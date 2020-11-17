Wildly Inaccurate PCR Testing Puts the Scam in the COVID-19 Scamdemic

Winter Watch welcomes special guest writer Giuseppe Vafanculo. He’s a former professional journalist with more than 500 byline articles in major-market newspapers and magazines in the 1980s. His midlife career change led him to graduate summa cum laude from a top-five U.S. College of Oriental Medicine with a Masters of Science in Oriental Medicine and a Bachelors of Science in Eastern/Western Nutrition. Vafanculo is nationally board certified and licensed in Wisconsin and Virginia. He has owned and operated an Oriental Medicine/Acupuncture/Holistic Health practice for 15 years. The outrages of the COVID-19 scamdemic brought Vafanculo back to the new mass Internet media in 2020.

By Giuseppe Vafanculo

It has been described many ways: pandemic, plague, feardemic, panicdemic and scamdemic. After accumulating and evaluating nine months of data, perhaps the most accurate descriptor of the COVID-19 is scamdemic.

The lynchpin to the scamdemic is the wildly inaccurate and literally useless test being used by the corrupt Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) scientific “experts” to claim the shocking numbers of infected humans: the PCR test.

Created in 1985 to enhance AIDS research, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test won a Nobel Prize for its inventor Kary Mullis. He invented the PCR test as a tool for biomedical research and criminal forensics. PCR can be extremely deceptive in the diagnosis of infectious diseases, though. The inventor himself argued against using PCR as a diagnostic tool for infections.

“I’m skeptical that a PCR test is ever true. It’s a great scientific research tool. It’s a horrible tool for clinical medicine,” warns Dr. David Rasnick, biochemist and protease developer.

A true rebel against Big Pharma and the CDC, Mullis insisted that it states on the box of every PCR test: “This is not a diagnostic tool.”

Mullis was heretic against corporate science and Big Pharma.

“Scientists are doing an awful lot of damage to the world in the name of helping it. I don’t mind attacking my own fraternity, because I am ashamed of it,” Mullis said at a press conference shortly before he died.

Read: The Semmelweis Reflex, Winter’s Razor and the Incredible Failure to Sanitize Quackery of 19th Century Medicine

The PCR test is so well known for giving inaccurate results that the CDC warns not to give the test to asymptomatic persons “because of the increased likelihood of false-positive results.”

Chinese experts stated that if you’re testing asymptomatic people with PCR, up to 80% of positives could be false positives. But the numbers aren’t just skewed by false positives, they are also skewed by how many people are offered the test and what condition they are in. For example, during the first few weeks of the “pandemic,” tests were scarce. As they became more widely available, of course the number of infections accounted for increased as well, and false-positive results further increased those numbers.

Even The Journal of the American Medical Association recently published results of a study validating the gross inaccuracies of the PCR test.

“Some patients who have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) with documented negative real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) results at the time of recovery have had subsequent positive RT-PCR test results for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), in the absence of any symptoms suggestive of new infection. It is unknown whether such patients are infectious and whether they should be quarantined. Real-time PCR is not a viral culture and does not allow determination of whether the virus is viable and transmissible.” JAMA Intern Med. Published online November 12, 2020. doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.7570

As former New York Times Reporter Alex Berenson (@AlexBereson) observed upon reading the results of the JAMA study: “In other words, 97 percent of these patients had no live virus in their bodies despite a positive PCR test — and they were 18 percent of ALL the people surveyed (though they were not a random sample — they had had the virus before).”

Vaccine iconoclast and truthteller Del Bigtree of TheHighwire.com observes that “at 33 cycles or amplifications, the PCR test is only 20 percent accurate or effective.”

The FDA recommends 40 cycles, rendering the PCR test basically useless because all tests show positive.

Bigtree outlines the absolute farce that is PCR testing, validating a second wave of COVID-19.

A brilliant 13-minute video by YouTuber “CoronaVirus Plushie” sums up all the elements involved with the PCR test scamdemic.

Essentially, it is easy to overcycle the PCR test and create a dystopian scenario where everyone tests positive for COVID-19. So does your pet, and your food, and your car. And that’s how you make a scamdemic. That’s how you destroy countries and the lives of billions of people to create mandatory vaccines, a micro-chipped or quantum tattooed population, a new normal, a great reset, and, of course, a new world order.

