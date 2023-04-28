News Ticker

U.S. officials lead urgent rescue talks for First Republic – sources

April 28, 2023

Reuters | April 28, 2023

 U.S. officials are coordinating urgent talks to rescue First Republic Bank (FRC.N) as private-sector efforts led by the bank’s advisers have yet to reach a deal, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve are among government bodies that have in recent days started to orchestrate meetings with financial companies about putting together a lifeline for the troubled lender, the sources said.

