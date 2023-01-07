Insouciant Americans Didn’t Notice the Revolution that Stole their Country

Paul Craig Roberts | Dec. 30, 2022

Florida Governor DeSantis, seeing that Florida’s universities are suppressing free expression with speech control and normalizing sexual perversity while demonizing normality succeeded in having laws passed against the substitution of indoctrination for education. But the Woke left rule Florida’s Universities, Not Florida Law.

Florida Universities Ignore State Law Against Indoctrinating White Students with the Beliefs they Are Racists and the Constitution Is a Tool of White Oppression of Blacks.

Universities have developed what Cornell Law School Professor William Jacobson calls “systemic repression.” By hiring Woke activists as professors and mandating Woke policies, administrators have created a culture that allows no room for dissent against the demonization of white ethnicities as racists and the denunciation of Western civilization as a monument to white supremacy. In most American universities it is no longer possible for students to be enculturated into the Western tradition. A history major learns that history consists of a series of crimes by white people against people of color. An English major learns African and South American novelists. The voices that connect Americans to their tradition are not heard.

