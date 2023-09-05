William Ramsey and Russ Winter Discuss Mind Control

I joined William Ramsey — one of the top podcasters in the para-political space — to discuss the topic of mind control. After a few minutes of audio difficulty, we were able to dive in and parse a range of characters and events in this critical subject.

Related posts are listed below. They add depth to the discussion and allow for a greater understanding, as well as provide material for deeper research. I have done quite a bit of work on this topic, as you can see. For a full list of Winter Watch posts on mind control, simply do a keyword search of our archives. Note that if a link is broken on our apges, it has likely been rerun. Do a search on the home page:

Demonstrating in spades the twisted and inverted world in which we live, Cameron was appointed president of the World Psychiatric Association in 1961. He was also president of the American and Canadian psychiatric associations.