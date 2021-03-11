Mind Control Technology Hard at Work

As difficult as it is to believe, a generation and a half ago some of the major media networks actually did some real reporting. Such was the case with CNN, which in 1985 pursued the story of LIDA technology for mind control purposes. This CNN report gives some of the particulars. LIDA devices use directed microwave energies and electronic impulses to cause the “patient” to hallucinate or visualize what the controller wants.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A variation of this is called Voice of God (VoG). We believe this has passed into private plutocrat Crime Syndicate (CS) hands and may involve “the government” less and less. Captured or compromised government administrators, such as Trump (and Obama/Hillary Clinton), accelerated the transference of this technology into crony CS hands at a rapid pace. Without a doubt, this technology has advanced during the last 35 years, and we suggest (combined with “pharma”) that it’s one of the factors in the degeneration of the population’s cognitive abilities.

Crime Syndicate cointelpro-type operations utilize INSCOM microwave weapons and enfold them with a myriad of illegal government operations into one program as a force multiplier. Dissidents that in the past were visibly attacked or assassinated in a traditional manner are now targeted for “soft kill” elimination using electromagnetic weapons.

The targets of nonlethal microwave weapons fit a common profile similar to the targets of previous illegal government programs (called Phoenix). People with a history of political activism or whistle-blowers are targeted in terminal experiments that are designed to force suicide or mental breakdowns that lead to incarceration, or premature death due to the effects of non-ionizing radiation. There is ideal deniability in the hands of the Crime Syndicate as the methods often leave no obvious injuries.

The Boston Globe ran a story on the Boston Marathon Tsarnaev brothers patsies. It was mostly misdirection and a back story, but one aspect of the story is of interest: The older brother, Tamerlan, had heard voices. In fact, he used the term “majestic mind control” to describe it. This has been described separately as the “Voice of God,” voice to skull or V2k. This is microwave audio technology that can project sound to the inner ear to give messages to a targeted individual (TI). In a mind-controlled individual, the voice can be used to triggered an alter persona, which is how Tsarnaev described himself.

Once again, there is excellent Crime Syndicate nothing-to-see-here, move-along deniability as the culprits an claim, “Hey, people just go crazy all the time.” There are numerous examples of people reporting “mind control experiences” (MCEs) on self-published Web pages and videos. These claims have generally been dismissed or gas lighted by the usual suspects as delusional disorders.

The tinfoil-hat neuro-lingustic programming (NLP) smear has also been concocted to run gas-lighting interference. Unfortunately, and hardly surprisingly, tinfoil offers no protection. So, if somebody pulls this NLP one-trick pony, you can chortle back and inform them to “get educated”- tin foil doesn’t work.

This Goes Way Back: The Case of Sirhan Sirhan

When this targeting weapon is combined with drugs, such as scopolamine or a whole cocktail of God knows what administered mind-control drugs, some individuals come under total control. This goes back a half century to the 1968 assassination of Robert Kennedy.

In his 2016 parole hearing, Sirhan repeatedly claimed to have no memory of the shooting of Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel. In his testimony before the parole board, Sirhan recalled events before the shooting in some detail, such as going to a shooting range the day before (June 4, 1968), visiting the hotel on June 5 in search of a party and returning to the lobby after realizing he had drunk too many Tom Collins cocktails to drive.

He next claimed to have drunk coffee in a backstage area near the hotel pantry with a polka dot dress woman to whom he was attracted and who may have been involved with the conspiracy to assassinate Kennedy. He stated that the unknown woman then took him into the pantry, which Sirhan described in his prison memory sessions as a dark room at the hotel, and that while in the pantry the woman gave Sirhan a post-hypnotic cue to fire a gun in the direction of Robert Kennedy minutes later. Sirhan was immediately subdued by several men in the pantry as Kennedy fell to the pantry floor fatally wounded.

Sirhan has claimed that after having coffee with the woman, the next thing his conscious memory can recall is being choked and unable to breathe moments after the Kennedy shooting. He said, “It’s all vague now. I’m sure you all have it in your records. I can’t deny it or confirm it. I just wish this whole thing had never taken place.”

Excerpts from the taping of Sirhan’s memory session interview can be heard below. The second video is background on the girl-handler in the polka-dot dress seen with Sirhan.

Also, to understand the activities of the operators, see “William Joseph Bryan: Crime Syndicate Patsy, Set-Up Miastro Extraordinaire.”

Fast forward to Aurora and the Batman-inspired alleged perp James Holmes. The subject of mind control is all over that case. In sum, Holmes sounds a lot like Sirhan Sirhan reflecting on the shooting of Bobby Kennedy. They’re confused, think they’re under surveillance and have a sketchy memory of what happened. They describe a dark place. Holmes ended up in an empty theater, and then was later found drooling out in his car.

I spent several hours two years ago listening to Holmes’ extraordinary psychiatric interview. This one lends new meaning to the term “rabbit hole.” My notes are here. Incidentally, James Holmes is deep-sixed and completely out of sight and unheard from within the star chamber “justice” system.