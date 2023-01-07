Podcast: Tim Kelly, Russ Winter Examine the Widely Ignored Assassinations of McKinley, Patton and Forrestal

In 2019 Tim Kelly of Our Interesting Times had Russ Winter on his podcast show to discuss the critical yet often-ignored and hidden history of the actors behind the assassination of U.S. President William McKinley. Russ also reviewed the theory that the deaths of U.S. Gen. George Patton and U.S. Sec. of Defense James Forrestal were also by assassination.
This is an evergreen show that deserves a fresh rerun. It is likely that a large majority of WW readers and regulars have never heard this as the You Tube version has been deep sixed. Now I have located it in Tim’s archive. The show is here.
James Angleton was almost certainly the killer of George Patton. As head of Army CID in Italy during 1944-45, Angleton directed death squads that killed thousands of former officers and officials of the Mussolini regime. These were the infamous ‘communist partisans’ that terrorized Italy during 18 months of murder and mayhem.
At the end of November 1945, Angleton returned to the US for only six days. He never left NYC. He had no time for his wife, despite having not seen her for the better part of two years. Then he’s off to Europe again and a week later, Patton is gravely injured and finally dies. Angleton then returns to the US.
More on Angleton here: https://www.winterwatch.net/2019/01/spielberg-movie-the-post-omits-newspapers-deep-state-connections-to-the-georgetown-cesspool/
Many researchers believe Angleton was knee deep in the JFK hit. For more on that rabbit hole, see “James Angleton and the Warren Commission.” Additionally, in early 1951, Angleton was appointed head of the CIA’s newly created Special Operations Group. In this post, he served as the agency’s exclusive liaison for Israeli intelligence, a post he held for 20 years [source].
Charles J.V. Murphy argued: “Many of Angleton’s covert operations after he joined the CIA remain secret.”
After Angleton was ousted in 1974 under William Colby, it was revealed he had been quietly building an alternative CIA that subscribed only to his rules, beyond peer review or executive supervision.” Then most of the Angleton files were destroyed. At the Church hearings, Angleton declared, “It is inconceivable that a secret intelligence arm of the government has to comply with all the overt orders of the government.”
John Newman, author of “Oswald and the CIA” (2008), gets quite close to the truth about Angleton and the JFK hit. “No one else in the agency had the access, the authority and the diabolically ingenious mind to manage this sophisticated plot.
Great job on the interview, Russ. You did miss a few things, though. With regard to the death of James Forrestal, the key clue as to who killed him was lying on his writing table- “The Chorus From Ajax” by Sophocles. This was Angleton’s sig – he was a poetry major at Yale.
Bernard Baruch ordered the deaths of both Patton and Forrestal- he was Mr. Big, the only one who could have.