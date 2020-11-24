New Underworld Order is Corralling the Deltas and the Epsilons, and How to Resist

I received the following news flash from my son along with his comment: “You will never fly again.”

Sydney, Nov 24, 2020 (AFP) – International air travelers will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to fly with Australia’s Qantas, the airline’s CEO has said, adding the rule was likely to become “common” across the industry. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said late Monday the Australian flag carrier would implement the measure once a coronavirus vaccine was made available to the public. Joyce predicted the rule would likely become standard practice among airlines around the world, with governments and airlines currently considering the introduction of electronic vaccination passports.

The question of whether I will ever fly again is up in the air, so to speak, since other countries aren’t as draconian as Australia. But I have already made the decision to never set foot in or spend a penny on extreme Satanist-controlled nations like Australia that mandate Covid-1984 vaccines and impose heavy fines for mask “violations.”

I would characterize this as a mutual boycott. And I am in John Galt mode. Let the authoritarians go bankrupt.

“This is John Galt speaking. I’m the man who’s taken away your victims and thus destroyed your world.”

All this for a country that claims to have recorded a mere 907 deaths since the scamdemic began.

However, ultimately, companies like Qantas will collapse, a self-inflicted casualty of their own hubris and paranoia. Already Qantas has grounded more than 200 planes and fired 8,500 staff as it attempts to offset a US$1.9 billion loss caused by the collapse in demand for air travel.

We will need to appraise how this shakes out, but avoiding Australia and its ilk as a tourist destination for thinking people looks obvious. Only delta/epsilon masochists who enjoy being herded like pasture animals would think otherwise.

Incredibly, among those not willing to take a Covid vaccine, only 37% of Americans who would not get a vaccine say the rushed timeline for the development of the vaccine is the main reason they would not be vaccinated. Another 26% say they want to wait to confirm the vaccine is safe.

The latest Gallup poll now shows 58% of these lemmings don’t really care, will hurry to be vaccinated and will rely on the word of known liars. The people are not even allowed to weigh in the issue, as the Crime Syndicate is busy censoring any reasonable debate. The trend of lemmings has been steadily increasing as the vaccine hype builds. Look for more zombies once the vaccines commence.

Of course, the big question is how the Crime Syndicate deals with the 42% who decline. It looks increasingly like sanctions will be applied, such as travel restrictions. Bring it on. It’s a game of chicken. Let the authoritarians collapse themselves.

CS bots have worked over social media with false rumors that Ticketmaster will require proof of vaccination to attend their venues. This lie has been denied by the company, but it’s an example of neuro-linguistic programming that sticks in the clown-world minds of lemmings.

In the interim, PCR testing is all the rage.

Who are these people? What triggered these people to get in line and wait hours in line for this? Assuming they’re not paid crisis actors…https://t.co/MzFIhYITAp — Jon Rappoport (@jonrappoport) November 23, 2020

Read “Wildly Inaccurate PCR Testing Puts the Scam in the COVID-19 Scamdemic”

Here we see people being cuffed by authoritarians for mask violations at Costco. In thinking out our strategy for dealing with big box retailers, the issue for me is that it requires too much time shopping there with unhealthy masks on. Therefore, the Costcos, and Walmarts should be avoided and boycotted.

Police and military are the enemy of actual liberty and deserve no sympathy for any misfortune that befalls them. Change my mind.pic.twitter.com/TAfMJ9ntq1 — Machineguns&Drugs ❼ (@DrugMachineguns) November 23, 2020

I now stick with Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Dr. Max (pharmacy) and the corner deli as they are smaller, more compact stores that one can get quickly in and get out. Other small grocers are now closing. The other option is delivery services.

I drop my mask down below my nose, and on occasion am asked to “wear it properly.” For some reason, I am never hassled by anyone as I go about my business. It must be my age and demeanor. I just act like it’s still 2019, and I’m never rude.

I recommend a maskless Eddie Haskell approach for our times. I’m also a known regular at Dr. Max and the the deli, and they never enforce my half-assed sloppy mask wearing. Other than the entrance, Tesco doesn’t enforce either. If they did, I would walk with my wallet. Instead, I get a knowing grin from the female pharmacist at Dr. Max. I really think about half the people are in on the John Galt protest and compliant with these routines. As long as they let me be, I will be a loyal customer.

If you have trouble at a Costco, I might recommend having a calm polite word (don’t make it personal) with the manager as to why you won’t be returning until conditions are normalized.

The race industry is nominal here, but the same boycott mentality and approach applies to any business and corporation that plays in that turd sandbox.

There are other ways to resist; but primarily, walking with my wallet is more effective than giving store staff a hard time. So I comply, finish up and get the hell out of there. I don’t use a car and walk for my shopping. I give other people their 2-meter space, as doing so doesn’t cause the same self-inflicted harm that mask wearing does. Common sense.

Finally, there is the concept of becoming a gray man. This is difficult for me in my locale, as I’m too dependent on American-accented English. Also, my friends universally tell me I look and act American. I am dressing down more, using Puma sweat pants and a plain jacket and a black or gray European-style beanie cap.

Still, here are some tips in the gray man strategy, which is becoming increasingly important and might work for others. Unfortunately, not wearing a mask pulls one out of the gray man baseline and makes you noticeable. You can use the mask to counter surveil. Just make sure your mouth and nose are uncovered, and use the mask to cover you cheeks and chin.

