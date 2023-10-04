News Ticker

WEF takes over former U.S. military bases in Panama as migrants flood through Darien Gap on their way to America

October 4, 2023

News Target | Sept. 28, 2023

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has taken over former United States military bases in Panama at a time when illegal immigration is at an all-time high, thanks in no small part to South American migrants making their way north through Panama.

This was revealed by political commentator Ann Vandersteel during the Sept. 26 episode of her Brighteon.TV program “Right Now with Ann Vandersteel.” The host recently visited the former site of Fort Clayton near the former Panama Canal Zone, once a heavy base of operations for the United States.

