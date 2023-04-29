News Ticker

Monthly Farcast with Robert Phoenix

April 29, 2023

Robert Phoenix and Russ Winter focus primarily on the Kay Griggs testimony of twenty years ago plus a myriad of highways and byways stemming from that reality including the Tailhook scandals and Worshipful Master Keith Harding in the UK. Robert has a You Tube time out right now so this went up at Rumble and thus is a more uncensored show.

Podcast is here

Related posts and articles.

Ex-Wife of Highly Ranked Colonel Unveils the Deep State and Crime Syndicate: The Kay Griggs Interviews

Freemason Spies Lodge, and the Case Of Worshipful Master and Pedophile Keith Harding

Tailhook Scandal

The Abduction of Johnny Gosch and the Franklin Scandal Coverup

 

