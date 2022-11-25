The Aurora Shooting: James Holmes’ Strange Psychiatric Interview

Update on Aurora Shooter, James Holmes: Holmes has been alleged to be incarcerated in the high security “deep six” prison at Florence ADX, Colorado, starting in August 2015. See “Why the secrecy over the Aurora theater shooter’s location?”

Of late, according to the inmate locator on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Holmes was taken to USP Allenwood in Gregg Township, Union County, Pennsylvania. The exact reason for the transfer to federal custody is not known. This happened after officials alleged he was attacked by another inmate. For the record, inmate attacks occur all the time in prisons. Moving an inmate to another prison because of this would be unusual.

While in prison or jail, it is alleged that Holmes has not been permitted visits from his family. He has never been interviewed by media. He supposedly has totally isolated himself.

He was allowed a visit from his sister two years after being held for trial. She stated:

The younger sister of Colorado theater shooter James Holmes became the first in her family to testify at his trial, saying Monday in an effort to spare his life that her brother’s eyes and demeanor were different when she visited him in jail nearly two years after the attack. During a visit in May 2014, he responded to questions with one-word answers, Chris Holmes, 22, testified during the sentencing phase of her brother’s trial. And his eyes “were almost bulging out of his head in a way,” she said.

From a Denver Post article titled “James Holmes Being Held in Solitary Confinement, No Contact With the Outside World”:

In the undisclosed location where he now lives, the Aurora theater gunman sits in a prison cell for 23 hours a day, receives no forwarded mail, has no access to the internet and is given no exercise equipment, according to answers the Colorado Department of Corrections has provided to the prosecutors who put the killer away. He is in solitary confinement and allowed out of his cell for one hour a day, at which time he can watch television. Corrections officials say the killer does not go outside and that they have not forwarded any mail attempted to be delivered to him through the department. He is not allowed conjugal visits, nor is he allowed to get married.

There is litigation pending by victims against Cinemark, the theater company. Comments from attorney Christina Habas, who represents several theater victims, is more than curious or weird: “We essentially don’t have a single photograph, a single piece of evidence that we can show to a jury.”

Of all the para-political events we have explored and researched this one is about the most deep sixed and put into the memory hole of all.

Par for the course, there was no CCTV footage out of the very modern theater. None for the emergency exit, none from inside the screening room, none from the lobby, none from the parking lot and none from a cell-phone camera. There was no footage from the mall either.

Elsewhere, on the issue of public transparency, there is a campaign entitled “No Notoriety” started by the parents of Alexander Teves, who allegedly died in the shooting. The campaign’s purpose is to encourage media outlets to limit the usage of the suspect’s name and photos when reporting about the Aurora shooting, as well as other mass shootings that receive national media coverage. Really?

The release of trial “evidence” by Colorado should close the loop on the Aurora shooting case. Beyond preposterous photographs of the crime scene discussed here, the psychiatric interview was eye opening.

As background, James Holmes was a neuroscience PhD student at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. He received a red carpet $21,600 grant from the National Institutes of Health. He was intimately involved with DARPA mind control and weird science called “subjective experience” and “temporal order judgment reversal,” or simply time illusion. He talks about psychic driving during his science presentation, which is a mind-control method.

Next up is the “mentor” James Holmes mentioned, a Salk Institute dweeb named John Jacobsen, who discusses “altering perception” and how easy this is now: “It’s possible … for us to manipulate temporal order, we have loads of power over temporal order, if events happen in the order A/B, a good psycho-physicist can have the subject experience it as B/A, this is routine.”

I suggest that James Holmes, no doubt a prime subject and highly suggestible, was and still is used as a mind-controlled and drugged patsy for the Aurora Batman staged deception. The interview conveys that he is the only one not in on the joke. Has he now vanished because of difficulties with his control? The interviews totaled 22 hours, and I listened to about four. Here are my notes as an entry for other researchers. In general, he sounds lost and bewildered throughout. I don’t see him as an actor. In this case more is going on.

As far of evidence of an actual crime, I saw none whatsoever in the trial portion I watched but did not view it all. By my standards, just rolling some people in with wheel chairs with vague descriptions is not sufficient.

You can watch one starting at 41:00 here. This survivor was hit multiple times while sitting back in the middle of the seating area. At 1:00:00, she is apparently shown images of wounds. She says these are cleaned up, more healed versions, not aware of anything earlier or more graphic. Then at 1:01:30, they quickly put these cleaned-up wounds as blurry photos on a screen. At 1:02:00, the prosecutor even admits “not the best view.” So we are told to accept these as legitimate wounds? Not much critical thinking going on here, and I am way past the point of just trusting good intentions.

From 1:16:30 to 1:26:00, Holmes gets into such deep psychobabble that even his psychiatrist seem confused. His homicidal thoughts came because he thought it was the solution or substitution for suicidal thoughts. He didn’t feel anger but rather “obligation.” Huh?

Hour 1:50:00 is interesting. All of his weird self portraits such as the contrived cartoonish bomb with fuse were taken on one day. Holmes looks at the pictures and describes them as that of a “crazy thug.” He used black contact lenses and dyed his hair red for “an exotic effect,” he said. Supplies and weird props “arrived at the last minute.” What a coinkydink.

Often he doesn’t say much, is very dull, sedated-sounding and out of it. At one point, the psychiatrist says his pupils are enlarged. Holmes says the condition started when he was in jail. Um? Psychiatrist said he didn’t know why. I don’t know what to make of the psychiatrist except to say he probes diligently.

Starting at 33:30, Holmes talks about being under FBI surveillance and being followed. He was peeved that they didn’t stop him from the shooting. The psychiatrist asked how he knew it was the FBI. Holmes said in a matter-of-fact manner that it said so on their car. The psychiatrist asked about this in last minute and a half of the recording.

In sum, Holmes sounds a lot like Sirhan Sirhan reflecting on the shooting of Bobby Kennedy. They’re confused, think they’re under surveillance and have a sketchy memory of what happened. They describe a dark place. Holmes ended up in an empty theater, and then was later found drooling out in his car. The car he was driving had Tennessee plates even though Holmes was a Colorado resident and was originally from San Diego.

For those unfamiliar, the following video tells the case of Sirhan Sirhan. Watch especially at 3:20. More on Sirhan Sirhan start at 15:00. Also see “MKULTRA Scientist Ewen Cameron and His Prize Subject, Rudolf Hess.”

RECOUNTING THE ‘CRIME’

Holmes remembers going through the back door of the theater with weapons and a canister. He threw gas, couldn’t smell gas, didn’t see anybody hit, didn’t see anything being hit, didn’t see anybody fall, couldn’t hear anything. Later, he can’t remember shooting the handgun, but he was told later that he shot it. He can’t remember any details other than that as he was leaving, the theater stands were completely empty.

