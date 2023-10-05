News Ticker

(Makow) Ludwig Wittgenstein – How Cabalism Destroyed Modern Philosophy

October 5, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, Hidden History 0

HenryMakow.com | Sept. 30, 2023

The West is Satanically possessed by Jewish Cabalism (Satanism) which seeks to replace God with a Rothschild.
The Rothschilds (i.e. the WEF) invert reality according to Satanist dogma.  Evil is good; false is true; ugly is beautiful; unjust is just; unnatural is natural; sick is healthy; hate is love. They corrupt in order to control.
Jewish Satanism has seeped into every crevice of intellectual life.  Ludwig Wittgenstein, a gay Jew like Yuval Harari and Volodymyr Zelinksy, has destroyed modern philosophy.  A satanic cult like Cabalist Judaism or Freemasonry demands conformity on the pain of ostracism and even death.

Winter Watch
