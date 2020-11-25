Struggling Retailers Owe $52 Billion In Overdue Rents

By Tyler Durden | 21 November 2020

ZERO HEDGE — The virus pandemic – with its temporary and permanent store closures, strict social distancing requirements, e-commerce boom, and supply chain disruption – since March has fueled uncertainty among US retailers as many find themselves in a $52 billion hole.

Bloomberg, citing new data via CoStar Group Inc., outlines how restaurants, gyms, and other businesses have accumulated insurmountable rent payments that have been deferred for months. This has resulted in landlords demanding outstanding balances be immediately paid, could drive some retailers into bankruptcy.

“You’re going to have big bubbles that are going to be hitting next year or even in the fourth quarter,” said Andy Graiser, co-president of A&G Real Estate Partners, an advisory firm. “I’m not sure if they are going to be able to make those payments in addition to their existing rent.”

The problem with overdue rents, totaling $52 billion as of November, is that retail sales growth in October slumped and is expected to wane into year-end. […]