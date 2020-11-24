NFL Primetime Ratings Continue Their Collapse, Ten Weeks Into The Season

By Tyler Durden | 20 November 2020

ZERO HEDGE — The mantra “get woke, go broke” is one both the NBA and the NFL are becoming intimately familiar with.

After documenting historically poor ratings for the NBA Finals on the heels of the league turning political, the NFL has started to follow suit. We noted a couple months ago that the NFL season got off to a poor start in terms of ratings.

Now, ten weeks into the season, it looks as though the bleeding isn’t close to stopping for two of the NFL’s primetime spots: Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

Last week’s Sunday Night Football Patriots vs. Ravens game – featuring two of the best quarterbacks in the league and arguably the best coach in NFL history – saw its ratings collapse 31% over last year’s Week 10 game. […]