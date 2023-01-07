Paris Hilton’s Documentary Reveals That She Was Subjected to MKULTRA-Style Abuse

Vigilant Citizen | Oct. 7, 2020

The documentary “This is Paris” reveals that Paris Hilton was abducted and forced to attend a school that engaged in MKULTRA-style torture. Maybe unwillingly, the documentary also shows how Paris is still under the control of powerful handlers.

If one recalls the early 2000s, you might remember douchebags wearing Ed Hardy trucker hats and everyone being obsessed with Paris Hilton. Mostly known for wearing sunglasses, and saying “That’s hot”, Paris was the original “why is she famous?” celebrity. The reality TV show The Simple Life crystalized her “spoiled dumb blond” persona as the entire series revolved around her being clueless and expressing that cluelessness with a high-pitched baby voice.

Well, according to the new documentary This Is Paris, this was all an act. Furthermore, it asserts that Paris is actually a brilliant businesswoman who created a hugely lucrative brand by fully utilizing the power of social media. The documentary repeats several times that Paris is the original influencer … which is probably true.

While This is Paris spends a lot of time documenting a glamorous life filled with fancy traveling and fancier clothing, it also reveals some darker chapters in Paris’ life. For instance: Her parents paid to have her “kidnapped” and sent to a boarding school where students were abused, drugged, and tortured on a daily basis.

(***)