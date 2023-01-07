Podcast: Tim Kelly, Russ Winter Examine the Widely Ignored Assassinations of McKinley, Patton and Forrestal

In 2019 Tim Kelly of Our Interesting Times had Russ Winter on his podcast show to discuss the critical yet often-ignored and hidden history of the actors behind the assassination of U.S. President William McKinley. Russ also reviewed the theory that the deaths of U.S. Gen. George Patton and U.S. Sec. of Defense James Forrestal were also by assassination.

This is an evergreen show that deserves a fresh rerun. It is likely that a large majority of WW readers and regulars have never heard this as the You Tube version has been deep sixed. Now I have located it in Tim’s archive. The show is here.

The following links are for Winter Watch posts related to these topic:

“The Assassination of President McKinley: More Hidden History of the Usual Suspects”

“George Cortelyou, President McKinley’s Assassination and the Panic of 1907”

“Patton Assassinated to Suppress His Criticism of Post-War Policy”

“The Case of James Forrestal and the Take Downs of Real America Firsters”

The Assassination of US Sen. Paul Wellstone, One of the Last Anti-War Populist Progressives