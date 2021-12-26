Phizer, Gates Foundation are Funding Most Mainstream News Outlets

By Ryan DeLarme | 5 December 2021

As “fifteen days to flatten the curve” becomes months and years of COVID psychosis, more and more people are putting together the enormous, grim puzzle of how all this came to be and why it continues to this day. Most recently, we at the Underground Newswire have compiled lists of talking heads, television shows, online publications, and entire television networks that are now in the pockets of Big-Pharma and a certain “philanthropist”.

First, we have Pfizer, who sponsors an alarming amount of establishment (CFR connected) news programs, including but not limited to:

Good Morning America

CBS Healthwatch

Anderson Cooper 360

ABC News Nightline

Making a Difference (NBC)

CNN Tonight

Early Start (CNN)

Erin Burnett Out Front

This Week with George Stephanopoulos (ABC)

CBS Sports Update

Meet the Press

CBS This Morning

60 Minutes

This list is not comprehensive but may explain why the mainstream refuses to report on the endless inpouring of criticisms, bad press, and antitrust lawsuits filed against the monstrous pharmaceutical company. […]

