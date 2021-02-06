Louis Jolyon West: Johnny on the Spot Mind Controller

Dr. Louis Jolyon West (1924 -1999) was a lifelong researcher of dissociation, amnesia, coercive persuasion, hypnosis and hallucinogenic drugs. His parents were Russian Jewish immigrants.

Google and YouTube are thoroughly scrubbed of much of the controversial background on this character, but we do know this: His primary professional positions were director of the Neurophyschiatric Institute and chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) from 1969 to 1989.

We also can see that he was collaborating with all the usual suspects.

Between 1974 and 1989, Dr. West received from the federal government at least $5,110,099 in grants channeled through the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), a major funding conduit for CIA programs. Millions more poured into the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute headed by Dr. West, including more than $14 million in federal funds in one fiscal year before he stepped down.

In explaining the work of the center, Dr. West said that “in some patients, outbursts of uncontrolled rage have definitely been linked to abnormal electrical activity in deeply buried areas of the brain … For many years neurologists have measured the electrical activity of the brain with electrodes attached to the scalp … Now by implanting tiny electrodes deep within the brain, electrical activity can be followed in areas that cannot be measured from the surface of the scalp.”

The future looked even more promising, Dr. West declared.

“It is even possible to record bioelectrical changes in the brains of freely moving subjects, through the use of remote monitoring techniques.”

In “Hallucinations: Behavior, Experience, and Theory” (1975), Dr. West and a colleague discussed selective drug prohibition and applications as a means of social control.

“The role of drugs in the exercise of political control is also coming under increasing discussion. Control can be through prohibition or supply. The total or even partial prohibition of drugs gives the government considerable leverage for other types of control. An example would be the selective application of drug laws … against selected components of the population, such as members of certain minority groups or political organizations.”

Dr. West devoted four decades to study, writing and experimentation on dissociation, hypnosis, Communist mind control, hallucinogens, sensory deprivation and methods of social influence. He concluded that the methods used by destructive cults result in the creation of new identities and dissociative states. The same methods — when applied to experimental subjects under BLUEBIRD, ARTICHOKE and MKULTRA — also resulted in the creation of amnesia, new identities and dissociated states.

Before moving on to UCLA, Dr. West cut his teeth working with anthropologist Margaret Singer for Air Force Intelligence examining American POW pilots from the Korean War who were actually DDNOS-level Manchurian Candidates.

When Jack Ruby started claiming from his jail cell that a cabal was responsible for JFK’s murder, Dr. West showed up in April 1964 to examine Oswald’s assassin and concluded that Ruby was paranoid and mentally ill. The text of Dr. West’s letter on Jack Ruby’s sanity recommends confinement to a mental institution.

Dr. Smith requested that I come to Dallas today, to see Mr. Ruby briefly, and to testify at a hearing tomorrow regarding the possible value of further, psychiatric studies. Hypnosis and intravenous sodium pentothal were included among possible techniques to provide further information concerning Mr. Ruby’s state of mind at the time he shot Lee Harvey Oswald on 24 November 1963.

Read “Newly Released JFK Files Place Jack Ruby Near the Texas Book Depository Building“

Dr. West then examined Sirhan Sirhan, the alleged assassin of Robert F. Kennedy, and proclaimed him to be yet another “lone nut.” Over the years, he was repeatedly a hired gun for whatever position the powers that be (TPTB) wanted promoted.

Read ” William Joseph Bryan: Sirhan’s Handler and Set-Up Miastro Extraordinaire”

Dr. West is also known to have directed a CIA-funded LSD research program in the 1960s at the University of Oklahoma. While chairman of the department of Psychiatry at UO, he became a subcontractor for MKULTRA subproject 43 with a $20,800 grant awarded by the CIA. The proposal submitted by Dr. West was titled “Psychophysiological Studies of Hypnosis and Suggestability,” with an accompanying document titled “Studies of Dissociative States.”

He participated in a mysterious house of unspecified functions in Haight Ashbury at the height of the hippie scene. He was a consultant of some undetermined type in the Charles Manson Helter Skelter murders. There are those that theorize that Manson and Dr. West met.

After the burning of the SLA headquarters, Dr. West and fellow CIA-funded psychiatrists Martin Orne and Robert Jay Lifton provided psychological pre-trial examinations of Patty Hearst. Another psychiatrist called upon to testify in the Hearst trial was Margaret Singer.

Here’s Hearst’s account of what happened after her arrest:

“When the first of the psychiatrists came to see me on September 30, just 11 days after my arrest, I simply crumbled under his scrutiny. I cried, murmuring and mumbling out replies that were not answers to his questions. He thought I was refusing to cooperate with him. This was Dr. Louis Jolyon West, chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at UCLA, an internationally recognized expert in his field. I thought he had a creepy hypnotic voice. A tall, heavy-set man who appeared to be kindly, I suspected ‘Jolly’ of being too smooth, too soothing to be trusted.”

Not surprisingly, Dr. “Jolly” West wrote an article offering a sanitized version of the Jonestown Masacre.

West also served as a director of the False Memory Syndrome Foundation, an organization founded by pedophile apologists that marginalizes victims of ritual abuse and smears their advocates. [See Nov. 1, 1994, FMSF newsletter, page 19, last name].

Read “‘False Memory’ Narrative Used to Gaslight Child Victims“

On the very day of the Oklahoma City bombing, Dr. West went on “The Larry King Show” to talk about alleged bomber Timothy McVeigh; again, characterizing the alleged purp as one more “lone nut” (i.e. not involved in a conspiracy). He later was personally involved with handling McVeigh in prison.

Hidden in Plain Sight: The Truth About Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City Bombing

When President Ronald Reagan was a California governor, he wished to place Dr. West, in charge at that time of something called the Violence Control Center. West had gotten tentative approval for a grant of $750,000 from the LEAA for the Violence Center; however, it supposedly never got off the ground.

After the announcement of plans for the Violence Center, Dr. West dashed out a letter to then-California Director of Health J.M. Stubblebine. It said:

Dear Stub, I am in possession of confidential information that the Army is prepared to turn over Nike missile bases to state and local agencies for non-military purposes. They may look with special favor on health-related applications. Such a Nike missile base is located in the Santa Monica Mountains, within a half-hour’s drive of the Neuropsychiatric Institute. It is accessible, but relatively remote. The site is securely fenced, and includes various buildings and improvements, making it suitable for prompt occupancy. If this site were made available to the Neuropsychiatric Institute as a research facility, perhaps initially as an adjunct to the new Center for the Prevention of Violence, we could put it to very good use. Comparative studies could be carried out there, in an isolated but convenient location, of experimental or model programs for the alteration of undesirable behavior. Such programs might include drug or alcohol abuse, modification of chronic anti-social or impulsive aggressiveness, etc. The site could also accommodate conferences or retreats for instruction of selected groups of mental-health related professionals and of others (e.g., law enforcement personnel, parole officers, special educators) for whom both demonstration and participation would be effective modes of instruction.

Among the programs that Dr. West foresaw taking place at the Violence Center were genetic, neurophysiological and biochemical studies of violent persons, studies on so-called”hyperkinetic” or “hyperactive” children, “hormonal aspects of passivity and aggressiveness in boys” and surveys of “norms of violence among various ethnic groups.” Also proposed was”implanting tiny electrodes deep within the brain” for the monitoring and control of violent subjects. In other words, the manufacture of Manchurian Candidates.