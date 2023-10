People’s Voice | Sept. 30, 2023

A New York City gun possession arrest led the FBI down a disturbing rabbit hole of criminality that exposed a global online cult of elite satanic pedophiles preying on children online.

After 23-year-old Angel Almeida from Queens, New York, was arrested on gun charges in 2021 the FBI began investigating a group called 764 that Almeida was involved with.

