Vivek Ramaswamy Now a White Supremacist™ According to Democrat Party

September 5, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, Politics 2

PJ Media | September 3, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy, as a Person of Color™ who refuses to adhere to Social Justice™ dogma by dutifully assuming the role of permanent victim, really pushes the Democrat Party/corporate state media (one and the same entity) buttons.

Here is MSNBC siccing its #1 racist attack dog, longtime race grifter Al Sharpton — truly a one-trick pony — on Ramaswamy.

Winter Watch
