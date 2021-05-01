Mass Shooting ‘Perps’ Have Common Accounts of Feeling Mind Controlled

It was when I spent several hours listening to the Aurora Batman Shooter (James Holmes) psychiatric interview that it dawned on me that various methods of mind control or influence were in play. This was apparently the case in the story of the Boston Marathon’s Tsarnaev brothers patsies. The older dead brother, Tamerlan, had heard voices. In fact, he used the term “majestic mind control” to describe it.
One could explain this away by stating that mentally ill people hear voices that cause them to act out violently and commit mass murder. But Winter Watch has already documented that until a decade ago, mass shootings and vehicular attacks were almost unheard of in U.S. society.
I have heard no plausible explanations as to why there has been at least a 20-fold increase of these reported mass-shooter events against random-stranger targets in recent years. Where did the mentally ill, online “jihad forums” osmosis come from? What’s with Fridays for when these happen? Why is it always low-value targets and innocents, while as in previous eras it was high-value and ranking targets? What are the odds? What is the standard deviation? No combinam.
We have also asked a legitimate observation. Why have these perps never been interviewed or seen again. They drop into memory holes hardly mentioned in the media. Compare to Charlie Manson who was hauled out regularly for dog and pony shows.
Therefore, there is either a sudden onset of a rare and unusual natural mental condition as the causa proxima, or something is being induced in these murderers (fake or otherwise). Curiously, if it is the former, there is almost no discussion or investigation of the phenomena in the Lugenpresse. The issue of why a dirge of mass shooters manifests the same psychiatric illness is ignored.
Winter Watch holds that many of the perps in these events are cutouts or fake personas. But as the Aurora case hinted, real patsies might be controlled and shoved into these events in various iterations. A highly suggestible person could be medicated with a drug cocktail to facilitate a “psychotic break.” A drug like scopolamine can induce surrendering of willpower. Remote signalling can even make someone believe they’re hearing the voice of God (VoG, aka voice to skull). We covered VoG in an earlier article.
Beside voices, the method of attack is electromagnetic directed energy weapons (EMF DEW). Older generation weapons are masers. These are continuous waves directed at large regions of the body- thermal heating, pins and needles. After arising out of bed, the stomach, bladder, colon, legs and feet are continuous wave mastered. While sleeping, the brain, entire head and neck are pulsed (electric shock). The power of the attacks are escalated while targeted individuals are trying to go to sleep,
Since 2016, optical radar (laser) has been deployed in addition to maser. Insomnia from being molested, sodomized, nipples titillated, lasered in the right hip or right knee, etc. is a relentless torture tactic. Hearing noise can be all the time and is a commonly reported torture tactic, as is humming and/or buzzing via ultrasound. CNN reported on such technology back in 1985.
Here is a partial listing of the accounts as reported in the mainstream press of perps hearing voices, seeing visions, blacking out and losing memory. As usual, we ask this question: Nothing to see here, move along?
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock
Would lie in bed screaming, his girlfriend has reportedly told the FBI. Marilou Danley, 62, said 64-year-old Paddock would lie in bed ‘moaning and screaming’: “Oh my God”, leading investigators apparently to suspect he may have been in ‘mental or physical anguish’.
Danley’s comments, made during interviews when she returned to the US from the Philippines, were revealed by an ex-FBI official and reported in various outlets.
Cruz told police that he had heard voices in his head telling him to shoot up the school. He described these voices as demons, his legal team said.
The man accused of fatally shooting a woman and wounding six other people at a Tennessee church told police he heard voices and had visions, including an image of that particular church, a detective testified in court. Sampson didn’t recall shooting inside the church and wasn’t shooting at anyone in particular.
Navy Yard gunman carved “better off this way” and “my ELF weapon” into his gun. Investigators said “ELF” might stand for “extremely low frequency,” a common abbreviation in military and technology circles.
It could refer to his anxiety that someone was using microwave vibrations to enter his mind, a bizarre suspicion that he explained to police six weeks prior, as revealed in a Rhode Island police report.
Florida State University Shooting
Hours before he opened fire at the Florida State University library, lawyer Myron May left a desperate voicemail for an acquaintance with this plea: “I do not want to die in vain.”
The message was part of a flurry of emails, texts and phone calls in which the former prosecutor laid bare his torment: He believed government “stalkers” were harassing him and using a “direct energy weapon” to hurt him. He said that he had sent packages to 10 people that would “expose” what he thought was happening to him.
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting
The FBI confirmed that in November 2016 Santiago-Ruiz walked into an FBI office in Anchorage and claimed his mind was being controlled by a U.S. intelligence agency, and that he was being forced to watch videos for ISIS. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital after police were called, sources said.
CNN found that an email address linked to Long showed he was a member of a support group in an organization called Freedom from Covert Harassment and Surveillance, whose mission is to help those “Marginalized and abused by… Remote Brain experimentation, Remote Neural Monitoring of an entire Humans Body.”
Kalamazoo shooter saw “devil” on Uber app and blames visions for his killing spree. The Uber driver charged with fatally shooting six people in western Michigan told police that the ride-sharing company’s app literally takes over “your whole body.” He said it forced him to go on a killing spree that left two wounded. Dalton described the devil figure as a horned cow head that would give you an assignment.
Jared Loughner- Gabreille Gifford Shooting
Arizona killer Jared Lee Loughner shot a member of Congress and 19 others. “As soon as the teacher started going over the syllabus, he had this outburst out of nowhere, didn’t even raise his hand and started asking the teacher some sort of weird questions about whether he believed in mind control.
‘Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.’ Orwell 1984
In 2005 Mark Ames put out a book, ‘Going Postal’, on the theme of these USA rage killings that seemed to begin around 1983, with the first of the modern era post-office-employee massacres, as reflected in the above chart – the 1980s was when the big trend started, tho dramatically spiking recently.
Ames’ interesting take, was to connect these with the rather similar outbursts of rage killings by rebellious slaves that took place in the Americas during the several hundred years of slave-owning there … and Ames suggested it was for the same reason – people feeling powerless in their lives, ‘enslaved’, and finally exploding in rage against whatever targets were convenient, often people they personally knew.
Ames noted how in the USA, the 1980s rage murders began, just after the middle class had experienced the first decade-plus of decline and stagnancy, and the masses began to feel, correctly, that the odds were stacked against them henceforth.
Tho under the media radar, it seems there are also a number of psychopathic rage, mass-murder killings in China, where the killings are typically done with knives, assailants being able to cut up 15 people or so before they are stopped. But it seems as with many other events in China, the authorities there seem to partly censor what goes on so others do not get emboldened.
A 35-40 year old man with no history of schizophrenia is suddenly saying that he hears voices in his head. Schizophrenia rarely develops at that late of age, and the chance of it occuring and then inducing extreme stress, to the point of violence, is so small that an induced psyop starts to look more logical.
Look to America’s first Secretary of Defense, James Forrestal. He suffered from a mild psychotic episode, likely from being having been administered LSD without his knowledge. This was sufficient excuse to install him on the 14th floor of Bethesda Naval Hospital, and gravity, likely assisted by Menachem Begin, took care of the rest.
Dosing people with LSD without their knowledge was the trademark of Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, who came to oversee the CIA’s department of dirty tricks. Gottlieb did this to hundreds, if not thousands of people. Sidney Gottlieb was the man behind the ‘Acid Tests’ back in the mid 1960’s, where thousands of Americans were given large doses of LSD.
Dosing people without their knowledge is probably fairly common, even today. There is no need for them to develop new drugs for this purpose, as LSD works so well.
This, being dosed with LSD without the victims knowledge, actually happened to a friend of mine, Richard W——- some years ago.Sidney Gottlieb was not the guilty Jew, instead it was Adam Bauman, a long-time writer for the LA Times. Bauman sneaked into Richard’s kitchen and put LSD into Richard’s orange juice. Some laugh, huh? Luckily Richard, who is a well-centered guy, recovered without any permanent ill effects. Someone under a great deal of strain, as Forrestal was, might snap temporarily or even go around the bend permanently.
The story of Forrestal from the pages of TNN
Clarence Dillon was purportedly friends with Forrestal as well.
Mind Control behind mass shootings? Look to Sirhan Sirhan
I suspect Sidney Gottlieb was the individual in charge of the Sirhan project. There were a number of ‘Acid Tests’ in southern California about the time that Sirhan would have been being conditioned for his role as patsy. Gottlieb would not have missed a single Acid Test- this was his favorite thing to do in life- mass administration of LSD, so he would have been around to work on the assassination of senator Kennedy.
LSD promoters holding right out in the open confessional meeting in 1979. Obviously they didn’t know that the internet would expose them – at least to the few who are awake.
