live like us.
I saw one of his shows today. He was in cuba getting a shave. I noticed the barber, he said he was shaking with nervousness, he had also had mason ring on his hand. Thought it was funny.
Also his girlfriend has some rather interesting ink.
The late Leonard Cohen, ‘Everybody Knows’ … “the deal is rotten … the good guys lost … that’s how it goes” … here in a brilliant performance, and no less apt today
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4rf7bAApM4
Bourdain, a supporter of the Clinnochio crime family through the “foundation” was no longer a fan of HRC, I believe the correct term to be…Arkanside!
One of the main suspects, but I favor a joint effort by all three mentioned.
Brings to mind another ‘suicide’ in France, the unbelievable 2015 ‘self-shooting’ of brave French Police Commissaire Helric Fredou, shortly after taking charge of investigating the Charlie Hebdo ‘massacre’, and finding it was a strange trail indeed