DHS LET 200,000 ILLEGAL ALIENS FLY DIRECTLY INTO 43 CITIES

Blacklisted News | October 4, 2023

The Biden regime recently introduced a new program to increase illegal immigration that allows migrants to fly straight from their homelands into a United States city of their liking, per recently obtained records.

As opposed to overwhelming the Texas border, this program allows illegal aliens to use the regime’s app to select a destination, purchase an airline ticket, and fly in without being effectively detected.

Per the Center for Immigration Studies, north of 210,000 of illegal aliens have been processed since January. CIS filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for the program’s documents. Paul Bedard of the Washington Times noted that this figure “is a population the size of Rochester, New York, or Des Moines, Iowa.”

“DHS cajoles tens of thousands of intending illegal border-crossers per month to instead go on the CBP One smartphone application, and make an appointment with U.S. officials at land ports of entry instead of crossing illegally. After making an appointment, DHS invites these inadmissible aliens to walk over to the American side at the land ports, where U.S. Customs officials quickly ‘parole’ them in, allowing them to travel to a city of their choice in the nation’s interior,” CIS immigration analyst Todd Bensman stated in the report.

(***)